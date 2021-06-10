For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Storms during the Midwest aren’t particularly uncommon this time of year, so the fact that the NCAA does not prepare for the possibility of inclement weather when creating schedules for championships held in Omaha and Oklahoma City is baffling.

Professional sports typically plan scheduled days off within their postseason formats, and the NCAA Tournaments take a few days off between the Round of 32 and the Sweet 16. I understand these days off are scheduled to allow for travel time for teams, something the CWS and WCWS don’t have to worry about because they take place in one location.

Still, wouldn’t it make sense to build one or two off days into the schedule in the event of weather-related postponements? The WCWS typically lasts about a week, while the CWS runs for around 10 days. Even tacking on a couple of scheduled off days in the event of weather delays, both events could easily be completed within two weeks.

Scheduling planned off days allows the NCAA the flexibility to account for potential weather delays. Lengthy weather delays wouldn’t force play into the wee hours of the morning just to stay on schedule. The powers that be wouldn’t have to scramble to adjust the schedule when the occasional rainout occurs because the schedule already has built-in off days.