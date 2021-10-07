For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Cincinnati should also be rooting for as much mayhem as possible in the other conferences. Assuming Alabama and Georgia are locks, an undefeated Big 10 champ and chaos everywhere else clears room for the Bearcats as the fourth team in the Playoff field. In this scenario, Cincinnati would want everyone but the Big 10 champ to finish with at least two losses so there’s no shot an 11-1 runner-up makes the field instead. The Bearcats would then root for the Pac-12 to be anything but a one-loss Oregon (a two-loss Ducks winning the conference is fine), a Big 12 champ with at least one loss (and preferably multiple) and an ACC champ that is anything but an undefeated Wake Forest.

An undefeated Cincinnati would probably still get in over an undefeated Demon Deacons team with no marquee wins thanks to a down year from Clemson, but it definitely gets in over the ACC champ in any other situation, whether it’s a one-loss Wake Forest or Boston College or a champ with multiple losses.

In this scenario, Alabama, Georgia and the undefeated Big 10 champ take three of the four spots. The debate for the final spot then comes down to an undefeated Cincinnati with wins over an 11-1 Notre Dame, an above-.500 Indiana and a ranked SMU (twice) or the Big 12, Pac-12 or ACC champ – none of whom are also undefeated. That would – I would think – give the Bearcats the inside edge for the final spot.