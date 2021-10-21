For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

For much of my life, the Braves have either been rebuilding, as they were for a few years after Chipper Jones’ retirement before the recent streak of four straight NL East crowns, or they’ve underachieved in the postseason.

Last year’s run to the NLCS was the first time they won a playoff series since 2001, only to get to within one win of the Fall Classic before blowing a 3-1 lead against the Dodgers – a fact I am trying very hard not to feel a sense of déjà vu with this season as they once again lead Los Angeles 3-1 in the NLCS ahead of Thursday night’s Game 5. (Max Fried takes the mound for Atlanta and the Dodgers will likely throw a bullpen game; I am imploring the Braves to close things out Thursday for the sake of my sanity.)

Then you have the world of collegiate athletics, in which Nebraska is sure to provide an endless barrage of heartache and misery – save for the volleyball and bowling programs, which have carried the athletic department on their backs for much of this millennium.

I’ve heard all about the glory days of Nebraska football under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, but my personal Nebraska football experience has mainly consisted of the Huskers constantly shooting themselves in the foot and finding ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory nearly every single time they have an opportunity for a statement win.