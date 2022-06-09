For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The MLB season may be heating up, but there’s still a lot of summer left

As the season marches deeper into June, division standings are beginning to take shape…but there’s still over 100 games to go

This week, I wanted to touch briefly on a trend I’ve been noticing recently across social media. With the New York Mets out to a surprisingly fast start and currently holding the best record in the National League, a few local reporters have gone so far as to declare the NL East race over after the Atlanta Braves and Philadelphia Phillies both stumbled out of the gate.

Likewise, after the Mets and Los Angeles Dodgers split a four-game series this past weekend, the MLB’s official Twitter account posted a graphic with the final score and the caption “Buckle up. The race for the pennant is looking nuts.”

That’s all well and good, and such comments likely help the league maintain interest into the dog days of summer, but they should come with an important caveat – it’s still early June, and all teams have over 100 games remaining on the schedule.

Sure, the current standings could very well hold up through the close of the regular season – but there’s a whole lot of baseball left to be played and a lot of time for major shifts to occur in the standings.

For proof, look no further than last season. The San Diego Padres surged out of the gate, holding a 49-33 record at the end of June. On Aug. 4, they were nearly 20 games over .500 at 66-49. By Sept. 4, they were only eight games above .500 and by the end of the month they’d fallen to 78-81 and finished the year 79-83.

Or take the Mets, who raced out to a fast start last year as division rivals struggled and led the NL East for 103 days before collapsing and ending the year 77-85.

Just as teams can falter after a strong beginning to the year, other clubs might struggle at first before catching fire down the stretch. Last year, the Braves didn’t spend a day over .500 until August but played at around a 105-win pace over the season’s final two months and went on to win the World Series.

In 2019, the Washington Nationals were eight games under .500 and fourth in the NL East heading into June, but they played well the rest of the way and went on to beat the Astros in the World Series.

What do these trends mean for this season? Maybe nothing. It’s possible the current standings entering the games on June 10 are the exact same on the final day of the regular season. But we’re already seeing some teams catch fire and others taper off.

The Angels have lost 14 straight games and fallen to four games under .500, 9.5 games behind the Astros in the AL West. The entirety of the NL Central is currently in a slump, though the Cincinnati Reds have bounced back somewhat after a truly horrendous start.

On a positive note, the Boston Red Sox are on a seven-game winning streak and have climbed into the Wild Card race.

In the NL East, the Mets’ 10.5 game lead as recently as last Wednesday has been whittled down to seven in the span of a week. The Braves have won seven in a row, are three games above .500 and right in the thick of things in the Wild Card standings.

Meanwhile, the Phillies aren’t out of the division race just yet, either. After firing manager Joe Girardi, they’ve won six straight and are within 10 games of the Mets with over 60% of the season still to be played.

The bottom line is this: the season is in full swing now and the standings are beginning to take shape, but there’s still a lot of season remaining and it’s useless to predict the playoff teams at this juncture. Instead, perhaps we should all just sit back and enjoy some baseball.