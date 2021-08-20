For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Of the four Wild Card spots across the majors, only one seems set in stone at this point – whoever finishes second in the NL West between the Dodgers and Giants (right now it’s the Dodgers, who hold a nine-game lead over the second NL Wild Card spot).

The AL Wild Card race is wide open. The Yankees’ six-game win streak has catapulted them into the first spot, but they’re only one game ahead of the A’s and the Boston Red Sox, who are tied for the second spot at the moment. The Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are still within striking distance of a postseason berth at three and four games back, respectively.

Even the perennially underachieving Los Angeles Angels – who have wasted the talents of Mike Trout for years with around .500 baseball – theoretically could go on a run and thrust themselves into the picture. Sure, they’re 61-61 right now – a very on-brand record for this franchise – and are being carried by two-way star and likely AL MVP Shohei Ohtani (Ohtani easily leads the Angels’ rotation in ERA and leads the majors with 40 home runs at the plate), but they’re only seven and a half games out of the second Wild Card spot. If they somehow get hot down the stretch, who knows?