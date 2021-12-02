For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Regardless of whom the Sooners end up hiring, however, this year’s coaching carousel has already proven to be one of the wildest ever – and it still isn’t completely finished.

An ode to the 2021 Nebraska football season

The Huskers’ 2021 campaign was mercifully put to bed on Black Friday in a seven-point loss to Iowa that essentially read like a “Greatest Hits” album of ways NU managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory this season. Costly turnovers, questionable play calling, god-awful special teams play culminating in yet another collapse in a game the Huskers easily could have (should have?) won? Check, check and check.

Listen, I get the arguments for how this season could be considered a success. For once, Nebraska was in every single game and avoided the blowout losses that have become commonplace in recent years. It sure feels like Frost and Co. are ever so close to finally turning the corner, if only they could figure out how to finally close out one of these close games.

But at the end of the day, 3-9 is 3-9 and the Huskers are marred in their worst stretch of football (according to the win-loss column) since the 20 years between the 1940 Rose Bowl team and Bob Devaney’s arrival in Lincoln in 1962.