For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

At the youth level, there’s a pretty big travel ball scene during the summer like there is in other states – I played through seventh grade and was basically the world’s biggest strikeout machine at the plate during every year but my final one – but none of it is associated with the American Legion. A trip to the American Legion website lists a total of 15 Legion teams across Iowa at both the Junior and Senior levels – and 14 of those 15 are Senior teams.

As a result, while baseball does play an important role during the summer across the state, it’s almost exclusively at the high school level.

So while I knew coming into the summer that Legion baseball was bigger elsewhere, I didn’t truly understand what to expect until I started covering it.

I knew there were a lot of Legion teams across the state and that many of them provided the only opportunity for kids to play baseball, but my experience from my youth had always been that there wasn’t excitement for Legion ball or travel teams because everyone is focused on the high school season.