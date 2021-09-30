For Whom the Buzzer Tolls
Four teams, two spots – welcome to the AL Wild Card race
The Yankees, Red Sox, Mariners and Blue Jays all sit within two games of each other with four games to go, and it should provide thrilling baseball down the stretch
By Christian Horn
With the regular season winding down, much of the playoff races have been decided. Only three divisions technically remain up for grabs (the NL East and West and AL West), and there isn’t a ton of drama left in those races.
The Atlanta Braves and Houston Astros both have a magic number of one to clinch the NL East and AL West, respectively, so it seems more like a matter of when they clinch than if they clinch. There’s still some drama in the NL West as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers fight to avoid having to play in the one-game Wild Card as a 100-win team, but the Giants’ magic number is three and both teams are guaranteed a playoff spot anyway.
Both NL Wild Card spots have been decided, as the loser of the NL West will take on the red-hot St. Louis Cardinals, who had won 17 straight games to clinch a playoff berth before a loss on Wednesday.
For the most part, postseason races are almost all but decided and there’s little drama to go around. Thankfully, the AL Wild Card race has more than enough drama and suspense to make up for it.
The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are all within two games of each other with four games to play. Toronto and New York square off Thursday in the series finale between the two teams, while the Red Sox finish off a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles and the Mariners end a three-game series with the A’s.
On the final weekend of the regular season, the Blue Jays close with a series against the Orioles, the Red Sox face the Washington Nationals and the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. New York, meanwhile, gets three games against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have already clinched the best record in the American League.
It’s possible Tampa Bay chooses to rest some players in preparation for the playoff run, but even then the Yankees have the toughest series of the four contenders. New York does have an advantage as it currently holds a one-game lead over Boston for the first Wild Card spot, but things could get dicey if it drops the finale to potential AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Blue Jays on Thursday.
Even if the Yankees hold onto the first Wild Card spot, the Mariners are half a game back of the Red Sox and the Blue Jays are one game back. The race for the second Wild Card spot is sure to be riveting even if none of the three teams can surpass the Yankees.
There are a wide range of possible outcomes to the AL Wild Card race. First, two teams could finish with the two best records with no ties, in which the team with the better record hosts the Wild Card game. Two teams could also finish for a tie atop the Wild Card standings, leading the team with the best head-to-head record to host the game.
Those are the two most likely options, but they’re also the most boring. There’s also a chance for a two-way tie for the second Wild Card spot, which would force a Game 163 between the two teams on Monday. The winner of that game would then travel to the top seed for the Wild Card game on Tuesday.
If there’s a three-way tie for the two Wild Card spots, things get more interesting. There are a lot of potential ways to get there; theoretically, all four teams can each still end the season with 90, 91 or 92 wins.
According to ESPN, should the season end in a three-way tie, the team with the best head-to-head record against the other two teams would get to choose whether to be Team A, Team B or Team C. Team A would host Team B in the first tiebreaker game; the winner would advance to the Wild Card game while the loser would hit the road to play Team C the next day and the winner of that game would take the second spot in the Wild Card Game.
In case of a three-way tie for the two spots between Boston, New York and Toronto, Boston would have the best head-to-head record and likely choose to be Team A. Toronto would then get the choice between Team B (two chances to win but potentially having to play win-and-in games on the road in back-to-back days) and Team C (an extra day of rest meaning fewer bullpen questions plus playing a guaranteed win-and-in game at home).
Should Toronto, New York and Seattle all finish tied for the two Wild Card spots, the calculus changes slightly because Seattle won the season series over Toronto, Toronto beat New York and New York beat Seattle.
In that situation, the tiebreaker becomes the combined record in games not against the other two teams, and the Yankees would get to choose first followed by the Mariners.
Another potential outcome is one team finishing in solo possession of the first Wild Card spot with a three-way tie for the second. If that comes to fruition, Team A and Team B would square off in a do-or-die game with the winner hosting Team C for the second Wild Card spot.
In this scenario, both Team A and Team B would have to win twice to even make the Wild Card game, meaning being Team C (get an extra day of rest and only have to win once) might be the more enticing option.
There’s also an outside chance at a four-way tie for two spots. The selection order would be determined based on winning percentage against the other three teams. In this situation, Team A hosts Team B and Team C hosts Team D with the winners advancing to the Wild Card game.
With all four teams separated by two games in the standings, the AL Wild Card race figures to provide drama and intrigue right up until the very end – and I can’t wait to see how it all plays out.