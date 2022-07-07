For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Why the Baker Mayfield trade is a win for the Panthers

Mayfield may not be the long-term answer at QB, but he gives Carolina the best shot to win in 2022

Let me cut right to the chase this week – I don’t get the Panthers fans who are upset about the Baker Mayfield trade.

I’m not convinced he’s suddenly going to turn into a surefire franchise quarterback, and in fact I’m not even sure he’s the answer under center past this season, but he is without a doubt the one gunslinger still available who gives Carolina the best chance to win in 2022.

Yes, Mayfield turns the ball over a little bit more than you’d like to see with 56 career interceptions in four years and yes, he didn’t look very good last season. However, he played hurt pretty much all season and is undoubtedly better than he showed in 2021.

For another, he’s so obviously an upgrade over last year’s starter Sam Darnold it’s almost pointless to rehash why here. Sure, he’s got four more picks than Darnold does – but he’s also got roughly 3,500 more passing yards and nearly double the number of touchdowns (92 to 54). Darnold’s career completion percentage is 59.8%; Mayfield’s is almost a full two percent higher at 61.6%. Mayfield’s career passer rating is also significantly higher at 87.8 compared to Darnold’s 76.9.

Plus, they gave up a conditional fifth-round pick that could potentially turn into a fourth if Mayfield plays enough. They’re also paying just $5 million for Mayfield this season; Cleveland is eating $10.5 million to deal him and Mayfield himself agreed to trim $3.5 million off his salary this year – though he allegedly can earn that money back through incentives for good play.

It’s also not like the Panthers’ roster is barren. They could sorely use a healthy Christian McCaffrey for a full season, but when he plays the running back is an absolute difference maker. DJ Moore is also one of the game’s more underrated receivers, putting up 1,000-yard campaigns in each of the last three seasons despite having guys like Kyle Allen, Teddy Bridgewater and Darnold getting the majority of time under center.

Additionally, the offensive line – which was atrocious last fall – should be much improved this season. Free agent pickups Austin Corbett and Bradley Bozeman figure to contribute right away, as should Ikem Ekwonu, the No. 6 overall pick in this year’s draft.

With better protection in the trenches, some talent at the skill positions and a young but still solid defense, Carolina’s roster is set up to turn in a decent season if it gets even mediocre quarterback play, something it did not get at any point last year.

I know Carolina traded up to take Matt Corral in the third round of this year’s draft, but the Mayfield trade is ideal for the incoming rookie as well. Mayfield should play well enough that Corral should face no pressure to be NFL-ready come Day 1 and can use the year to learn the ropes.

If they’d stuck with Darnold, the calls for Corral to be flung into the fire the instant at the first sign of struggles from the USC product would have been immense. By dealing for Mayfield and sticking with him for the year, Corral gets a full season to sit back and use his rookie season for development.

Should Mayfield turn in another lackluster season, Carolina can move on without issue and see what they have in Corral after one year of learning under Mayfield and new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo. They didn’t give up much of anything to get Mayfield to Charlotte so if he doesn’t pan out it’s no harm done. If he does play well, that’s even better.

To recap, Carolina gave up much less for Mayfield than it did a year ago for Darnold, even though Mayfield is a clear upgrade. The former Brown provides an opportunity for rookie gunslinger Corral to learn the ropes for a year and develop with no real pressure to start right away. If Mayfield doesn’t play well, they can move on from him at the end of the year having given up very little; if he plays well, acquiring him for a conditional fifth and $5 million becomes an absolute steal.

I don’t know about other Panthers fans, but that sure sounds like a win-win to me.