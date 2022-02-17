For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The NSAA state wrestling championships survival guide

Thursday marked my initiation into the spectacle that is the state wrestling championships; somehow, I lived to tell the tale

By Christian Horn

For starters, I knew it was going to be quite a day when my alarm went off at 6:15 on Thursday morning. I thought I left that nonsense behind when I graduated from high school, but alas – the state wrestling championships start today at the CHI Health Center in Omaha, so here we are.

I meet Ken at the office a shade past 6:30, and we hop in his car and hit the road. Our destination is 106 miles to the east, so there’s no time to waste.

We don’t talk much about wrestling as we zoom down I-80, save for when I ask Ken how many wrestlers medal at state (the answer is six, in case you didn’t know). A few days earlier, we hashed out our plan of attack for today so we don’t need to discuss it on the drive there.

Ken’s handling the three qualifiers from York, plus both Centennial wrestlers and the lone qualifier from Cross County/Osceola. Meanwhile, my focus is entirely on Fillmore Central, which sent eight wrestlers to state.

Of course, High Plains will wrestle when Class A and D take to the mats in the afternoon, but there’s only four Storm qualifiers so it’s a much more manageable workload.

We arrive at the CHI Health Center pretty much right on schedule despite Ken missing an exit and the Siri on my iPhone proving decidedly unhelpful with her insistence that we make a U-turn and get back onto the Interstate every block that passes.

We park in a parking lot some distance from the arena itself – apparently, this is a brand-new feature for 2022 after media members just parked next to the arena in previous years.

Thankfully, the pretty warm weather of the past week must have taken the day off, because it has disappeared and been replaced with a winter chill.

You know the phrase members of our grandparents’ generation like to say about how ‘back in my day we walked five miles to and from school every day, uphill both ways?’ We joke that’s what this trek to the media entrance feels like.

Once we get inside, the check-in line is stalled because the NSAA is only permitting people who notified them ahead of time they would be coming and landed a spot on the check-in list into the arena. In theory, that’s a sound idea, but in practice evidently the full list of names didn’t get printed out or something and people are holding up a list of names on their phone that doesn’t include the printed list being used to check people in at the table.

Honestly, it’s a mess. Thankfully, Ken and I are on the printed out list so we aren’t delayed and enter the arena without any hassle.

We arrive in the media room, set our things down and check out one of those Velcro jackets used in elementary school to differentiate teams in gym class, except these are neon green instead of yellow and have “Media” and a corresponding jacket number written on them.

Soon it will be time to set up and get ready for that morning’s action, but more pressing matters require my immediate attention. There’s a box of cake donuts in the media room, so of course I have to down three of them in five minutes before I can get on with my life.

Before the wrestling begins, Ken takes me into the gym and explains that 10 mats are set up, five on the left side and five on the right. The first half is where the Class C wrestling will occur, while Class B gets the other half.

At 9:30, it’s time to get the show on the road as the first matches of the day begin. The large video board is set up to display a scrolling schedule of which matches are currently taking place on each mat, which ones are on deck and which are in the hole. It’s very easy to follow and is greatly appreciated.

My first wrestler is in the 113-pound weight class, and I luck out that my first three matches are all on either mat 9 or mat 10. I kneel on a blue NSAA pad next to the mat my match is happening on, snap photos and keep an eye on the video board to determine where my next assignment will be.

The first sign of trouble comes when I realize I have one match occurring on mat 6 and another happening on mat 10 at the same time and of course that means they’re on opposite ends of the gym.

I text Ken of my plight, and by the time the first match is done and I hustle to the other end of the gym, the other match is over too. Ken got a couple photos right at the end, but thankfully he won so I can just make sure to shoot his quarterfinal match.

At some point during the middle of the opening round, I realize my back and knees might not be too thrilled about this whole “constantly kneeling down to take photos of all my assigned matches” thing. In fact, I guess I get up too slowly after one match because one of the event workers looks at me and says ‘Just wait until you’re actually old.’

