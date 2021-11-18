For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

How key have Nebraska WBB’s newcomers been so far? The Huskers are 4-0 and just beat Creighton to snap a five-game skid. How much of an impact have four new faces made in Nebraska’s fast start?
The Nebraska women’s basketball team shot out of the gates this season, as the Huskers scored 100 points in each of their first two games and is 4-0 after a win over Creighton on Wednesday – a win that snapped a five-game skid to the Jays and gave head coach Amy Williams her first win over NU’s in-state rival.
The Huskers lost a key cog in Kate Cain from last season’s unit, but practically everyone returned. Throw four key newcomers into the mix, and it’s all added up to a scorching start to the year.
Guard Jaz Shelley transferred from Oregon, and she’s got three years of eligibility in Lincoln. Shelley’s Husker career is off to a sizzling start, as she’s leading the team with 23.5 minutes per game. The sophomore is shooting 48.3 percent from the floor, 47.1 percent from beyond the arc and 60 percent from the charity stripe.
Shelley is second on the team in scoring through the season’s first four contests at 10.5 points per game, but she’s also the Huskers’ leading rebounder with 8.3 boards per game. Additionally, Shelley ranks second on the team with 17 assists and tied for the team high in both steals (7) and blocks (5).
In a 102-47 win over Prairie View A&M, Shelly notched a double-double with 22 points and 11 rebounds. While the contest was the only time she’s reached double figures in points, she has two games with double-digit rebounds already this season.
The former Duck is far from the only newcomer making a quick impact. The Huskers brought in the No. 21 recruiting class in 2021, per ESPN. From that group, touted in-state prospects Alexis Markowski and Allison Weidner are already making their presence felt for their hometown team.
Markowski is third on the team in scoring with 10 points per game and tied for second in rebounding with 5.8 boards a contest despite only being eighth in minutes. The Pius X graduate is averaging 15.3 minutes a game, but she’s shooting 42.9 percent from the floor and is 16-of-19 from the free throw line (both are team highs, though her 84.2 percent clip is only fifth).
In the win over Creighton on Wednesday, Markowski was one of two Huskers to score in double figures as she finished the game with 11 points, four rebounds and a block. She’s cracked double figures twice in four games despite coming off the bench in all of them.
Weidner is tied for seventh in minutes through the season’s first four games with 16.3 minutes per game, and while she’s only seventh in scoring with 6.8 a contest, she’s shooting 47.1 percent from the floor. Additionally, she’s third on the team with 13 assists, and her 4.5 rebounds per game ranks fifth.
Nebraska’s newcomers making an immediate impact features the added benefit of reducing the workload for last season’s key contributors. Sam Haiby, Ashley Scoggin and Isabelle Bourne each averaged more than 30 minutes per game a year ago; they’re not even close to that pace so far in 2021.
Haiby is third on the team in minutes (21.5 per game), down nearly 13 minutes from her average last winter. Her scoring is also way down – from a team-high 16.8 points per game to 9.8 so far this season – but she hasn’t had to score at such a high volume thanks to the added depth from the newcomers.
Despite the dip in overall scoring, Haiby’s 46.4 shooting percentage and 85.7 free throw percentage have both increased from her marks in 2020. This seems to indicate that while Haiby’s overall numbers are down, she’s actually more efficient with the ball than she was a year ago. Additionally, her 19 assists mark the team high, so even when she’s not scoring she’s creating chances for her teammates.
Scoggin is on pace to finish with the second-most minutes on the team for the second consecutive year, but her court time is down from 31.6 minutes per game a year ago to 22.8 through four games in 2021. Her overall scoring is up slightly from what it was last year (9.0 points per game instead of 8.5) but her efficiency has gone up drastically.
In 2020, Scoggin shot just 40.2 percent from the floor and 37.1 percent from beyond the arc. Both of those figures are way up to begin the season, as she’s shooting 52 percent from the field overall and 61.5 percent from downtown.
Bourne’s efficiency levels have seen the most dramatic shift of the three. In 2020, she averaged 13.6 points per game on 44.4 percent shooting while connecting at a 31.7 percent clip from long range and averaging 30.4 minutes a game.
This season, however, Bourne is the Husker’s leading scorer through four games despite only ranking fifth on the team in minutes. Bourne’s averaging 14.5 points per game while seeing the court for just 19.5 minutes a night, and she’s shooting 58.1 percent from the floor and 33.3 percent from beyond the arc.
Those figures include Wednesday’s clunker against Creighton, when Bourne scored just five points on 2-of-11 shooting after breaking double figures in each of the season’s first three games.
I’m not naïve enough to expect these figures to stay this high over the course of the season – after all, four games is a very small sample size and all shooters go through hot and cold streaks. However, the trio’s pace this season compares favorably to their start to 2020.
During the first four games last season, Haiby shot 41.6 percent from the floor, Bourne boasted a 52.5 shooting percentage and Scoggin connected on just 29.6 percent of her shots. All three are putting the ball through the hoop at a higher clip in the opening four games of 2021, and while it may not last over the course of a full season, it does appear to suggest that the added depth from the Huskers’ newcomers is reducing the trio’s workload and resulting in a boost to their overall efficiency when they do have the ball.