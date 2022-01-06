For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Outside of Lincoln, the fast start was met with some skepticism due to the fairly weak schedule to open the year. Then came the slow start at Michigan State that proved to be too much to overcome even with a second-half rally in a loss on Dec. 30.

With home games against No. 8 Michigan and No. 22 Iowa due up next, would the impressive start prove to be a mirage? If the Huskers’ performance against the Wolverines at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night was any indication, the answer to that question is a resounding “absolutely not.”

Down a starter because Bella Cravens was sidelined with an ankle injury? No problem for Williams’ crew, as freshman Alexis Markowski made her first career start and merely dropped a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds in 26 minutes as Nebraska jumped all over the Wolverines early and shut down a potential rally late, burying 11 of its final 14 shots to fuel an emphatic 26-17 edge in the fourth quarter of a 79-58 drubbing.

The Huskers dominated Michigan for four quarters, connecting on 30 of 58 shots from the floor (51.7%) – including an 8-of-20 (40%) performance from downtown – while holding Michigan to a 36.7% shooting performance (8.3% from beyond the arc). Nebraska also held a 42-34 edge on the glass.