I’ve often said I’ve got an 80-year-old-man back and knees trapped inside an almost 23-year-old’s body. I can only imagine how bad my back and knees will be when I’m actually 80, and I’m not looking forward to it.

By the time the first round and quarterfinal matches wrap up, it’s about 1:30 in the afternoon. This means I have two and a half hours before the afternoon session to write up the story and also finish my column for the week, so I high-tail it over to the media room, grab some sliced Subway sandwiches for lunch and plop down next to my laptop so I can sift through photos and pick out the best ones to put with the story and post on Twitter.

After about 20 minutes of sorting through pictures, my computer decides enough is enough and it’s time for a break because it freezes up and won’t let me do anything on it for nearly half an hour. Man, I love technology sometimes.

Once the laptop finally decides to start working again, I finish sorting through the photos, post the Twitter updates and hammer out my story from the morning session.

By the time I’ve finished, it’s slightly past 4:00, meaning the afternoon session has begun and my column will just have to wait.

All four High Plains wrestlers compete between the 106 and 138-pound weight classes, so we only stay for about an hour of the afternoon action. I shoot photos for my two first-round matchups – both of which conveniently took place on mat 7 – and head back to the media room to download the photos onto the laptop. It’s just after 5:00 at this point, so Ken and I pack up and make the trek back to his car.

The sun hasn’t set yet, so it kindly fires rays into our corneas and retinas as we pull out of the parking lot and make our way to I-80 West. We’re still in Omaha, and my back has already made it clear it’s not on speaking terms with me for kneeling all day. Thankfully, my knees aren’t too bothered so it could have been worse.

High Plains’ wrestlers – all four of them won their opening-round matchup – haven’t started their quarterfinal matches yet, so my focus instead turns toward that night’s slate of subdistrict basketball matchups. The subdistrict finals for Cross County and McCool Junction both don’t start until 6:30, but Exeter-Milligan travels to Parkview Christian with opening tip set for 5:30.

As we get closer to York, I check Twitter to see what hoops updates I can find and discover that the T-Wolves are ahead 19-14 at halftime.

We pull into the News-Times parking lot around 6:30, and once I’ve set my things down in the office I check for updates on High Plains wrestling. Three of them lost in the quarterfinals but one emerged victorious, so I pick out a couple of photos and write up the recap.

Once I’m finished I check for basketball updates – Exeter-Milligan hold on to beat Parkview Christian 40-39 and advance to the district finals, Cross County is trailing Nebraska Christian and McCool Junction leads Heartland.

After that, I strap in to finally knock out my column. I just finished my inaugural NSAA state wrestling championship experience and have many thoughts, so this sucker will practically write itself.

It’s true that all the kneeling isn’t very kind on my lower back and probably isn’t that great on my knees either, and it’s almost 8:45 at night as I write this paragraph which means I just worked a 14-hour day, but I’d be lying if I said I didn’t have a blast.

The environment was great and I got to spend the day watching some pretty darn good wrestling, so really I can’t complain too much. I genuinely love what I do and am very thankful that my daily occupation involves watching, taking photos of and writing about sporting events. Even on the long days, I’d much rather spend 14 hours working a sporting event than spend four hours working a shift at a fast-food joint (trust me, I speak from firsthand experience on that).

We aren’t making the trip to Omaha tomorrow (Friday) but will monitor the action from the office. We’ve got five wrestlers in the semifinals, including a pair of undefeated defending champs. If the undefeated seniors both win and have a chance to close their careers with back-to-back titles or if multiple wrestlers prevail in the semis, we’ll likely make the trip down for the full day on Saturday to catch any potential medal winners.

Personally, I hope all five win, partly because it’s fun to watch our area athletes succeed and partly because I want to go back and be there for the championship matches. If the opening day was this much fun, I can only imagine how raucous it will get during the finals with state titles on the line.