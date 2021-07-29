For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

To that point, sure, Biles’ withdrawal in the middle of the team competition put the other Americans in a tough spot in suddenly having to cover her remaining rotations without preparing to compete in those situations coming in. But I’ve yet to see any of her teammates complain and say she quit on the team. If her own teammates don’t care about the timing of Biles’ withdrawal, why should anyone else?

I also fail to see how Biles’ withdrawal makes her weak. For starters, she hasn’t withdrawn from the Olympics entirely yet and could still compete in the individual event finals next week if she feels her mental state is at a level that would allow her to compete safely.

For another, sometimes athletes just get mentally drained. Calvin Johnson retired at age 30 following the 2015 season, a year in which he earned his sixth consecutive Pro Bowl nod for the Detroit Lions, and in a November 2020 story on the CBS Sports website was quoted as saying he had initially planned to retire the previous year because “I can’t do it no more.”

In the same story, Johnson also admitted the lack of team success drained on him too. Johnson isn’t the only recent case of players calling it quits while still in their primes – and that’s only considering the NFL.