For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

As the calendar hits March, spring sports season begins to bloom

March Madness, college baseball and softball launch new seasons

Truth be told, spring is a glorious time of year. The weather heats up after the chill of winter – most years, anyway; this year might be an abnormality – flowers start to bloom and we hit my favorite part of the sports calendar.

Sure, football season is great and college football is my favorite sport, but March Madness is by far and away my favorite sporting event of the entire season. The Round of 64 is still about two weeks away as we first have to complete conference tournament week, but that’s got its own charm too.

Major conference tournaments generally provide some good games even if the drama doesn’t quite match because most of the championship contenders are already safely in the tournament field, but the minor and mid-major conference tournaments more than make up for whatever drama the major conferences lack.

In the life of good mid-majors from one-bid leagues, the conference tournament is a perilous journey, one where the slightest slipup could derail your season. Thankfully, this season could provide a little bit of an exception – the West Coast Conference currently has three other teams in the tournament discussion besides Gonzaga in St. Mary’s, San Francisco and BYU.

The Mountain West is genuinely a very good basketball conference this year after a few down years with schools like San Diego State, Colorado State, Wyoming and Boise State all realistically in the at-large mix.

The Ohio Valley Conference could also be a multi-bid league should Murray State falter in the conference tournament. The Racers escaped their regular season schedule unbeaten in league play, avoiding the crippling bad losses that usually torpedo a mid-major’s bubble chances, and as a result are both a Top-25 team and a surefire tournament team regardless of what happens this week. Of course, for a second OVC team such as Belmont to get in, it would have to topple Murray State and win the autobid.

Outside of college basketball’s postseason, there are other reasons to be excited about the sports calendar this time of year. College baseball and softball kick off their seasons, and most years (read: years in which the league doesn’t institute a lockout in the offseason) Major League Baseball is right there with them, first with spring training and then the start of the regular season.

In the world of golf, the Masters takes place at Augusta National every spring, the lone exception being the tournament postponed until November amid COVID.

Even football plays a role in the spring, first with the Combine and free agency followed by the NFL Draft. At the college ranks, schools complete spring practices with their annual spring game that gives fans their first glimpse of their team for the upcoming season.

Regardless of what sports you follow, the odds are good there’ll be something for you to get excited about during the spring. For that reason, I find myself more and more convinced that it’s the best time of the year in the sports world.