For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Thankfully, 2021 is no exception. The Championship Series hasn’t even started yet and we’ve had our fair share of riveting moments and storylines.

The Boston Red Sox emerged from the Wild Card game to eliminate the Tampa Bay Rays in four games in the ALDS thanks in large part to Kiké Hernández, who recorded eight hits in Games 2 and 3 alone and set a Red Sox postseason record with hits in seven consecutive at-bats during that span.

Hernández finished the series 9 of 20 with three doubles, two home runs and six RBI.

In a losing effort, Tampa Bay’s young stars Wander Franco and Randy Arozarena turned in stellar performance. The duo went a combined 12 for 34 (.352 batting average) with three home runs, three doubles, seven RBI, four walks and two stolen bases.

Additionally, in the first game of the series, Arozarena successfully converted a straight steal of home – the first straight steal of home in the playoffs since a fellow named Jackie Robinson did so in the 1955 World Series.

Entering their NLDS matchup against the Atlanta Braves, many thought the Milwaukee Brewers had a chance to make a deep postseason run thanks to a strong rotation featuring Corbin Burnes, Brandon Woodruff and Freddy Peralta.