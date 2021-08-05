For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

In the sports world, the offseason is ripe for overreactions, bold predictions and hot takes as hope springs eternal for every team before the reality of the upcoming season crushes those dreams for all but one.
It’s very tempting to look at the players teams add during the offseason through either the draft or free agency (or just free agency in the case of the MLB, which holds its draft during the season) and get excited for your favorite team’s prospects of having a successful season. Believe me, I get it. As a Carolina Panthers fan, for example, I’m a little hopeful that Sam Darnold can begin to develop into a good quarterback now that he’s out of the New York Jets organization – even if his play to this point has suggested the exact opposite.
There’s certainly nothing wrong with being optimistic about the moves teams make during the offseason, but every year sportswriters, other media pundits and fans alike will bestow the dreaded “champions of the offseason” moniker to the team they viewed to have the best offseason.
Because NBA free agency started this week, we’ve got some fresh examples of this phenomenon in action. The Chicago Bulls dropped $85 million apiece on Lonzo Ball and DeMar DeRozan – the latter in a sign-and-trade with San Antonio – to pair with Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic (acquired from the Orlando Magic in a trade back in March).
It’s easy to look at the Bulls’ potential starting lineup of Ball, LaVine, DeRozan, Patrick Williams and Vucevic and believe Chicago can make the playoffs for the first time since the 2016-17 season.
On paper, the new-look Bulls absolutely look much improved over last year’s team that finished 31-41 and appears to offer hope for a franchise that hasn’t finished with a winning record since a 42-40 campaign in 2015-16.
The issue with this train of thought is, of course, that games and championships aren’t won on paper. The Bulls definitely look a lot better, but how will their new lineup stack up with the top teams in the Eastern Conference?
To reach championship level, Chicago would presumably need to topple the defending champs in Milwaukee, where the Bucks brought back Bobby Portis on a cheap deal and still retain the likes of Jrue Holliday, Khris Middleton and Giannis Antetokounmpo. They’d also need to beat out the Brooklyn Nets, who were crowned the “champions of the offseason” in the summer of 2019 after signing Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving. The Nets have since added James Harden in a trade from the Houston Rockets but have yet to win anything after being swept in the first round during the bubble in the 2020 playoffs and falling to Milwaukee in the Eastern Conference semis this past season.
The Atlanta Hawks made a surprise run to the conference finals last year, and they still have Trae Young and return their key pieces after re-signing John Collins.
Outside of the Bucks, Nets and Hawks, the Miami Heat re-signed Jimmy Butler and added Kyle Lowry in a sign-and-trade with the Toronto Raptors. The Washington Wizards traded Russell Westbrook, but they acquired Spencer Dinwiddie from Brooklyn to pair with Bradley Beal as part of a convoluted five-team trade also including the Los Angeles Lakers, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs.
Speaking of the Lakers, they appear to be the runaway favorites for this year’s “Champions of the Offseason” title. They picked up Westbrook from the Wizards prior to the draft and added Carmelo Anthony, Kendrick Nunn, Malik Monk, Trevor Ariza, Wayne Ellington and Dwight Howard in free agency.
Just look at the talent the Lakers added in the offseason. Surely they’ll win the Finals this year, right? Well, to quote Lee Corso, “not so fast, my friend.”
Sure, the Lakers could absolutely win the championship. They definitely added some talent, but there are reasons for concern. For one, most of their new acquisitions are old. Monk is just 23 and Nunn is 26, but all of those other names are on the wrong side of 30 – Westbrook is 32, Ellington is 33, Howard is 35, Ariza is 36 and Anthony is 37. They’ll join a 35-year-old LeBron James and a 28-year-old Anthony Davis in Los Angeles.
These guys can still play, but the wear-and-tear of an NBA season could be a cause for concern. One reason for the Lakers’ playoff exit this year was Davis couldn’t stay healthy and the depth pieces around him couldn’t step up to fill his shoes. If Davis goes down again or Westbrook, Anthony or any of the other pickups can’t stay healthy, who’s going to be able to step in and replace them?
Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Montrezl Harrell are all gone, shipped off to Washington in the Westbrook trade. Sure, all three earned their share of criticism in L.A., but they have talent or they wouldn’t be in the NBA.
Additionally, the Western Conference has been the tougher conference in recent years. The Golden State Warriors still have Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. They also feature 201 first-round pick Jordan Poole, who averaged 12 points per game off the bench last season, in addition to the second overall pick in 2020 (James Wiseman) and a pair of first-round selections this year (Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody).
The Denver Nuggets retain most of their key pieces from last season – including reigning MVP Nikola Jokic – and they should return Jamal Murray from an ACL injury that dealt a massive blow to their title hopes last season.
The Phoenix Suns, who won the West this year, return basically everybody after re-signing Chris Paul and Cameron Payne this offseason. If the Lakers’ crosstown rivals in the Clippers can bring back Kawhi Leonard, they should also be a factor in the West next year. The Utah Jazz finished with the best record in the conference and returns Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell and Bojan Bagdonovic, re-signed Mike Conley and added Rudy Gay in free agency.
Should the Lakers survive that gauntlet, they’d still have to topple whoever comes out of the East, whether it’s the Bucks, Nets, Hawks or someone else.
The other issue with crowning teams in the offseason is there’s no guarantee the fit will work – and this goes for all new acquisitions for every team in every sport, not just the Lakers. Moves can make a ton of sense on paper, but there’s no guarantee they’ll play out that way in reality.
Westbrook and LeBron are both ball-dominant players and Westbrook especially is not a dominant shooter – his career three-point mark is just 30.5%. Any time a team is asking key players to adjust their games, there’s a question as to whether or not the fit will work. Even when a team signs a free agent whose style of play meshes well with other key players on the roster, it’s not a given the addition will be a good fit for the locker room or the team culture.
For an example of a team that brought in a bunch of talent in free agency that ultimately failed to mesh well and fell short of lofty preseason expectations, look no further than the “Dream Team” that was the 2011 Philadelphia Eagles – the textbook case study of why to be cautious of teams dubbed offseason champs.
Coming into 2011, the Eagles had made the playoffs three consecutive seasons and won their division the year before. In free agency during the summer of 2011, Philadelphia added Vince Young to back up starting quarterback Michael Vick in addition to cornerbacks Nnamdi Asomugha and Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, defensive end Jason Babin and running back Ronnie Brown among others.
Such a collection of talent looked almost unstoppable on paper – and they finished fourth in yards gained and eighth in yards allowed, which isn’t too bad. Yet the Eagles went just 8-8 in 2011 – and that’s with a four-game winning streak to end the season – and missed the playoffs as the 9-7 New York Giants won the NFC East and went on to beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl.
Of the splashy free agent signings the Eagles made in 2011, only Babin – who notched 18 sacks and made the Pro Bowl – had a truly positive impact. The others failed to produce at levels expected, whether it was because they underachieved, didn’t fit the scheme or some other combination of factors.
So while I understand the excitement over free agency and moves teams make each offseason, year after year I hold off on the bold claims until the games actually begin and we can see what teams truly look like on the field instead of judging them by what they look like on paper.
After all, games aren’t played on paper, and nobody hangs a banner for being champions of the offseason.