For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

With summer almost in the rearview mirror, another fall sports season quickly approaches

Late July/early August typically represents a brief transition period from the end of Legion baseball and the start of a new school year – and by extension, the fall sports season

As another summer draws to a close, the sports calendar is about to pick up. After covering district baseball for much of the past week, I’ll be making the trip up to Wisner on Saturday morning for SOS’ state opener, but Legion baseball is just about wrapped up for the year.

With summer sports pretty much in the books, our attention will now turn to the fall sports calendar, which begins in less than a month (girls golf and softball open on Aug. 18 with the other sports kicking off their seasons the following week).

Before the fall sports season officially begins, however, there’s still work to be done. Ken and I are working on setting up times to take fall sports team photos, and we’ll still need to send area coaches information packets in advance of the fall sports preview, currently slated to run on the 26th.

It’ll be a busy and hectic fall, with eight to 10 events on the schedule most days. Of course, there’s only so much two people can cover when there’s so much going on and 10 area schools to cover, but you can be sure we’ll do our best to get to as much as possible.

In my 16 months or so here in York, I’ve found the fall sports season to be my favorite, even with so much on the docket. The other seasons are still fun to cover, but there are only so many options available in those seasons. Winter’s pretty much just basketball and wrestling, spring is mostly track and field with a little bit of golf and tennis sprinkled in and summer’s almost exclusively Legion baseball and travel softball.

Compare that to the fall, which has football, volleyball and softball but also features golf, tennis and cross country. There’s a lot more variety among the fall sports, which can help keep things fresh even into the heart of the season.

Beginning this weekend, Ken will be taking several vacation days before the grind of the fall sports season starts, so I’ll be the only one in the office for the next week and a half or so. I’ll follow SOS up to Wisner for the state opener and make a return trip if they reach the finals.

Otherwise, we’ve got a backlog of feature stories from earlier this month to help round out the sports page until fall sports season officially kicks off. We have a not-too-insignificant number of new area coaches this fall (especially for volleyball), so it’ll be interesting to see how the fall unfolds.

Another fall sports season is almost upon us. It’s time to buckle up and enjoy the ride.