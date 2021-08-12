For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

I think there are a couple of different reasons starters don’t go as deep into games as they used to. For one, pitchers today throw harder than pitchers in previous eras did, which could lead to added force and stress on their arms.

Another, perhaps larger reason is the rise of analytics, which don’t recommend leaving in starters to face the top of the lineup for a third or fourth time. These are the same analytics that apparently don’t recommend leaving relief pitchers in for more than an inning, which is how we get games like Wednesday’s Braves-Reds matchup in which a combined 13 relievers are used.

I know the Braves and Reds went to extras on Wednesday, but they used a combined nine relievers in the sixth through ninth innings alone. (Side note: I’ll never understand why Atlanta manager Brian Snitker continues to use Will Smith and his 3.86 ERA with four blown saves already this year in save situations when he could just use recently acquired Richard Rodriguez and his 2.38 ERA instead, but then again I’m not a major-league manager.)

Teams simply don’t use starters the way they used to and never will again, and that means an increased burden on relievers.