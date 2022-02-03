For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Conference tournament season is in full swing

The YNT sports staff’s focus is on the SNC tournament this week, but last week gave the newbie his first taste of the spectacle that is the CRC tournament

Well, “newbie” might not quite be accurate anymore. I still introduce myself as “the new guy” at the YNT sports desk whenever I have conversations with people I haven’t met before, but at this point I’ve been here since early May. After almost nine months, I’m skeptical that “new” is an accurate description but I’ve yet to come up with anything better, so here we are.

In any case, I’m fresh enough to the job that I still find myself experiencing “firsts” in my coverage. Case in point – conference tournament season in high school basketball.

Our focus is on the SNC tournament this week, but last week the CRC and Central Conference took center stage. Ken handled the entirety of the CRC volleyball tournament in the fall, so this was my first chance to witness the spectacle the conference puts on at the York City Auditorium.