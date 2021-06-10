For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Each year, I catch as much of both the College World Series and Women’s College World Series as I can. Collegiate athletics are my favorite sports across the board, and if I were forced to choose between college and professional team sports, the collegiate counterparts would win out almost every time.
This is especially true in the postseason. The men’s NCAA Tournament is my favorite sporting event of the year, and in general I prefer the double-elimination format utilized in college baseball and softball over the best-of-seven (or best-of-five in the MLB Divisional Series) format used in practically every professional league but the NFL.
Therefore, while some may overlook the CWS and WCWS, I always tune in whenever possible. This year, the WCWS served another reminder that the way the schedule is set up does not account for the possibility of storms common in the Midwest this time of year.
Saturday, a two-hour weather delay pushed the start time of an Oklahoma-UCLA elimination game to 8:17 p.m. local time. That delayed start in turn pushed the start of the following Oklahoma State-Florida State back to nearly midnight local time, and the game didn’t end until after 2 a.m.
Sunday, weather again wreaked havoc on the WCWS, shutting down a game between Florida State and Alabama for over three hours. If the Seminoles won (and they ultimately did), they would force another game against the Crimson Tide to determine who would advance to the championship series.
Oklahoma had already beaten James Madison earlier in the day to force a showdown for a spot in the championship series on the other side of the bracket, so the NCAA faced a scenario in which two more games would still need to be played if Florida State won.
Instead of holding both games on Sunday night into Monday morning and setting up another long night in Oklahoma City, the NCAA ultimately decided to hold the remaining games on Monday evening and push the start of the championship series to Tuesday rather than start the series on Monday night as originally planned.
I don’t have any complaints with the NCAA’s decision on that front, but the weekend provided another reminder that the schedules for college baseball and softball national championships don’t adequately prepare for the possibility of inclement weather.
In 2019, a CWS weather delay during a Louisville-Auburn elimination game postponed the remainder of the game until the next day. The year before that, weather delayed the start of the championship series between Arkansas and Oregon State until Tuesday – the fifth day featuring some sort of rain delay. In 2016, Coastal Carolina won its first national championship on a Thursday afternoon in TD Ameritrade Park after a rainout on Wednesday night pushed Game 3 of the championship series between the Chanticleers and the Arizona Wildcats to the next day.
Storms during the Midwest aren’t particularly uncommon this time of year, so the fact that the NCAA does not prepare for the possibility of inclement weather when creating schedules for championships held in Omaha and Oklahoma City is baffling.
Professional sports typically plan scheduled days off within their postseason formats, and the NCAA Tournaments take a few days off between the Round of 32 and the Sweet 16. I understand these days off are scheduled to allow for travel time for teams, something the CWS and WCWS don’t have to worry about because they take place in one location.
Still, wouldn’t it make sense to build one or two off days into the schedule in the event of weather-related postponements? The WCWS typically lasts about a week, while the CWS runs for around 10 days. Even tacking on a couple of scheduled off days in the event of weather delays, both events could easily be completed within two weeks.
Scheduling planned off days allows the NCAA the flexibility to account for potential weather delays. Lengthy weather delays wouldn’t force play into the wee hours of the morning just to stay on schedule. The powers that be wouldn’t have to scramble to adjust the schedule when the occasional rainout occurs because the schedule already has built-in off days.
Some years, the weather will cooperate and render the need for off days in case of weather delays useless. In those years, simply keep the days off and give the athletes an extra day of rest.