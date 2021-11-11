For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Thoughts on Frost’s return for Year 5, “Nebrasketball’s” massive problem
Is Frost’s retention at a reduced salary the right call? Also – NU basketball’s ineptness on the glass rears its ugly head once again
By Christian Horn
As the talk surrounding Scott Frost’s job security heated up this fall, I found myself hoping he’d get another year even if my brain told me he hadn’t done much in his previous four seasons to earn a fifth. I had a few reasons for this; first and foremost, I still desperately hope Frost can get things turned around in Lincoln, no matter how rough his first four years on the sideline have been. Secondly – and more practically – I wonder how difficult it would have been to rip everything up and start over yet again after only four years.
This is a place that has fired coaches after nine-win seasons not once but twice during this millennium. Mike Riley lasted three years before the Frost era began. Had Frost been shown the door, I’m not sure who Nebraska could have brought in as a head coach that would have been a clear slam-dunk hire.
Would any of the top candidates seriously look at the Huskers, or would they have looked at the recent history in Lincoln – two coaches canned after nine-win seasons, with Frost and Bill Callahan both ousted after four years and Riley after three? I’m a firm believer that at least some semblance of continuity and stability matters.
Whenever I hear talk about the Huskers’ heyday and the glory years under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, I’m reminded that Nebraska had just two head coaches in an almost 40-year span. Devaney and Osborne are both in the College Football Hall of Fame and that undoubtedly contributed to the Huskers’ success over that nearly four-decade run, but that’s also an unprecedented level of stability at the top.
In contrast, had Nebraska fired Frost at the end of this season, the new coach would have been the Huskers’ fifth different head coach since Frank Solich’s firing at the end of the 2003 season.
Plus, I truly believe this year’s team is much better than the record indicates. Nebraska is genuinely a handful of plays away from the 3-7 record being flipped with four ranked victories over Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. It may not show in the win column, but it’s evident progress is being made.
All of which is to say I support the decision to retain Frost for Year 5 in 2022, especially after he agreed to rework his contract. Give him a year or two to bring in the new offensive assistants and implement his vision for the program and see what happens.
If the Huskers are really as close to turning a corner as Frost says they are and the play against ranked opponents this season indicates, it shouldn’t take more than a couple of seasons for the changes to pay off and Frost to right the ship.
Husker Hoops must be allergic to rebounding
For all the hype surrounding this Nebraska basketball season and the opportunity for the Huskers to finally break through under Fred Hoiberg, the season opener against Western Illinois sure looked an awful lot like a movie Nebraska fans have seen far too often.
Leathernecks 75, Huskers 74. Same story, different year for “Nebrasketball,” right?
While it’s awfully tough to completely write off a season after just one game – no matter how ugly that game was – there is one trend that has repeatedly burned the Huskers in recent years.
Western Illinois grabbed 57 rebounds on Tuesday night at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Nebraska notched 37 boards. That’s a 20-rebound advantage, thanks in large part to the Leathernecks’ 23-7 edge on the offensive glass.
I woke up Wednesday morning, heard about Western Illinois’ massive rebounding advantage, and tried to remember the last time the Huskers had legitimately been a good rebounding team. I couldn’t do it, so I did some digging.
Per the college basketball site at sports-reference.com, the last time Nebraska outrebounded their opponents over the course of a season was when they grabbed 38.3 boards per game in 2016-17, good enough for No. 51 in the country.
That figure isn’t terrible, but it’s not great either. Plus, the Huskers went 12-19 under Tim Miles that year. I wondered when the last time Nebraska finished inside the top 50 in total rebounding was, so I did some more digging.
According to sports-reference, Nebraska basketball last finished a season inside the top 50 in total rebounding in 2005-06, when they tallied 38.6 boards per game and ranked No. 25.
In the winter of 2005, the Huskers went 19-14 during the final year of the Barry Collier era. Doc Saddler, Miles and now Hoiberg have each helmed the Huskers since then, but none have been able to field a team that consistently crashes the glass.
In the 15 years since Nebraska last fielded a top-50 rebounding unit, the Huskers have finished inside the top 100 just once – the No. 51 finish in 2016-17. The early returns on this year’s team do not even remotely suggest that trend will change this season.
Rebounding has been a consistent thorn in Nebraska’s side for a decade and a half as the Huskers repeatedly avoid the glass as if their lives depended on grabbing as few boards as possible. To be competitive in the Big 10 – where half of the conference’s 14 teams ranked inside the top 50 in rebounding last year and NCAA Tournament-bound Illinois, Iowa and Ohio State each cracked the top 15 – Nebraska absolutely must reverse that trend.