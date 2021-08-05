For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Outside of the Bucks, Nets and Hawks, the Miami Heat re-signed Jimmy Butler and added Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook, but they acquired Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn to pair with Bradley Beal as part of a convoluted five-team trade also including the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.

Speaking of the Lakers, they appear to be the runaway favorites for this year’s “Champions of the Offseason” title. They picked up Westbrook from the Wizards prior to the draft and added Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard in free agency.

Just look at the talent the Lakers added in the offseason. Surely they’ll win the Finals this year, right? Well, to quote Lee Corso, “not so fast, my friend.”

Sure, the Lakers could absolutely win the championship. They definitely added some talent, but there are reasons for concern. For one, most of their new acquisitions are old. Monk is just 23 and Nunn is 26, but all of those other names are on the wrong side of 30 – Westbrook is 32, Ellington is 33, Howard is 35, Ariza is 36 and Anthony is 37. They’ll join a 35-year-old LeBron James and a 28-year-old Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.