For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Nebraska’s newcomers making an immediate impact features the added benefit of reducing the workload for last season’s key contributors. Sam Haiby, Ashley Scoggin and Isabelle Bourne each averaged more than 30 minutes per game a year ago; they’re not even close to that pace so far in 2021.

Haiby is third on the team in minutes (21.5 per game), down nearly 13 minutes from her average last winter. Her scoring is also way down – from a team-high 16.8 points per game to 9.8 so far this season – but she hasn’t had to score at such a high volume thanks to the added depth from the newcomers.

Despite the dip in overall scoring, Haiby’s 46.4 shooting percentage and 85.7 free throw percentage have both increased from her marks in 2020. This seems to indicate that while Haiby’s overall numbers are down, she’s actually more efficient with the ball than she was a year ago. Additionally, her 19 assists mark the team high, so even when she’s not scoring she’s creating chances for her teammates.

Scoggin is on pace to finish with the second-most minutes on the team for the second consecutive year, but her court time is down from 31.6 minutes per game a year ago to 22.8 through four games in 2021. Her overall scoring is up slightly from what it was last year (9.0 points per game instead of 8.5) but her efficiency has gone up drastically.