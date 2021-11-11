For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Whenever I hear talk about the Huskers’ heyday and the glory years under Bob Devaney and Tom Osborne, I’m reminded that Nebraska had just two head coaches in an almost 40-year span. Devaney and Osborne are both in the College Football Hall of Fame and that undoubtedly contributed to the Huskers’ success over that nearly four-decade run, but that’s also an unprecedented level of stability at the top.

In contrast, had Nebraska fired Frost at the end of this season, the new coach would have been the Huskers’ fifth different head coach since Frank Solich’s firing at the end of the 2003 season.

Plus, I truly believe this year’s team is much better than the record indicates. Nebraska is genuinely a handful of plays away from the 3-7 record being flipped with four ranked victories over Oklahoma, Michigan, Michigan State and Ohio State. It may not show in the win column, but it’s evident progress is being made.

All of which is to say I support the decision to retain Frost for Year 5 in 2022, especially after he agreed to rework his contract. Give him a year or two to bring in the new offensive assistants and implement his vision for the program and see what happens.