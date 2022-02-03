For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
Conference tournament season is in full swing
The YNT sports staff’s focus is on the SNC tournament this week, but last week gave the newbie his first taste of the spectacle that is the CRC tournament
Well, “newbie” might not quite be accurate anymore. I still introduce myself as “the new guy” at the YNT sports desk whenever I have conversations with people I haven’t met before, but at this point I’ve been here since early May. After almost nine months, I’m skeptical that “new” is an accurate description but I’ve yet to come up with anything better, so here we are.
In any case, I’m fresh enough to the job that I still find myself experiencing “firsts” in my coverage. Case in point – conference tournament season in high school basketball.
Our focus is on the SNC tournament this week, but last week the CRC and Central Conference took center stage. Ken handled the entirety of the CRC volleyball tournament in the fall, so this was my first chance to witness the spectacle the conference puts on at the York City Auditorium.
The CRC split the opening round games up, with the girls taking the court at the YCA and the boys playing at York College’s Freeman Center. I handled two boys games and half of a third on the opening day, making a pit stop in between to cover the Dukes’ doubleheader against North Platte, and it was a fun enough atmosphere. However, I quickly learned it didn’t come close to matching the ambience of the YCA.
A brief disclosure here: when I was in high school, my school had nothing even remotely resembling the CRC tournament. Heck, I can’t remember if we even had a conference tournament for basketball or volleyball – which should about say everything that needs to be said about how memorable it was if we did have one.
Either way, last week was a real eye-opener for me. I’d heard the CRC tournament discussed in high regard, but I wasn’t sure how much of that was legitimately warranted and how much of it was simply due to tradition.
Well, now I’ve had the opportunity to experience it, and I can safely say all the hype surrounding the event is well-deserved. From top to bottom, the entire tournament felt like a basketball spectacle, and the YCA is a fantastic venue to serve as the annual host. The Saturday games at the Freeman Center were fun, but the atmosphere inside the YCA every single day of the tournament elevated the entire event.
Of course, the basketball was pretty good too. Great team performances, outstanding individual efforts, close games with good endings – you name it, and it was on full display last week.
Cross County senior Cory Hollinger dropped 23 points on 7-of-11 shooting and grabbed 14 rebounds as the Cougars dethroned defending champ Osceola in overtime in the finals. The Cougar girls completed their quest three-peat, aided in part by the play of sophomore Shyanne Anderson.
Anderson tied the CRC single-game record for threes with seven in a semifinal win over BDS and singlehandedly outscored the Eagles 27-23. She added 12 points in the title game and averaged 13.6 points for the week on 15 of 33 shooting, including 9 of 15 from deep as she connected at an impressive 60% clip on threes.
Then there’s Exeter-Milligan, which finished as the runner-up on the girls side despite having to play on Saturday’s opening round as the No. 6 seed. The Timberwolves upset 3-seed Osceola and 2-seed Meridian to reach the finals, and they gave the top-seeded Cougars a game before running out of gas late.
Senior Cameran Jansky played a pivotal role in the T-Wolves’ run, as she averaged 12.3 points, 11 rebounds, 4.6 steals and 2.3 assists for the week. Jansky followed up an 11-point, 13-rebound double-double against Osceola with an even better game in the semis – 18 points, 11 rebounds, 10 steals to record the program’s first triple-double since February of 2012.
It was a week chock full of good basketball in a fantastic venue, and that’s not even including the other conference tournament I covered last week.
Both York teams reached the Central Conference finals, where the Duke boys earned their first conference crown in nearly a decade and the girls finished as the conference runner-up to Northwest.
The boys’ run was particularly impressive, as it required the Dukes to grind out wins in back-to-back overtime thrillers. In the semis against Adams Central, junior Garrett Ivey drained a midrange jumper to send it to OT and then scored all eight York points in the extra period to advance to the championship game against Seward, where he one-upped himself.
After the Bluejays took a 44-42 lead with 1.9 seconds left, York merely went the length of the court as Ivey banked in the equalizer at the buzzer. Marshall McCarthy and Austin Phinney deserve credit on the play as well because they delivered two impeccable passes to give Ivey a chance to force OT.
York’s final possession in regulation in that game remains one of the best-executed plays I’ve seen in a while – including in college and the NBA. The Dukes don’t win the conference without that play, but Ryan Seevers’ big night was just as important. The junior tied for the game high with 21 points and made all eight of his free throws in overtime to help York pull away late.
It was an impressive week of basketball across the board, one that serves as a wonderful reminder of how special sports can be, especially at the prep level. I loved that vibe and atmosphere when I was in high school myself, and I still love it now as a neutral observer.