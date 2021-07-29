For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Look, I like the Olympics just as much as the next person. I have an utmost respect for all the athletes competing in the event and the time and dedication they spend constantly training and honing their ability in their given sport to be able to compete at a high level on a global stage such as this.
I will probably continue to be awed by the sheer dominance some of the top athletes display during these kinds of international competitions – swimmer Michael Phelps and his record 28 total medals (23 gold) spread out over five different Olympics (he competed in the 2000 Games in Sydney at age 15 but did not medal) to stake his claim as one of the greatest athletes of all time immediately comes to mind.
Simone Biles – easily the most decorated American gymnast of all-time with a combined 30 medals in the Olympics and World Championships entering action in Tokyo this summer, almost double Shannon Miller’s 16 total medals from 1991-96 – is another one.
And yet, despite her success on the international stage, Biles made headlines for an entirely different reason in Tokyo after withdrawing from the team finals and individual all-around competition citing mental health concerns.
Perhaps unsurprisingly to anyone familiar with social media, reaction to the news ranged from supportive to “Simone Biles is selfish, weak and quit on her team.”
To that point, sure, Biles’ withdrawal in the middle of the team competition put the other Americans in a tough spot in suddenly having to cover her remaining rotations without preparing to compete in those situations coming in. But I’ve yet to see any of her teammates complain and say she quit on the team. If her own teammates don’t care about the timing of Biles’ withdrawal, why should anyone else?
I also fail to see how Biles’ withdrawal makes her weak. For starters, she hasn’t withdrawn from the Olympics entirely yet and could still compete in the individual event finals next week if she feels her mental state is at a level that would allow her to compete safely.
For another, sometimes athletes just get mentally drained. Calvin Johnson retired at age 30 following the 2015 season, a year in which he earned his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl nod for the Detroit Lions, and in a November 2020 story on the CBS Sports website was quoted as saying he had initially planned to retire the previous year because “I can’t do it no more.”
In the same story, Johnson also admitted the lack of team success drained on him too. Johnson isn’t the only recent case of players calling it quits while still in their primes – and that’s only considering the NFL.
Andrew Luck hung up the cleats in August of 2019 toward the end of the preseason because injuries and the rehab cycle simply got to be too much and drained his love for the game. At the end of that season Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly also called it quits amid concerns that previous injuries would make it tough to play his style of game.
There were some injury concerns that played into Biles’ decision to withdraw, too. She later said she had the “twisties,” which a Washington Post article compared to the yips in other sports with the added issue of occurring while gymnasts are spinning in the air, leading to them losing control of their bodies. There’s a real risk of serious injury there, and multiple gymnasts have spoken about “twisties” and how scary they can be.
Perhaps more than anything else, though, my biggest issue with the criticisms of Biles’ decision to withdraw painting her as “weak” is that they continue to underestimate the importance of mental health.
Per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, mental health is just as important as physical health in regards to a person’s overall health. The CDC notes that mental illnesses – and especially depression – can increase the risk for different types of physical health ailments such as stroke or heart disease.
Mental health is a serious issue that affects many. According to the CDC, more than half of the American population will experience a mental disease or disorder diagnosis sometime during their life. Additionally, one in every five Americans will deal with some mental illness in a given year while one in every 25 lives with a serious mental illness like schizophrenia or bipolar disorder.
Many often tend to put athletes or other celebrities on some sort of pedestal above the average citizen, but at the end of the day they’re human, too. Athletes are not magically exempt from experiencing mental health issues, and if Biles feels it’s best to withdraw in order to protect her mental well-being, she’s well within her right to do so.