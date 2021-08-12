For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

What happened to the days of dominant starting pitching controlling games?
Starting pitchers are increasingly turning in shorter starts than in years past – but why?
By Christian Horn
My favorite MLB team is the Atlanta Braves. It might seem like an odd choice in a team for a kid from the Midwest with no obvious ties to the area, but they were my dad’s favorite team and Chipper Jones was my favorite player growing up.
In fact, one of my fondest sports memories occurred during his final season in 2012, when my dad, younger brother, grandpa (a Cardinals fan) and I made the trek down to St. Louis when Atlanta played a three-game series there in mid-May so that we could see Chipper play in person once before he retired.
I might not have been around for the Braves’ heyday in the early to mid-1990s, when Tom Glavine, John Smoltz and Greg Maddux anchored a fearsome rotation and bats like Fred McGriff, David Justice and Jones powered the offense, but I’ve heard and read about them.
As I was following Atlanta’s game against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night, it struck me again just how much the game has changed since even the 1990s.
Atlanta’s Touki Toussaint and Cincinnati’s Wade Miley both lasted five innings before the teams turned to the bullpen and used a combined 13 different pitchers from the sixth inning through the game’s end – Atlanta eventually won 8-6 in 11 innings on Ozzie Albies’ walk-off three-run home run.
Once upon a time in the not-too-distant past, starting pitchers routinely went deep into games. According to baseball-reference, multiple pitchers notched double-digit complete games as recently as 1998, when Curt Schilling threw 15, Scott Erickson tossed 11 and Randy Johnson pitched 10.
That was only 23 years ago, but the way the game treats starting pitchers has changed dramatically since then.
In 1998 alone, 10 different pitchers tossed at least seven complete games. Just two pitchers have achieved that feat in the past 10 years – James Shields and Roy Halladay both did so in 2011.
The 2011 season also marked the last time someone recorded double-digit complete games, as Shields went the distance 11 times.
Complete games are a simple way to look at the way the league’s view on starting pitchers has changed, but its impact runs deeper. According to an article on The Athletic ranking current records from most to least unbreakable, starting pitchers this season averaged 5 1/3 innings and 84 pitches per start.
Pitchers simply don’t go as deep into games as they used to. No one has thrown 300 innings in a season since Steve Carlton threw 304 innings in 1980 – 41 years ago. Per baseball-reference, the last time multiple pitchers tossed 300 innings in a season was 1977, when Phil Niekro, Jim Palmer, Dave Goltz and Steve Rogers all reached that mark.
Even as starters logged fewer innings throughout the 1980s, ‘90s and into the early 2000s than they had in previous eras, the top pitchers in the game still routinely threw at least 240 innings in a given year.
Since 2013, however, just three pitchers have reached 240 innings in a single season – Adam Wainwright in 2013 and David Price and Johnny Cueto in 2014.
In 2019, the last full MLB season, Justin Verlander led the majors with 223 innings pitched – a mark that wouldn’t have even cracked the top five as recently as 2016.
Verlander is also one of the modern-day definitions of a workhorse pitcher, as he led in innings pitched in 2009, 2011 and 2012 and was the last pitcher to throw at least 250 innings in a season when he tossed 251 in 2011.
Shane Bieber pitched the second-most innings in the majors during the 2019 season with 214 1/3 innings pitched. From the turn of the millennia through the 2015 season, Bieber’s total would have been inside the top 10 just twice; he would have tied for 10th with R.A Dickey in 2015 and tied for ninth with Max Scherzer and Chris Sale in 2013.
The active leader in innings pitched is Zach Grienke with 3,075 and 2/3, according to baseball-reference. That mark is good enough for No. 127 on the all-time list. Verlander is the only other active pitcher with at least 2,700 career innings; his 2,988 innings pitched ranks No. 140 all-time.
I think there are a couple of different reasons starters don’t go as deep into games as they used to. For one, pitchers today throw harder than pitchers in previous eras did, which could lead to added force and stress on their arms.
Another, perhaps larger reason is the rise of analytics, which don’t recommend leaving in starters to face the top of the lineup for a third or fourth time. These are the same analytics that apparently don’t recommend leaving relief pitchers in for more than an inning, which is how we get games like Wednesday’s Braves-Reds matchup in which a combined 13 relievers are used.
I know the Braves and Reds went to extras on Wednesday, but they used a combined nine relievers in the sixth through ninth innings alone. (Side note: I’ll never understand why Atlanta manager Brian Snitker continues to use Will Smith and his 3.86 ERA with four blown saves already this year in save situations when he could just use recently acquired Richard Rodriguez and his 2.38 ERA instead, but then again I’m not a major-league manager.)
Teams simply don’t use starters the way they used to and never will again, and that means an increased burden on relievers.
In 2019, the Tampa Bay Rays, Los Angeles Angels and Toronto Blue Jays all logged more than 700 innings among their relievers, according to MLB.com. That same year, the bullpens of 14 teams notched at least 600 innings – that’s almost half of the entire league.
For reference, from 2000 through 2018, a total of 12 bullpens pitched at least 600 innings in a season. Eight of those seasons occurred in 2018, meaning five times as many bullpens pitched at least 600 innings in a season (20) in the past two full seasons as bullpens did in the previous 17 seasons combined (the 2003 Texas Rangers, 2012 Colorado Rockies, 2017 Miami Marlins and 2017 Reds were the other four bullpens with 600+ innings pitched since 2000).
Some of the strain might be taken off the arms of starting pitchers, but it’s simply been transferred over to the bullpens. It remains to be seen if that shift will be good for the overall health of the game, but one thing is clear – the days of the starting pitcher plowing down lineups again and again and eating up innings are all but extinct.
