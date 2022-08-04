For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Musings on the MLB trade deadline, and an ode to Vin Scully

From several stars swapping teams to the loss of a broadcasting icon, it was a busy week in baseball

It was hope springs eternal across Major League Baseball earlier this week as the trade deadline came and went, though what sort of hope depended on where you sat in the standings.

For contenders such as the Padres and Yankees, hope arrived in the form of crucial reinforcements to shore up weaknesses for a potential deep postseason run come October. For teams in the midst of a rebuild such as the Reds or Nationals, hope lies in the prospect return for star players and the thought that brighter days lie ahead after some development in the farm system.

San Diego especially went all-out at the deadline, shipping off what essentially amounted to an entire AAA lineup’s worth of prospects for such key pieces as Josh Hader from the Brewers, Brandon Drury from the Reds and Josh Bell from the Nats.

To top it off, Washington packaged Bell with Juan Soto, the 23-year-old wunderkind already drawing comparisons to Ted Williams with practically his entire prime still ahead of him.

Outside of the Padres’ aggressive trade deadline, the move that intrigued me the most was Luis Castillo to Seattle in exchange for several of the Mariners’ top prospects. Castillo shined in Cincinnati despite playing at a hitter-friendly home park – something that will not be the case in Seattle.

The Mariners gave up a premium to bring him in, but their rotation needs a clear-cut ace and Castillo undoubtedly fits the bill. Plus, he won’t be a free agent until after next season, giving the M’s a year and a half of Castillo’s services.

With Seattle in position for a wild card spot and the organization desperately trying to snap a playoff drought that currently sits at 21 years and counting, their move to acquire Castillo fascinates me.

As a Braves fan, I’d also be remiss if I didn’t briefly mention Atlanta’s trade deadline. General manager Alex Anthopoulos didn’t make any blockbuster moves, but he made a bunch of low-risk moves that puts the organization in better shape to defend its title.

Unlike a year ago, Atlanta already had a good team (their .600 winning percentage as of Thursday afternoon is the fifth-best mark in the majors) and didn’t have any glaring holes at the deadline.

Their moves reflect that, sending reliever Will Smith – who was dominant in October last fall and helped the Braves win the World Series but has struggled this season – to Houston in exchange for Jake Odorizzi. He should provide a decent arm to help manage the workload of unproven guys like Kyle Wright and Spencer Strider down the stretch to keep them fresh for October.

Atlanta also acquired Robbie Grossman from Detroit for next to nothing. Despite poor overall numbers, Grossman is hitting lefties very well and should form a nice platoon in left field with Eddie Rosario (who is better against righties than lefties). Their other noteworthy trade was picking up reliever Raisel Iglesias, who still has multiple years left on his deal, for a pair of pitchers in Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson.

Iglesias has a middling ERA but solid advanced metrics, suggesting he’s been a little but unlucky and is pitching better than the ERA would suggest.

However, Atlanta’s biggest move at the deadline might be a move that wasn’t a trade at all. Instead, it could be the 10-year extension handed out to third baseman Austin Riley, the 25-year-old who just broke Hank Aaron’s franchise record for most extra-base hits in a calendar month with 16 in July.

Riley’s deal marks the richest extension in franchise history, and it means most of the current core is either signed long-term or still young enough to carry several years of team control – leaving Atlanta’s window of contention open for a good while.

Unfortunately, the deadline wasn’t all hope springs eternal, as the Dodgers announced longtime broadcaster Vin Scully died late Tuesday night.

Scully was a titan not just in the sports industry but in American broadcasting as a whole, and his loss is a huge blow for baseball fans everywhere.

There’s a very short list of the most iconic calls in baseball history. Scully’s call of Kirk Gibson’s walk-off homer in Game One of the 1988 World Series and his commentary of Hank Aaron’s 715th career blast to surpass Babe Ruth for what was then the most career homers in MLB history are both on that list, and if you ask me they’re Nos. 1 and 2.

If you somehow haven’t heard the call of either moment yet, I urge you to look them up on YouTube. It’s chilling stuff.

Scully will be remembered as one of – if not the – greatest broadcasters to ever grace the microphone. He was a superb storyteller with an uncanny knack to let the game’s biggest moments speak for themselves, knowing when to back away and let the crowd tell the story.

That ability is perhaps the single most important for sports announcers to have, and it’s one that is seen far too little on today’s broadcasts. During his 67-year career as the Dodgers’ announcer, Scully changed the game and set the bar for sports broadcasting, and his death is a massive loss for baseball.

Rest in peace, Vin Scully, and may your legacy and the countless calls that impacted people across America for over six decades carry on forever.