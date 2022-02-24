For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

High school hoops season hits the homestretch

District finals tip off this weekend, with the state tournament next week

At long last, the winter sports season nears its conclusion. After nearly three months filled to the brim with basketball and wrestling, we’re in the home stretch. Last weekend, we closed the book on another wrestling season as Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham and Fillmore Central’s Alexander Schademann each took home state titles in Omaha.

Now, postseason basketball takes center stage. Class C-1, C-2, D-1 and D-2 girls basketball teams wrapped up subdistrict action last week, while Class B girls and all boys teams outside of Class A took to the hardwood for subdistrict hoops this week.

This weekend, state tournament berths are on the line in district finals matchups. We’ve got four area girls teams and four area boys teams still alive ahead of Thursday night’s boys subdistrict finals contests.

On the boys side, York’s already secured a district finals berth as a wild card, as the Dukes will hit the road to take on Beatrice at 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon. York took the Orangemen to overtime on the road during the regular season before ultimately falling short.

Cross County and Heartland face each other Thursday in a subdistrict final, and while the Cougars are in decent position to grab a wild card spot regardless of the outcome, the Huskies need a win to keep their season alive. The same goes for High Plains, which takes on Riverside in its subdistrict final.

Friday night, four area girls teams will play for trip to Lincoln. Centennial faces by far the toughest draw, as the Broncos must hit the road and take on Class C-2 No. 1 Hastings St. Cecilia. The Hawkettes are 22-2 on the season and beat Class B district final teams York by 16 and Grand Island Northwest by 18.

McCool Junction won its subdistrict but has to play Class D-1 No. 1 Elmwood-Murdock at Crete. The 22-3 Knights will provide a stiff challenge for a young Mustangs team with four sophomores in its starting lineup.

In Class D-2, Exeter-Milligan travels to Albion and will face O’Neill St. Mary’s at Boone Central. The T-Wolves are the 14-seed but are battle-tested after playing eight of their 27 games against teams playing in a district final this weekend. Exeter-Milligan is 3-5 in such games with wins over Osceola, McCool Junction and Parkview Christian, and four of their five losses were by nine points or fewer.

York will face a familiar foe in its district final, as the Dukes will take on Northwest in a rematch of the Vikings’ 47-34 win in the Central Conference finals in Seward. This time, however, the Dukes will be at home, where they have not lost this season.

With so many teams still alive, it’ll be a busy weekend for the YNT sports staff. I’ll be covering the York game Friday night, while Ken makes the trip over to Albion for Exeter-Milligan and Moseley will travel to Crete for the McCool Junction game.

Saturday, Ken will head to Beatrice for the York boys game and I’ll follow Cross County if they beat Heartland. Should the Huskies win, my game will likely depend on which team has to travel the least distance.

We’re in the winter sports home stretch, everybody. Buckle up and enjoy the ride.