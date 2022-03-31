For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The spring sports season is off and running – when the weather cooperates

March 17 marked the official start of the spring sports season, but less than ideal conditions have forced a slew of cancellations

There’s a lot to like about the spring sports season. After the monotony of covering basketball game upon basketball game with a dash of wrestling mixed in during the winter, the spring provides more variety to the coverage rotation.

Sure, track and field takes up a large chunk, but you also have boys golf, girls tennis and soccer competing during the spring. With four sports in action at once compared to just two during the winter, there’s naturally more variance to the coverage schedule simply because there’s more going on.

Another positive to the spring sports season is its relatively laid-back pace. As much as I enjoy basketball, the frenetic pace of the game can make it difficult to cover at times. There’d be moments I’d look down for a second to mark something down on my stat sheet only to look back up and see players racing down the court after a basket on the other end and I missed it and had no idea which player put the ball through the hoop.

That doesn’t happen during the spring because there aren’t any stats to take in golf, track or tennis. Coaches send results after the meet, so there’s nothing we have to keep track of live. The only thing we have to focus on is taking photos.

It’s harder to identify athletes whose faces I don’t recognize yet during the spring than it is in the fall or winter because there are no rosters with jersey numbers available for most of the sports, but that’s not much of an inconvenience because I can ask coaches, the athletes themselves or other spectators for a name if I don’t recognize the athlete.

Yet there’s one big disadvantage the spring sports season has that isn’t very prevalent during the winter – weather. Because basketball and wrestling both take place indoors, the odds are pretty good the game is going to take place so long as a massive blizzard doesn’t hit.

That simply isn’t the case with the outdoor sports in the spring. If rain doesn’t make field conditions too wet to play, there’s always a chance excessive winds can wreak havoc on scheduled events.

That’s just the way it is this time of the year in this area of the country, but an unfortunate side effect is prolonged periods of suboptimal weather can lead to a rash of postponements and cancellations that leaves us scrambling to try and find other stories to run in the paper.

It’s already happened multiple times through the first two weeks of this season. Events on the 17th and 18th took place as scheduled and we were able to squeeze in a pair of soccer games on the 21st, but pretty much everything for the rest of last week was either cancelled or pushed back a few days.

The uncertainty surrounding sudden weather cancellations can be frustrating at times, but that’s par for the course for the area this time of year. You learn to expect and embrace the unpredictability of the weather.

Outside of that, though, the spring sports season has a lot going for it. I enjoy going out and covering tennis, golf or track meets the same way I liked covering basketball and wrestling in the winter or softball, football and volleyball in the fall.

As of the moment I’m writing this column, Ken and I are getting ready to head to Grand Island for a pair of York soccer games against Northwest. The spring sports season is fully upon us, and it’s time to buckle up and enjoy the ride – as long as the weather decides to cooperate, anyway.