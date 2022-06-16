For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

College World Series excitement reaffirms my preference for collegiate sports

The NBA Finals, Stanley Cup Finals and MLB regular season are in full bloom – but it’s the start of the CWS I’m most excited for

In the professional sports world, there’s no shortage of activities on the calendar for fans to sink their teeth into. As of the time of writing this week’s column on Thursday morning, the basketball fans turn their attention to Game 6 of the NBA Finals, where Golden State will have either won another title or Boston will have forced the greatest thing in sports (a Game 7) by the time this appears in the morning.

The hockey world can follow along with the Stanley Cup Finals, where Colorado’s overtime win Wednesday gave the Avalanche a 1-0 series lead over two-time defending champ Tampa Bay. On the baseball diamond, the MLB season chugs right along on its 162-game grind.

Yet for everything going on at the professional ranks, the event I’m most excited about is the College World Series, set to begin this weekend in Omaha.

Don’t get me wrong, I love watching pro sports too. College football is my absolute favorite sport, but the NFL and MLB aren’t close behind. That’s probably because if I had to rank the various sports to list my favorites, football and baseball would be Nos. 1 and 2, with basketball a not-too-distant third.

For me, the disconnect comes from an entertainment perspective. I love the MLB and enjoy watching games and highlights on social media, but the regular season is simply way too long to provide compelling drama for most of it.

All 30 teams play 162 games every single season. With so many games on the schedule, individual results mean very little. Because we’re still about another month away from the halfway point of the regular season – this year’s All-Star Game is set for July 19 – it’s hard to put much stock into the standings right now.

The only goal at this stage of the year is to not lose so much that you run yourself out of contention by the All-Star Break – or to win so many games that it would take a nearly perfect second half for teams to make up enough ground to overtake you in the standings.

Teams who manage to do either of those things typically remain within shouting distance of a playoff spot until the stretch run begins and the season truly kicks off as close division and pennant races become legitimately exciting and individual outcomes mean more to a team’s postseason hopes.

In the hoops world, it’s hard for me to get too invested into the NBA. I like basketball, but I never really developed an attachment to a specific team for some reason. While I like many of the players in the league and enjoy watching games from time to time to see them in action, I don’t particularly care which teams do well and which teams don’t.

Contrast that with collegiate sports, where seasons are typically shorter and it’s easier for fans to be invested because individual results matter a lot more. The postseason format for the majority of college sports is good, too.

The College Football Playoff probably needs to expand from its current state to either eight or 12 teams to maximize its entertainment value, but outside of that it’s fine. The NCAA Tournament’s combination of a huge field combined with a single-elimination format makes it my favorite individual sporting event of the entire year – especially in years a team like St. Peter’s strings together enough wins to make a Cinderella run.

College baseball and softball may not use an exact best-of postseason format like the MLB, NBA and NHL do, but their double-elimination regional followed by a best-of-3 super regional to determine the final eight teams is still an interesting format. The CWS and WCWS then combine those formats, using double-elimination until the championship series, which is best-of-3.

So while others may be tuned in to the NBA or Stanley Cup Finals or continue to watch the MLB season unfold, you’d better believe I’ll be glued to the TV to catch as much of the action from Omaha this weekend as I can.