For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

As MLB’s postseason race heats up, it’s hard not to pull for the Orioles or Mariners

Both Seattle and Baltimore are in the thick of the Wild Card hunt as October nears – and it’s easy to find reasons to cheer for both

First, a disclosure – if you’re a fan of a team vying with the Seattle Mariners and Baltimore Orioles for one of the American League Wild Card spots, rooting against rather than for one or both ballclubs is entirely understandable.

If you’re a fan of baseball in general or not directly competing with either team for a playoff berth, however, how can you not find yourself pulling for the O’s or M’s?

Both are easy to pull for, for different reasons. Seattle hasn’t tasted October baseball since the 2001 team tied the MLB record for wins with 116, the longest active postseason drought among all men’s professional sports teams at 21 years.

Baltimore, meanwhile, reached the playoffs as recently as 2016, when they fell in the AL Wild Card Game. However, the Orioles have consistently been one of – if not the – worst teams in baseball for much of the past five seasons. After a 75-87 campaign in 2017, Baltimore’s won 47, 54, 25 and 52 games in each of the next four years.

Now, as of Aug. 11, 2022, they’ve already surpassed each of those win totals and are six games above .500 at 58-52, in a dead heat with Tampa Bay for the third and final Wild Card spot. Both teams are a game and a half behind Seattle, which currently holds the second Wild Card berth with a 61-52 record.

It also helps that both teams feature some likeable players. Baltimore dealt away fan favorite Trey Mancini at the deadline, but young catcher Adley Rutschman looks like a franchise cornerstone and budding superstar.

Add in players like Cedric Mullins, Ryan Mountcastle and Anthony Santander, and the Orioles’ lineup features a likeable cast – even with Rougned Odor in the fold.

The Mariners traded away a premium to pick up Luis Castillo from Cincinnati at the deadline in the hopes he’ll be the ace of the rotation for the rest of this season and all of next year. I’m personally a big fan of Castillo, and their lineup features a nice mix of intriguing young players such as Julio Rodriguez and Jarred Kelenic and fun veterans like Jesse Winker and Mitch Haniger.

Finally, both teams have been fun surprises this year. Seattle just missed out on a Wild Card spot last year and started slowly this season, giving some credence to the notion that they overachieved down the stretch a season ago. However, they’ve since rounded into form over the past month and a half or so and turned their season around.

Baltimore, on the other hand, is the textbook definition of a fun, scrappy underdog that nobody expected anything from. Just about everybody had them pegged for the AL East basement as one of the worst teams in baseball for the fifth straight season, but instead it appears the rebuild has begun to bear fruit ahead of schedule. They even traded away a couple key performers at the deadline, and they’re still right in the thick of things.

Baseball is more fun when teams surprise. Baltimore and Seattle have both fit the bill, and I hope they’re able to keep it up. I know there’s still more than a month and a half left in the season and a lot can change between now and October, but I’m rooting for both the O’s and the M’s to hang on and make their return to postseason baseball.