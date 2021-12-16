For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

How much longer will Roger Goodell and the other NFL owners defend Dan Snyder?
This week’s Washington Post report only serves to reinforce what many already knew – it’s been long past time for the NFL to force Snyder out
By Christian Horn
In case past actions weren’t enough to help you realize the Washington Football Team’s Daniel Snyder has no business being in charge of an NFL franchise, the Washington Post provided another example this week when it published a story describing how Snyder allegedly interfered with an investigation into sexual harassment and culture within his organization.
I know NFL commissioner Roger Goodell released a statement denying such news and claiming Snyder definitely cooperated, but to be completely honest, I don’t buy what Goodell’s trying to sell here. It has not been a banner year for the league; earlier this fall, Raiders coach Jon Gruden resigned amid the leak of unsavory emails, and now Snyder is back in the news for all the wrong reasons.
It would be an incredibly bad look for Goodell and the rest of the NFL to openly admit that Snyder impeded the investigation into the organization – especially after they hit Snyder with little more than a slap on the wrist after the initial investigation concluded the culture was rotten and sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation were all very prevalent under Snyder’s ownership.
I know the NFL technically punished Snyder for the investigation’s findings, but a $10 million dollar fine and what amounted to a momentary suspension adds up to what was essentially a slap on the wrist for a billionaire owner.
Another reason to doubt the sincerity of Goodell’s statements? The alleged behavior outlined in the report indicating Snyder tried to impede the investigation lines up with the investigation’s findings. The initial probe found that the organization’s culture was bad and tactics like bullying and intimidation were common, and the actions described in the Post’s story this week could all very easily be viewed as bullying or intimidation.
What the recent news should make abundantly clear – if it wasn’t already – is that Snyder absolutely needs to go. In 2014, the NBA forced Donald Sterling to sell the Los Angeles Clippers, and the league eventually banned him. It’s been long past time for the NFL to follow suit and kick Snyder to the curb.
I get that professional sports owners in general are all filthy stinking rich and many of them are unpleasant – looking at you, Jerry Jones, Stan Kroenke and Dean Spanos in the NFL or Robert Sarver and James Dolan in the NBA, among others – but Snyder just might be the worst of the bunch.
I find it hard to believe anyone actually likes Snyder. Washington fans certainly don’t – according to ESPN, the team ranked 27th in attendance in 2018, 20th in 2019 and dead last among teams to allow fans last season amid the pandemic. This year, it’s 31st by a pretty comfortable margin and ahead of only Detroit. Clearly, the Football Team faithful are sick of Snyder and are trying to make their displeasure known.
This is also far from the only controversy surrounding the organization under his ownership. The team name was one of the more prolific ones, but don’t forget about the incident with the organization’s cheerleaders in which lewd videos of them were created without their knowledge (both sides reached a settlement in 2020).
Then there was the souring of the relationship between offensive tackle Trent Williams and the organization, which stemmed from the franchise misdiagnosing what ultimately turned out to be a rare form of cancer and corroding Williams’ trust in the organization. At the end of November, Williams – now a member of the San Francisco 49ers – joined an Adam Schefter podcast and discussed the ordeal, mentioning that he felt there wasn’t any respect or support for him after the diagnosis.
Heck, the organization even botched something as simple as retiring the jersey number of the late Sean Taylor. Something like that should be an absolute slam dunk as far as positive PR goes, but not for the Snyder-owned organization.
Criticism of the move stemmed partially from the fact that the franchise provided fans with little heads-up beforehand and partially from the timing of the decision to retire Taylor’s jersey, which happened just after the leak of the emails that led to Gruden’s resignation and damaged the reputation of former Washington team president Bruce Allen.
And yet, for all the missteps, bad publicity and controversy surrounding the organization under Snyder’s ownership, the man remains in no danger of being shown the door. Something to note – the NFL never publicly released details from the investigation into Washington’s culture and the claims of sexual harassment, bullying and intimidation.
Goodell said that decision was made to protect the accusers, but this week’s report quotes an attorney who represented over 40 former employees who participated in the investigation as calling that stance “categorically false” because while several of them wished to stay anonymous, there were zero objections to a published report.
If that’s the case, then, why would the NFL refuse to publish the investigation’s findings unless there was something to hide?
Something about this seems suspect, and it paints an unsavory picture of Goodell and the other 31 owners. Perhaps the reason they continue to defend Snyder is merely because they’re spineless and don’t have the conviction to do the right thing. Maybe they’re only interested in protecting one of their own and don’t really care what he does or how he treats others.
Or, as the cynic in me wonders, perhaps the other owners are simply afraid to force Snyder out because know they’ve all got their own skeletons in their closet and don’t’ want them to be unearthed.
In the end, though, it doesn’t really matter what their reasoning is, no matter how much we speculate about it. At the end of the day, this week’s report serves to underline something that should have been abundantly clear for years now. Dan Snyder has no business owning an NFL franchise, and it’s time for Goodell and the other 31 owners to grow a backbone and do something about it.
