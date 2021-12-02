For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
Behold the insanity of the 2021 CFB coaching carousel
Coaches have already left brand-name Oklahoma and Notre Dame for other jobs – and this year’s coaching carousel is just beginning
By Christian Horn
I don’t remember the last time we’ve seen the coaching carousel start spinning as rapidly as we’ve seen this season. Sure, most years you’ll have the “Group of 5 head coach bolts for a Power 5 opportunity” sort of hires, as Florida did in hiring Louisiana Lafayette’s Billy Napier to replace Dan Mullen.
Those kinds of moves, along with top coordinators jumping at a head coaching opportunity, are relatively ho-hum. It’s not that the hires are bad or they aren’t good coaches, but they’re the same types of moves we see every year.
What we don’t see, really ever, is a coach at a perceived top job choosing to leave for another opportunity of similar prestige somewhere else – which is exactly what makes this year’s coaching carousel so fascinating.
Lincoln Riley started the dominos when he insisted he wasn’t leaving Oklahoma for LSU after the Sooners’ loss at Oklahoma State in what could be one of the final Bedlam games ever played. Riley wasn’t lying – he accepted the job at USC the next day instead.
From what I’ve heard and read about the move, Riley’s primary factor in leaving Oklahoma was the Sooners’ pending move to the SEC. He took a bunch of his assistants with him to Los Angeles, which in and of itself isn’t new, but there have been reports surfacing on social media that Roy Manning, the cornerbacks coach, may have been recruiting for the Trojans while still employed in Norman. Whether or not there’s any credence to those reports, I have no idea, but I’d venture to guess we’ll find out one way or the other soon enough.
LSU, meanwhile, went after what I can only consider an odd choice – Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly. If someone asked me to name an apparent worse fit between a coach and a school, I’d be hard pressed to come up with a better answer than Kelly and the Tigers. That doesn’t necessarily mean things won’t work out for him in Baton Rouge, but if the experiment fails, I suspect it will fail spectacularly.
The Notre Dame opening, of course, immediately prompted speculation that Cincinnati head coach Luke Fickell might leave – after all, Kelly left the Bearcats to take over in South Bend. I must admit that while Fickell strikes me as a guy who knows how good he has it at Cincinnati and would only leave for a nearly perfect fit, the Fighting Irish were one of only a few teams I think could fit that bill.
Iowa State head coach Matt Campbell was also rumored as a potential candidate, but it appears Bearcats and Cyclones fans can rest easy for now. All indications seem to suggest Notre Dame will promote defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman to replace Kelly.
The Fighting Irish choosing to promote from within instead of hiring a coach away from another school means the coaching carousel may slow down before things get too hectic, but there is still one major domino yet to fall.
Oklahoma still has to name a replacement for Riley, and I’m not sure who the Sooners will target or who the future hire will be. Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables could be a potential target, and social media has circulated rumors of Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor and Arizona Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury. I doubt either of those men would leave their positions leading an NFL team to move down to the college ranks, however – especially Kingsbury, who’s already failed once as a college head coach at Texas Tech.
Fickell could be someone the Sooners have high on their list, but unlike Notre Dame I don’t think the OU job would be a good enough fit to tempt Fickell to leave. He’s a lifelong Midwesterner and Ohio State graduate, and he spent many years as an assistant coach for the Buckeyes. Even more importantly, he was the interim head coach in Columbus for the one year between the Jim Tressell and Urban Meyer eras, so he knows the pressure of being in charge at a program expected to win now.
Plus, Cincinnati is currently ranked No. 4 in the CFP committee’s rankings. The Bearcats have a legitimate shot at the Playoff this year, and their future is brighter than ever with monetary commitments being made to improve facilities and a jump from the AAC to the Big 12 pending in the near future. Never say never, but I genuinely think Ohio State and Notre Dame are really the only two places that could pry him away from his situation in Cincy.
Regardless of whom the Sooners end up hiring, however, this year’s coaching carousel has already proven to be one of the wildest ever – and it still isn’t completely finished.
An ode to the 2021 Nebraska football season
The Huskers’ 2021 campaign was mercifully put to bed on Black Friday in a seven-point loss to Iowa that essentially read like a “Greatest Hits” album of ways NU managed to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory this season. Costly turnovers, questionable play calling, god-awful special teams play culminating in yet another collapse in a game the Huskers easily could have (should have?) won? Check, check and check.
Listen, I get the arguments for how this season could be considered a success. For once, Nebraska was in every single game and avoided the blowout losses that have become commonplace in recent years. It sure feels like Frost and Co. are ever so close to finally turning the corner, if only they could figure out how to finally close out one of these close games.
But at the end of the day, 3-9 is 3-9 and the Huskers are marred in their worst stretch of football (according to the win-loss column) since the 20 years between the 1940 Rose Bowl team and Bob Devaney’s arrival in Lincoln in 1962.
Time and again, this team simply cannot get out of its own way and avoid shooting itself in the foot every time it has a chance to make a statement win. When they scored to go up 21-6 with just under six minutes left in the third quarter, I said in my family’s group chat that there was way too much time left in the game – and I absolutely despise the fact that I was 100 percent correct.
This offseason is a big one for Frost and the program as a whole. He already must replace almost his entire offensive staff, and now the Adrian Martinez era is officially over in Lincoln, as he announced he was entering the transfer portal on Thursday. As much respect as I have for Martinez and his toughness, I do believe a fresh start is in the best interest of both parties. But I’m not sure it’s a good thing for there to be so much uncertainty surrounding such a critical offseason.
Watching the Huskers on the gridiron this season sure felt a lot like watching a train wreck in slow motion. Observing the many different and creative ways NU found to snatch defeat from the jaws of victory almost every single week was absolutely torturous. And I don’t know about the rest of you, but I absolutely need these next eight-to-nine months to mentally recharge and prepare myself for the 2022 edition of the rollercoaster that is the Nebraska Football Experience™.