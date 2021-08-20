For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

We’ve reached the point in the year where playoff races start to tighten and pressure mounts as teams look to clinch a playoff spot come October – and it should make for some fascinating races down the stretch.
The MLB season is by far the longest of any of America’s professional sports leagues at 162 games (last year’s pandemic-shortened 60-game season aside), but it still offers its fair share of exciting moments. Opening Day is always fun and October is full of drama, but don’t discount the point in the season we’ve currently reached – the homestretch of the regular season, as postseason races truly start to heat up.
For me, the regular season always hits its nadir during the dog days of summer. It’s the point where the season’s been in full swing for a few months already but there’s still a ton of time left to rise or fall in the standings. As the calendar flips to August, however, things start to pick up. The number of games left begin to dwindle and postseason races really start to heat up.
Sure, a quick look at the standings shows some of the divisional races aren’t especially interesting. As of Thursday morning, the Chicago White Sox are the only team in the AL Central without a losing record and hold a 12-game lead over second-place Cleveland. The Milwaukee Brewers lead the NL Central by nine and a half games over the Cincinnati Reds despite the fact that Cincinnati and St. Louis are both above .500.
In the AL East, the New York Yankees are riding a six-game winning streak – but they’re still five games back in the divisional hunt because the Tampa Bay Rays are doing typical Rays things where they field a really good baseball team despite a low payroll. Even as the Yankees are on a tear with the winning streak and eight wins in their last 10 outings, they can’t make up ground because the Rays are 7-3 in their last 10 games.
Other races, though, are still interesting. In the NL East, the Atlanta Braves have caught fire, winning six straight and 13 of their last 15 to surge into the division lead. Their deadline moves have paid off, as outfielders Joc Pederson, Adam Duvall and Jorge Soler have all contributed and helped fill the offensive void left by Ronald Acuña Jr.’s season-ending injury just before the All-Star break. First baseman Freddie Freeman, third baseman Austin Riley and shortstop Dansby Swanson have all been scorching hot at the plate over the past couple weeks, helping put Atlanta in a decent position to emerge as the victor of the NL East for a fourth consecutive season.
Recently, it seemed like the Philadelphia Phillies would spark a daily race for the division, as they were just as hot at the Braves. However, Atlanta’s stayed hot while the Phillies have cooled off some in dropping three straight games. For now, Philadelphia is three and a half games back, but if the Braves cool off slightly and the Phillies heat up again, there’s still time to close the gap.
The New York Mets, meanwhile, have tumbled from first to third in the East. After leading the division for much of the year, the Mets are 5-12 in August and have lost five of their past six games against the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Francisco Giants. Ace pitcher Jacob deGrom is still sidelined, the lineup is still struggling to consistently produce much of anything and the Mets’ next seven games are still against the Dodgers and Giants before a three-game series against Washington begins on Aug. 27.
Speaking of the defending champion Dodgers, they’ve got the second-best winning percentage in baseball – but they’re still three games out of the division lead because the Giants have consistently won all season to maintain the surprising division lead. Both teams have been really good this season, so the race to win the division and avoid the one-game Wild Card matchup should remain close until the end of the regular season.
The AL West is similarly competitive, as the Houston Astros lead the Oakland Athletics by two and a half games – and the Seattle Mariners are still within shouting distance at 65-56, five and a half games back.
Outside of perhaps the Giants’ and Dodgers’ battle to finish with the best record in the majors and avoid the Wild Card game, the biggest drama in the postseason races does come down to who will claim those Wild Card spots.
Of the four Wild Card spots across the majors, only one seems set in stone at this point – whoever finishes second in the NL West between the Dodgers and Giants (right now it’s the Dodgers, who hold a nine-game lead over the second NL Wild Card spot).
The AL Wild Card race is wide open. The Yankees’ six-game win streak has catapulted them into the first spot, but they’re only one game ahead of the A’s and the Boston Red Sox, who are tied for the second spot at the moment. The Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are still within striking distance of a postseason berth at three and four games back, respectively.
Even the perennially underachieving Los Angeles Angels – who have wasted the talents of Mike Trout for years with around .500 baseball – theoretically could go on a run and thrust themselves into the picture. Sure, they’re 61-61 right now – a very on-brand record for this franchise – and are being carried by two-way star and likely AL MVP Shohei Ohtani (Ohtani easily leads the Angels’ rotation in ERA and leads the majors with 40 home runs at the plate), but they’re only seven and a half games out of the second Wild Card spot. If they somehow get hot down the stretch, who knows?
With so many teams still in the picture, the AL postseason race could be extremely interesting down the stretch. The A’s are only two and a half games out of the division lead, but they could also just as easily miss the playoffs entirely. The Astros boast a top-five winning percentage and have the second-best run differential in the majors behind the Dodgers, but if Oakland catches them down the stretch and wins the division, could Houston wind up on the couch come October?
The race for the second NL Wild Card spot is highly interesting too, but for entirely different reasons than the AL postseason race. For much of the season’s first four months, it was widely assumed that the NL Wild Card teams would be the second and third-place finishers in the NL West.
That is no longer a safe assumption. The San Diego Padres, assisted by injuries to the starting rotation, are doing their absolute best to mess around and miss the postseason entirely. San Diego’s lost eight of its last nine games; after nearly getting swept in a four-game series against the dismal Arizona Diamondbacks, the Padres responded by actually getting swept in a three-game series against the lowly Colorado Rockies. That dropped San Diego to 17-18 on the year against the two worst teams in its division with a three-game series against Arizona still left on the docket. Worse still, the Padres have a brutal closing schedule and must play the Giants and Dodgers a combined 19 times down the stretch.
San Diego’s lead for the NL’s final postseason spot is down to just a game and a half over the Cincinnati Reds, who have a much more manageable closing schedule. Instead of facing the Giants and Dodgers 19 times, Cincinnati has 16 total games left against the awful Miami Marlins and Pittsburgh Pirates alone, plus three games against the Chicago Cubs and four against the Washington Nationals – two teams that sold off most of their good pieces at the trade deadline and have been mostly terrible since.
Reds first baseman Joey Votto has had a resurgent season and could help Cincinnati steal the final spot from San Diego. Even if the Reds falter down the stretch, the Padres aren’t out of the clear yet. The St. Louis Cardinals are just four games back and the Phillies are four and a half out. Even the Mets, with all their issues, are still just five and a half games back.
The home stretch of the regular season is upon us, and with some divisions up in the air and three of four Wild Card spots still wide open for the taking, the postseason race should be riveting to watch over the next month and a half.
