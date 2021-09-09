For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Buffalo, meanwhile, will look to stake its claim as a force to be reckoned with in the AFC behind gunslinger Josh Allen, who will look to prove that last year’s success wasn’t just a flash in the pan.

Buffalo is the early favorite in the AFC East, but New England enters a new era under rookie quarterback Mac Jones. Bill Belichick still patrols the sidelines in Foxborough, so don’t count the Patriots out if Jones plays well.

In Miami, some are already considering 2021 to be a make-or-break year for second-year signal caller Tua Tagovailoa, who hopes to take the next step in his development and lead the Dolphins to the playoffs after missing out despite winning 10 games last year.

The AFC North will be interesting to watch this fall, as the Steelers are trying to make the most of Roethlisberger’s remaining time under center while the Baltimore Ravens and Lamar Jackson aim to return to the postseason after disappointing playoff exits in each of the past three years.

The Cleveland Browns, meanwhile, must navigate life with preseason expectations after a surprise postseason appearance last year. Is Cleveland ready to take the next step to become a perennial factor in the division race after years of being an afterthought, or was the 2020 success just a fluke?