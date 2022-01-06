For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
As Husker football and men’s basketball falter, NU women’s sports carry the load
Nebraska football remains stuck in its biggest rut since the pre-Bob Devaney days and Husker Hoops’ Fred Hoiberg experiment continues to bust (so far), the Husker women’s sports programs continue to shine
I don’t buy the “Nebraska sports are cursed” narrative. Sure, Nebraska football is in the midst of its worst stretch since the two-decade span between the 1941 Rose Bowl team and Bob Devaney’s arrival in Lincoln and the men’s basketball team continues to struggle, but I can’t say I’m too surprised by that.
Unlike the football team, Husker Hoops doesn’t have really any historical success to speak of. They’ve got the 1996 NIT title and the 0-7 NCAA Tournament record while holding the dubious distinction of being the only Power 5 team yet to win a game during March Madness, and that’s about it.
Yet despite two of the most recognizable brands within the athletics department struggling, I think you’d be hard-pressed to call all of Husker athletics cursed. I wouldn’t even go as far as saying all Nebraska men’s teams are cursed because Husker baseball had a breakthrough season under Will Bolt last spring and the Huskers enter this season with a lot of hype.
The bigger reason I’m convinced Nebraska athletics as a whole are just fine even if Husker football and men’s basketball aren’t, however, is the play of the women’s programs.
In a year in which it flew mostly under the radar nationally, Nebraska volleyball just reached the Final Four and came within one set of toppling Wisconsin for yet another national championship. Husker bowling, which won its sixth NCAA title back in April and remains the only team to qualify for the NCAA Championships every season bowling has been an NCAA-sanctioned sport, is again off to a stellar start this season.
The Huskers won each of their three tournaments during the fall before returning to the lanes to kick off the second half of the season on Saturday in Las Vegas.
Then there’s the women’s basketball team. Nebraska hasn’t made the NCAA Tournament since the 2017-18 season and despite winning a game in the WNIT last season, the Huskers lost a dominant presence in the paint in Kate Cain – a big loss that created some uncertainty surrounding this year’s team.
As it turns out, the Huskers are on the cusp of a breakthrough season under head coach Amy Williams. A 12-0 start to the season was a great start, but the competition wasn’t especially stiff. A 26-point road win over then-unbeaten (and currently 11-3) Wake Forest in the Big Ten/ACC challenge was a nice win, but other than that the best win in the first 12 games was…9-3 Creighton? 9-4 Drake? 7-7 Minnesota?
Outside of Lincoln, the fast start was met with some skepticism due to the fairly weak schedule to open the year. Then came the slow start at Michigan State that proved to be too much to overcome even with a second-half rally in a loss on Dec. 30.
With home games against No. 8 Michigan and No. 22 Iowa due up next, would the impressive start prove to be a mirage? If the Huskers’ performance against the Wolverines at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Tuesday night was any indication, the answer to that question is a resounding “absolutely not.”
Down a starter because Bella Cravens was sidelined with an ankle injury? No problem for Williams’ crew, as freshman Alexis Markowski made her first career start and merely dropped a game-high 20 points on 7-of-10 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds in 26 minutes as Nebraska jumped all over the Wolverines early and shut down a potential rally late, burying 11 of its final 14 shots to fuel an emphatic 26-17 edge in the fourth quarter of a 79-58 drubbing.
The Huskers dominated Michigan for four quarters, connecting on 30 of 58 shots from the floor (51.7%) – including an 8-of-20 (40%) performance from downtown – while holding Michigan to a 36.7% shooting performance (8.3% from beyond the arc). Nebraska also held a 42-34 edge on the glass.
It was a statement win, a dominant performance over a top-10 team in most every facet as the Huskers clinched their first win over a top-10 foe since a victory over No. 9 Duke on Dec. 3, 2014. Clearly, Nebraska can play and hang with the big dogs in the conference and the country.
Can the Huskers channel that kind of play consistently enough to have a special season? That remains to be determined, starting with another game against a ranked foe when No. 22 Iowa visits PBA on Sunday.
Regardless, the vibe surrounding the 2021 Huskers feels different than it has in past years. What’s the difference?
For starters, key returnees Sam Haiby, Isabelle Bourne and Ashley Scoggin are having pretty good seasons this winter. Haiby is shooting 42.3% from the floor and is second on the team in scoring, averaging 10.5 points a night. Bourne notches 10.3 points an outing and is shooting 54.7% from the floor, while Scoggin averages 8.9 points and is a reliable threat from beyond the arc, where she’s connecting at a 44.8% clip.
Beyond that trio, however, the Huskers are getting a big boost from a core group of newcomers. Oregon transfer Jaz Shelley has been Nebraska’s best player for much of the season, as she leads the team in both scoring (13.6 ppg) and rebounding (7.1 rpg). Shelley is shooting 49.2% from the floor, 46.3% from downtown and 79.4% from the charity stripe. She also leads the team in assists (65) and blocks (17) and is tied for the team high in steals with Haiby at 24.
Before her injury, Cravens averaged 7.5 points and 6.4 boards a night over the first 13 games as a starter.
Markowski made her first career start against Michigan, but for much of the season the true freshman has been a key player coming off the bench for Williams and Co. She’s averaging 9.5 points and 6.4 rebounds a night and is shooting at an efficient 47.3% clip.
Fellow freshman Allison Weidner (5.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg), Annika Stewart (6.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg) and Kendall Coley (3.9 ppg, 2.6 rpg) have all provided valuable minutes off the bench.
As a result, the Huskers are deep, with eight players averaging at least 14 minutes per game and 10 averaging at least 10 minutes. The depth has been a strength for Nebraska all season, as the Huskers hold a 439-212 season edge over opponents in bench points after NU reserves outscored the Michigan bench 20-12 on Tuesday despite missing both Cravens and Ruby Porter. That depth and experience could pay dividends when it matters the most in March.
So even as Husker football and men’s basketball continue to tumble along in their respective ruts, Nebraska fans should keep their head up. The Husker ladies’ programs – plus Bolt and the baseball team – are providing plenty of reasons to cheer.
To stay updated on YNT-area sports coverage, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.