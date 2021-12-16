For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

I know the NFL technically punished Snyder for the investigation’s findings, but a $10 million dollar fine and what amounted to a momentary suspension adds up to what was essentially a slap on the wrist for a billionaire owner.

Another reason to doubt the sincerity of Goodell’s statements? The alleged behavior outlined in the report indicating Snyder tried to impede the investigation lines up with the investigation’s findings. The initial probe found that the organization’s culture was bad and tactics like bullying and intimidation were common, and the actions described in the Post’s story this week could all very easily be viewed as bullying or intimidation.

What the recent news should make abundantly clear – if it wasn’t already – is that Snyder absolutely needs to go. In 2014, the NBA forced Donald Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers, and the league eventually banned him. It’s been long past time for the NFL to follow suit and kick Snyder to the curb.

I get that professional sports owners in general are all filthy stinking rich and many of them are unpleasant – looking at you, Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke and Dean Spanos in the NFL or Robert Sarver and James Dolan in the NBA, among others – but Snyder just might be the worst of the bunch.