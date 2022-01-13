For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Again I ask – if I don’t trust Rhule’s ability to successfully evaluate talent, how am I supposed to have faith that he’s the right man to build this roster and turn the franchise around?

More than in-game decisions or talent evaluation, however, my biggest gripe with Rhule is that in two seasons, he’s shown exactly two skills. One is burning unnecessary timeouts during the first quarter of games for no reason at all. The other is displaying an uncanny ability to deflect blame and avoid taking any and all responsibility for his mistakes.

There are too many examples of this during his press conferences to count, but arguably the most notable came when he criticized Newton for his poor play in a loss, saying the quarterback simply couldn’t turn the ball over twice despite shoddy protection from the terrible offensive line giving Cam no help whatsoever.

Yet when the roles were reversed and it was Darnold – who Rhule dealt three draft picks for, remember – turning the ball over multiple times instead, suddenly the blame shifted from the quarterback’s ability to hang onto the ball to the general ineptitude of the offensive line.