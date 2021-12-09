For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The former Atlanta centerfielder was solid at the plate and the best defensive player at his position for a full decade – and I think that more than makes up for a lack of production past age 30.
Last year, the baseball writers who vote for the Major League Baseball Hall of Fame did not elect anybody into Cooperstown, so the ballot remains mostly unchanged with the exception of a few notable newcomers entering their first year on the ballot such as David Ortiz, Prince Fielder, Ryan Howard and Tim Lincecum.
The guys at the top of the ballot who came closest to reaching the 75 percent of votes needed to clinch a plaque in Cooperstown are all entering their 10th and final year on the ballot – guys strongly associated with the PED era in Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens plus Curt Schilling, who has his own set of off-diamond drama that has nothing to do with his actual ability to play baseball.
You can debate whether or not those players should be left out for their controversies, but the truth is most of the writers who vote for the Hall have already made up their mind one way or the other and are unlikely to be swayed.
This year’s ballot also features other realistic potential candidates in fifth-year guys like Scott Rolen and Omar Vizquel, plus fourth-year Todd Helton. One name I think should be more consistently added to that group is Andruw Jones, who garned just under 34 percent of votes in 2021, his fourth year on the ballot.
As best as I can tell, the biggest knock on Jones is he declined pretty sharply once he hit 30 years old, and evidently there’s a sizable enough contingent of people who feel that simply isn’t enough longevity.
On one hand, I understand the apprehensions. It is true that Jones’ decline came sharply and swiftly and that his numbers from his age-30 season on were underwhelming. However, I also think it’s important to note that he entered the majors at a younger age than most players at just 19 years old.
Per baseball-reference, Jones hit .217 in 31 regular-season games during his debut season in 1996, cranking seven doubles, a triple and five home runs. That October, he broke out with a .400 batting average during that year’s World Series against the New York Yankees.
For pretty much the next decade, Jones was the best defensive centerfielder in baseball. After finishing fifth in Rookie of the Year voting in 1997, he ripped off 10 consecutive Gold Gloves from 1998-2007. Jones dazzled with the leather, but he was pretty solid at the plate during his 10-year peak, too. He earned five All-Star selections during that span, won a Silver Slugger Award in 2005 – the same year he finished second in MVP voting – and posted an OPS above .830 in eight of those 10 seasons.
All told, Jones played 17 seasons and was the greatest defensive centerfielder in the majors for 10 of those. He also finished his career with a .254 batting average, .337 on-base percentage and a .823 OPS with 1,933 hits, 383 doubles, 36 triples, 434 home runs and 1,289 RBI. There are several players already in the Hall of Fame with a career Wins Above Replacement similar to Jones’ 62.7 mark, including Hal Newhouser – who also finished with a career 62.7 WAR.
I know his production after 30 was not very good, but I think an incredible 10-year peak in which you’re the best defensive player in the majors at your position while also preforming pretty well at the plate is Hall-of-Fame worthy and it shouldn’t matter when that peak came – whether it stretched from your mid-20s to mid-30s or from 21-30.