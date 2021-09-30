For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays are all within two games of each other with four games to play. Toronto and New York square off Thursday in the series finale between the two teams, while the Red Sox finish off a three-game set with the Baltimore Orioles and the Mariners end a three-game series with the A’s.

On the final weekend of the regular season, the Blue Jays close with a series against the Orioles, the Red Sox face the Washington Nationals and the Mariners take on the Los Angeles Angels. New York, meanwhile, gets three games against the Tampa Bay Rays, who have already clinched the best record in the American League.

It’s possible Tampa Bay chooses to rest some players in preparation for the playoff run, but even then the Yankees have the toughest series of the four contenders. New York does have an advantage as it currently holds a one-game lead over Boston for the first Wild Card spot, but things could get dicey if it drops the finale to potential AL Cy Young winner Robbie Ray and the Blue Jays on Thursday.

Even if the Yankees hold onto the first Wild Card spot, the Mariners are half a game back of the Red Sox and the Blue Jays are one game back. The race for the second Wild Card spot is sure to be riveting even if none of the three teams can surpass the Yankees.