For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The former Atlanta centerfielder was solid at the plate and the best defensive player at his position for a full decade – and I think that more than makes up for a lack of production past age 30.

Last year, the baseball writers who vote for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame did not elect anybody into Cooperstown, so the ballot remains mostly unchanged with the exception of a few notable newcomers entering their first year on the ballot such as David Ortiz, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard and Tim Lincecum.

The guys at the top of the ballot who came closest to reaching the 75 percent of votes needed to clinch a plaque in Cooperstown are all entering their 10th and final year on the ballot – guys strongly associated with the PED era in Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens plus Curt Schilling, who has his own set of off-diamond drama that has nothing to do with his actual ability to play baseball.

You can debate whether or not those players should be left out for their controversies, but the truth is most of the writers who vote for the Hall have already made up their mind one way or the other and are unlikely to be swayed.