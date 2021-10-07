For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
After giant win at Notre Dame, Cincinnati has a CFP path – but it’s far from a given
An undefeated Bearcats team certainly belongs in Playoff discussions, but they’d also need some key breaks
By Christian Horn
Following a potentially program-altering win at Notre Dame last week, Luke Fickell and the AP Poll No. 5 Cincinnati Bearcats have thrust themselves firmly into the College Football Playoff discussion.
Alabama and Georgia appear to be in a class of their own this season – though the Crimson Tide did survive a stiff test at Florida in a 31-29 win a couple weeks ago – but outside of those two teams, the path to a Playoff spot appears wide open, and Cincy’s positioned itself well for a conceivable path to a spot among the committee’s final four teams come season’s end.
The undefeated Bearcats have a lot going for them. Star quarterback Desmond Ridder has looked the part early, completing 63.5 percent of his passes for 1,045 yards and nine touchdowns with just two interceptions through five games. Ridder also has three rushing scores on the season.
In last Saturday’s win over the Fighting Irish, Ridder completed 19 of 32 passes for 297 yards and a pair of scores while adding 26 yards and a third touchdown on the ground. His 162.2 passer rating would be a career high, and if he continues his hot start to the season, he could carry the Bearcats to new heights.
However, though Cincinnati has a potential path to the CFP, it’s far from a given. First, the Bearcats have to finish unbeaten to have any chance of snagging a spot among the final four teams. UCF did it in 2017 but never really had a serious shot at inclusion in the Playoff, largely because the Knights beat almost nobody noteworthy, save a win over No. 20 Memphis in the conference title game.
Cincinnati’s case is different. Indiana may be off to a disappointing start after entering the season with a ton of hype, but the Hoosiers were ranked No. 17 before getting their doors blown off against Iowa in the season opener. Notre Dame was unbeaten and ranked ninth entering last Saturday’s contest in South Bend. The Bearcats beat both of them by multiple scores, and they won both games on the road.
Additionally, while the American Athletic Conference won’t provide much in the way of noteworthy wins down the stretch, Cincinnati does face SMU in its penultimate regular-season game. The Mustangs are 5-0, ranked No. 24 and already have a win at TCU to their name, which could mean another shot at an impressive win before a potential conference title game matchup.
The Bearcats’ schedule puts them in a much better position than 2017 UCF to shatter the CFP glass ceiling for Group of 5 programs, but they still can’t afford a single slip-up – and even then, it might not be enough.
Alabama and Georgia appear to be locks for the four-team field, assuming neither team loses twice during the season. Right now, the Big 10 has a trio of unbeaten, top-10 teams remaining in Michigan, Iowa and Penn State – though the Hawkeyes and Nittany Lions face each other Saturday in Kinnick Stadium. An unbeaten Big 10 champ certainly gets in over an unbeaten Cincinnati, and while Oklahoma has looked unimpressive thus far and appears unlikely to finish unbeaten, if the Sooners run the table in the Big 12 they’ll be in the discussion as well.
And what if the loser of Saturday’s clash between Penn State and Iowa runs the table and exacts revenge in a rematch during the Big 10 title game?
With four conference teams currently in the AP top 10 – the Nittany Lions and Hawkeyes are both in the top four, followed by Ohio State at No. 7 and Michigan at No. 9 – it appears a 12-1 Big 10 champ would likely have a legitimate claim for a spot in the Playoff, but would the runner-up have a chance to also make the field? After all, they’d have finished the regular season undefeated and beaten the team they lost to in Indianapolis earlier in the year.
Alternatively, if both Michigan and Iowa go unbeaten during the regular season and square off in Indianapolis, would both teams make the field à la the loser of a presumptive SEC title game between undefeated Alabama and Georgia?
Or what if the Buckeyes – who dropped from CFP discussion after a loss to Oregon and appear to be the most vulnerable they’ve been since before Urban Meyer showed up in Columbus – get their issues figured out and run the table?
Would the committee put them in over an undefeated Cincinnati, especially if Oregon finishes as a one-loss PAC 12 champ? For that matter, would it put the Ducks in over the Bearcats in that scenario?
Clearly, even if Cincinnati runs the table and finishes undefeated, a spot in the Playoff is far from a guarantee. The Bearcats would likely appreciate getting help elsewhere to make their inclusion more clear-cut.
Notre Dame winning out and Indiana finishing in the neighborhood of 8-4 would certainly help. A 24-13 road win over an 11-1 Fighting Irish squad would undoubtedly count as a marquee win, and while the Hoosiers are currently 2-3 after a 24-0 loss at Penn State, if they rebound against a closing slate featuring three top-15 teams and finish anywhere from 7-5 to 9-3, that win also looks much better.
Then there’s SMU. It would definitely be in the best interest of all parties involved for the Nov. 20 clash between the Bearcats and Mustangs to be one between two unbeaten teams, as would getting a rematch in the conference championship game.
In that scenario, the Bearcats would still be undefeated with a marquee road win over an 11-1 Notre Dame, a road win against a good Big 10 team in Indiana and a pair of wins against a ranked SMU team whose only two losses came to the Bearcats. Such a résumé would almost certainly look impressive to the committee.
Cincinnati should also be rooting for as much mayhem as possible in the other conferences. Assuming Alabama and Georgia are locks, an undefeated Big 10 champ and chaos everywhere else clears room for the Bearcats as the fourth team in the Playoff field. In this scenario, Cincinnati would want everyone but the Big 10 champ to finish with at least two losses so there’s no shot an 11-1 runner-up makes the field instead. The Bearcats would then root for the Pac-12 to be anything but a one-loss Oregon (a two-loss Ducks winning the conference is fine), a Big 12 champ with at least one loss (and preferably multiple) and an ACC champ that is anything but an undefeated Wake Forest.
An undefeated Cincinnati would probably still get in over an undefeated Demon Deacons team with no marquee wins thanks to a down year from Clemson, but it definitely gets in over the ACC champ in any other situation, whether it’s a one-loss Wake Forest or Boston College or a champ with multiple losses.
In this scenario, Alabama, Georgia and the undefeated Big 10 champ take three of the four spots. The debate for the final spot then comes down to an undefeated Cincinnati with wins over an 11-1 Notre Dame, an above-.500 Indiana and a ranked SMU (twice) or the Big 12, Pac-12 or ACC champ – none of whom are also undefeated. That would – I would think – give the Bearcats the inside edge for the final spot.
So yes, after a massive win at Notre Dame, Cincinnati at least has a legitimate path to the Playoff. However, it’s far from a given, and the Bearcats have to win out and should root for Notre Dame to win out with chaos everywhere else so their case is as much of a slam-dunk as possible.
And you’d better believe if the Bearcats do go undefeated, I’ll be pulling for them to become the first Group of 5 team to crash the CFB party – especially if it’s down to them and a non-unbeaten Big 12, ACC or Pac-12 champ.
