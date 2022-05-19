For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Spring sports season hits hyper drive in final week

The school year comes to a close with state tennis and state track this weekend, then state golf early next week.

At long last, summer is nearly upon us. Graduations at the high school and collegiate level are taking place across the country, school years are winding down as summer break is right around the corner, and that means we’ve nearly completed another successful year for prep sports.

The spring sports season is on its last legs, but it goes out with a bang during its final week. Ken was in Omaha for the first day of state track on Wednesday, while I handled the opening day of state tennis on Thursday. Over the weekend, it will be all hands on deck for the two-man sports staff at Burke as Class C and Class D take center stage to close the four-day event that is state track.

We saw nine of our 10 area schools qualify at least one athlete for state, and eight of our coverage schools will be in action in Omaha over the weekend. Ken and I will have our hands full, but we’re committed to providing the best state track coverage we can.

Once action in Omaha wraps up on Saturday, our attention turns to state golf next Tuesday and Wednesday. Ken will make the trip out to Scottsbluff to follow York in the Dukes’ quest for a state title, while I’ll handle the Class C state tournament at Elks Country Club in Columbus. Heartland qualified as a team, while Fillmore Central has a golfer in the individual field after Alexander Schademann finished tied atop the individual leaderboard at districts.

After state track, the sports calendar finally eases up a bit as our focus shifts to travel softball and Legion baseball, plus any all-star football, volleyball or basketball games that may pop up during the summer.

It’s been a wild, hectic and successful year in prep sports. We’ve nearly made it to the finish, but first state track, tennis and wrestling will provide one final hurrah before the prep calendar revs up again in the fall for 2022-2023.