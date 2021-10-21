For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

As a new NBA season tips off, my excitement level remains lukewarm
Unlike almost every other sport, my interest in professional basketball remains purely casual
By Christian Horn
For the most part, the sports calendar annually provides me with no shortage of things to be passionate about. In most cases, ask me about a given sport and I’ll be liable to break off on a tangent about recent shenanigans of my favorite team.
The Carolina Panthers? They’re already shown a knack for wasting the careers of franchise legends like Julius Peppers, Steve Smith, Cam Newton and Luke Kuechly – and they’re well on their way to doing the same for Christian McCaffrey. (Side note: I will never forgive the hack known as David Gettleman cutting Smith – who absolutely should have been a lifetime Panther – only to watch him torch the secondary for seven catches, 139 yards and two touchdowns four weeks into his first season in Baltimore. Words cannot accurately describe my hatred for that man.)
Maybe Matt Rhule, Scott Fitterer and David Tepper can turn around the culture in Charlotte and turn Carolina into a great organization that’s a consistent contender, but the early returns have not exactly been promising, to say the least.
I’m too young to remember most of the Atlanta Braves’ streak of division titles in the 1990s and early 2000s, but I know the organization’s history well enough to know that despite a run of 14 consecutive division titles and a studded rotation featuring Tom Glavine, Greg Maddux and John Smoltz yet won just one World Series in 1995 – four years before I was born.
For much of my life, the Braves have either been rebuilding, as they were for a few years after Chipper Jones’ retirement before the recent streak of four straight NL East crowns, or they’ve underachieved in the postseason.
Last year’s run to the NLCS was the first time they won a playoff series since 2001, only to get to within one win of the Fall Classic before blowing a 3-1 lead against the Dodgers – a fact I am trying very hard not to feel a sense of déjà vu with this season as they once again lead Los Angeles 3-1 in the NLCS ahead of Thursday night’s Game 5. (Max Fried takes the mound for Atlanta and the Dodgers will likely throw a bullpen game; I am imploring the Braves to close things out Thursday for the sake of my sanity.)
Then you have the world of collegiate athletics, in which Nebraska is sure to provide an endless barrage of heartache and misery – save for the volleyball and bowling programs, which have carried the athletic department on their backs for much of this millennium.
I’ve heard all about the glory days of Nebraska football under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, but my personal Nebraska football experience has mainly consisted of the Huskers constantly shooting themselves in the foot and finding ways to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory nearly every single time they have an opportunity for a statement win.
Off the top of my head, my four biggest Nebraska football memories (in no particular order) are the 2015 win over Michigan State, the 2011 comeback against Ohio State, Jordan Westerkamp’s Hail Mary against Northwestern in 2013 and the 2008 win over Colorado featuring Alex Henery’s 57-yard field goal and Ndamukong Suh’s pick-six.
Then there’s Nebraska basketball, which holds the “distinction” of being the only Power 5 program without an NCAA Tournament win thanks to Northwestern finally making the field in 2017 and then winning its first-ever NCAA Tournament game. However, I must admit I still think if anyone can get the Huskers over that March Madness hump it’ll be Fred Hoiberg.
The Nebraska baseball, softball and women’s basketball programs have consistently been pretty successful since the turn of the millennium but haven’t quite reached the consistent national-title-contender level of Husker volleyball or bowling.
So yeah, it’s safe to say that for the most part, I have a thoroughly vested interest in most sports. There is one notable exception, however: the NBA.
Outside of the NHL – I enjoy watching the Stanley Cup Playoffs but have never really gotten into hockey as a sport – the NBA is the lone sport in which my interest is purely casual. Sure, I like to watch games here and there and keep up with the goings-on across the league as a sports fan, but I don’t have a team I follow passionately like I do the Panthers, Braves or Huskers.
The closest I ever came to having an NBA “team” was when I followed the San Antonio Spurs fairly closely while Tim Duncan (and Tony Parker and Manu Ginobili) were still playing, but even then that was because I liked Duncan, Parker and Ginobili as players and not because I carried a vested interest in San Antonio as an organization.
For whatever reason, I’ve just never developed an attachment to a particular organization like I have in almost every other sport. I like to watch the games as a sports fan and I have individual players I like to see succeed, but as a whole I don’t care who wins or loses in the end.
So as we’ve approached the dawn of the new NBA season, I hope you enjoy watching your favorite team and get excited for the season ahead. I’ll keep an eye on the league as I always do, but for once I can sit back and watch the action unfold as a completely neutral observer without the pressures of having to watch a favorite team.
