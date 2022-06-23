For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

It’s official – the Braves need to re-sign Dansby Swanson

After a frigid opening month, the Atlanta shortstop has rebounded to be one of MLB’s best position players this season

If Dansby Swanson is not on the National League all-star team for the first time in his career this summer, something is very wrong with baseball.

That sentence would have seemed asinine in late April, after the Atlanta Braves shortstop struck out 30 times in his first 74 at-bats over the first month of the season while the defending World Series champions struggled out of the gate. In fact, his season started so poorly that a not-too-insignificant number of Braves fans on Twitter were clamoring for general manager Alex Anthopoulos to acquire another shortstop as his replacement.

Yet here we are in late June, and much as the Braves have turned their season around, Swanson’s putting up career numbers in a contract year.

His resurgence began when he batted .304 with four doubles, five home runs and 17 RBIs in May. He’s been even better this month as the Braves have gone 18-3 to turn their season around. In 21 games in June, Swanson is batting .354 with five doubles, four homers, nine walks and 14 RBIs. He’s posted a .424 on-base percentage this month and is slugging .561 during that streak for a .985 OPS.

Even with his frigid start to the year, Swanson’s churning out the best season of his career. His current OPS and slugging percentages would be career highs, while his average and on-base percentage figures are just behind the totals he posted during a 30-game stretch in 2016, his first season in the big leagues.

And we haven’t even touched on his defensive value yet, which has always been the strength of his game. For his entire career up until this season, Swanson was the epitome of a streaky hitter at the plate, but he was so good with his glove that most Braves fans were more than content to live with his offensive streaks.

Swanson’s hitting has been more consistent this season, but his defense has been as good as it’s been his whole career. The advanced metric wins above replacement is used as an attempt to measure a player’s value to his team, but due to its somewhat subjective nature, baseball-reference, FanGraphs and Baseball Prospectus all measure WAR slightly differently.

According to FanGraphs, Swanson has posted a 3.4 WAR – the seventh-best total on the site among position players in all of MLB. The site also calculates him to have posted a 131 wRC+, which is a park-adjusted version of the runs created metric designed to calculate how good a given player is at creating runs.

I am admittedly perhaps a little biased as a Braves fan, but Swanson’s legitimately played at an MVP level for the past two months to bounce back from his slow start. In any case, he’s almost certainly played his way onto the all-star team in some facet even if he’s not the NL starter – and he’s done all this in a contract year.

I’ve been waiting for this stretch to end, for Swanson to cool down and go through another freezing cold stretch like he has in the past. I don’t think it would be wise to predict him to continue to hit this well all season, but I also wouldn’t expect his offensive production to totally crater down the stretch, either.

This general level of solid hitting seems sustainable for him, at least to me. He might have finally started to put it all together offensively at age 28, and if that’s the case it should be an absolute no-brainer for the Braves to hand him a contract extension to lock him up long term.