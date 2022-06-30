For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Could UCLA and USC actually leave the Pac-12 for the Big 10?

Thursday’s news that both California schools are attempting to work out a deal to join the Big 10 carries some clear ramifications for college athletics – not all of them positive.

I was sitting at my desk early Thursday afternoon with no idea what to write about in my column this week, when USC and UCLA decided to take care of that little problem for me.

A little after 12:30 Central time Thursday, Jon Wilner of the San Jose Mercury News, reported on Twitter that the Trojans and Bruins were attempting to leave the Pac-12 for the Big 10 as early as 2024. Other sources, such as the LA Times’ USC beat writer Ryan Kartje, also began reporting the news, and it’s been picked up by ESPN.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that if outlets like ESPN and the LA Times are reporting it, there must be some truth to the rumors. There isn’t a ton more information available and it’s far from a done deal because both schools are reportedly still very early in the process and would have to notify the Pac-12 of their intent to leave and then formally apply to the Big 10, but it’s certainly something to monitor in the coming weeks.

As a fan, I’m not sure how I would feel about adding both USC and UCLA to the Big 10. For one, it would mean the conference would stretch from coast to coast (thanks, Rutgers and Maryland) and the travel for athletic programs would be incredibly strenuous, especially for Olympic sports.

Another issue is that it would further consolidate the balance of power in college athletics. The SEC and Big 10 already tower over everybody else in terms of revenue, and the Big 10 adding two gigantic brands in USC and UCLA around the time the SEC welcomes Oklahoma and Texas into the fold would merely widen the gap between the haves and the have-nots.

When conference realignment first hit back in the early 2010s, there was a sentiment among some that moves such as the Big 10 adding Nebraska and then Rutgers and Maryland would lead to an eventual set of four 16-20 team “mega-conferences.”

That could still technically be true, but I can also envision a scenario where USC and UCLA jumping ship to the Big 10 leads to a power dynamic within collegiate athletics where it’s the “big two” of the SEC and Big 10 and then everybody else miles behind.

Losing the Bruins and Trojans would be a disaster for the Pac-12 much as the departure of Texas and Oklahoma will mean a financial hit for the schools of the Big 12, and the ACC is stuck in a less-than-desirable media rights deal.

You don’t think a Clemson or a Florida State or a Miami wouldn’t look at the UCLA and USC leaving the Pac-12, recognizing a widening financial gap between them and the Big 10 and SEC, and doing everything within their power to abandon ship and get into one of those two leagues? That’s exactly how the “SEC, Big 10 and then everyone else” power dynamic could become a reality.

Despite all of those potential negative long-term ramifications for college sports as a whole, I can see why both sides would want to make a move. From an academic standpoint, UCLA and USC are both pretty highly rated universities, and adding two of the “big three” schools in the University of California system (Berkley being the third) would almost certainly give the Big 10 a giant boost from a monetary perspective when it comes to academic research.

From an athletic standpoint, USC is arguably the biggest brand in college sports that isn’t already in the Big 10 or the SEC (you could make a case for Notre Dame, but they appear to be hell-bent on maintaining football independence until the end of time and therefore would have no incentive to join a conference), and UCLA’s brand is nothing to sneeze at either.

The Pac-12 has pretty clearly fallen behind the SEC, Big 10 and ACC in the college sports pecking order, and if UCLA and USC saw an opportunity to jump ship for all the security being a member of the Big 10 would provide it would make sense for them to go for it.

If both schools reached out, it would also make a ton of sense for the Big 10 contingent to welcome them into the fold because their brands are almost certainly big enough to increase an already sizable payout per school in terms of media rights and revenue.

It’s early on, and who knows how this story ultimately unfolds? Maybe the two California schools are simply trying to threaten leaving to leverage getting something they want from the Pac-12, or maybe the Big 10 decides it doesn’t want to go to 16 teams, or maybe something else happens to cause the entire situation to unravel entirely and conclude without any major changes.

Either way, the conference realignment carousel appears to be revving back up for another go-around, and you’d better believe I’ll be watching intently to see where and how the dominoes fall.