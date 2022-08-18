For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The Big 10’s new media rights deal poised to create ripple effects across college sports

League’s deal split between Fox, NBC, CBS and reportedly worth $7-8 billion

When the Big 10 announced earlier this summer it was accepting USC and UCLA as full-time members beginning in 2024, attention quickly turned to the league’s pending media rights negotiations. The logic suggested that adding two of the biggest remaining brands in college football not already in either the SEC or Big 10 would drive up the revenue for the next TV deal.

Later, as news broke that the conference was likely going to be parting ways with ESPN/ABC as a TV partner in the upcoming deal, people wondered if it would have a negative impact on its overall value.

Now, we officially have our answer. On Wednesday morning, the league announced a seven-year deal with Fox, CBS and NBC – one that is reportedly worth between $7 and $8 billion total, with the individual schools potentially receiving up to $100 million apiece by the end of the deal.

That ... is an obscene amount of money for a media rights deal, and it’s going to keep the Big 10 schools in very good financial situations moving forward. Fox will continue to air its “Big Noon Kickoff,” while CBS gets seven games this year as it finishes up the final year of its obligation to the SEC before moving to 15 league games starting with 2024 – including an afternoon time slot on Black Friday.

NBC, meanwhile, gets a primetime kickoff every week this season and will also carry 15 conference games a year beginning in 2024.

Fox, CBS and NBC will also all have the opportunity to host the Big 10 football title game – Fox in 2023, 2025, 2027 and 2029, CBS in 2024 and 2028 and NBC in 2026.

Additionally, the Big Ten Network will continue to be a main provider for the conference in all sports. The deal, as expected, does not include ESPN or ABC – but the World Wide Leader in sports doesn’t quite have a stranglehold on the sport the way it once did, and the Big 10 (along with the SEC) is one of exactly two conferences that has the leverage to withstand the lack of exposure on either network.

The news of the league’s new TV deal will no doubt carry ramifications for the rest of college football and collegiate athletics as a whole. Down south, the SEC will still be in good shape and will command the majority of ESPN/ABC’s focus, but for the rest of the leagues, the new deal will likely serve only to widen the monetary gap between the haves (Big 10/SEC) and the have-nots (everyone else).

Consider the ACC, which entered into its current grant of rights during the previous round of realignment in order to survive and keep the league from splintering apart but is now paying a heavy price as the per-school payout means the conference’s members are lagging behind the big boys in the top two leagues.

The Pac 12 is a mess, as the Pac 12 Network never really took off and a conference that hasn’t sniffed the College Football Playoffs in six years will lose two of its biggest brands to the Big 10 in the near future.

I foresee two big question marks in the college football hierarchy moving forward. The first – what does this mean for the revamped Big 12 once Oklahoma and Texas jump ship? The league’s new additions should make for a competitive and entertaining conference, but I’m skeptical it will be a big draw for television partners.

Secondly (and more relevant to the Big 10) is what the league’s new deal means for Notre Dame. Thus far, the Fighting Irish have fiercely clung to their independence, and I suspect the only way the school joins a conference is if it feels like it has to in order to survive and still remain nationally relevant.

So far, it’s been able to do that. It remains to be seen if the Big 10’s new TV deal changes that calculus for the administration in South Bend, but it is apparent the golden domers remaining independent would mean leaving an awful lot of money on the table.

Perhaps it’s no surprise, then, that the Big 10 included both NBC and NBC streaming service Peacock (which will air eight Big 10 games, four of which are nonconference matchups) in its new media rights deal.

The station has long been a TV partner for Notre Dame, and it seems clear adding its streaming service in Peacock alongside the three big networks is another way to try and entice the Fighting Irish to finally surrender independence and join the fold – especially with rival USC and UCLA joining the conference in 2024.

Whether or not it works or the golden domers remain steadfast in their stubborn refusal to join a conference and remain independent remains to be seen.

With or without Notre Dame in the fold, however, this much is clear: the Big 10 struck gold in its new media rights deal – and its member schools will reap the monetary benefits for years to come.