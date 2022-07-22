For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Baseball’s “three true outcomes” are down in 2022 – and that’s a good thing

Over the past few decades, the baseball world has been engulfed in discussion surrounding the rise of the “three true outcomes” – every at-bat ending in a home run, strikeout or walk. Over the past 20 years, the rates of each factor have swelled, leading to lots of debate about whether this is actually good for the game.

This year, however, has thrown a wrench into those discussions. The homer, whiff and walk rates are all down this season, the first time all three have dipped in the same season since 2005 and just the second instance in the last 30 years.

So far in 2022, the rates sit at 1.08 homers per game, 8.36 strikeouts a contest and 3.11 walks a night. those figures are down from 1.22, 8.68 and 3.25, respectively, a year ago.

I read an intriguing piece on The Athletic on Wednesday morning discussing the declining rates and what might have caused them to drop. A lot of the conclusions drawn make sense to me – home runs are down because of the deadened baseballs and strikeout rates are down due to the end of Spider Tack and the rise of the universal designated hitter eliminating pitchers having to hit.

The declining walk rates go hand-in-hand with the decrease in the long ball. When pitchers aren’t as afraid of balls leaving the yard, they tend to throw in the zone more and pitch to contact. Hitters are also swinging the bat much more frequently and some have adjusted their approach away from power and toward contact, contributing to the decline in both walks and strikeouts.

That leaves two big questions in my mind. First, are these decreased rates here to stay, or will the powers that be make changes in an attempt to adjust back?

Secondly, if this change is permanent, is that good for the game?

The first question will be answered with time. As to the latter, I think the answer is unequivocally ‘yes.’

I understand why the game began to shift to an increased emphasis on power over the past couple decades. The terms “launch angles” and “exit velocity” became hot-button topics in the world of analytics, and hitters realized prioritizing power helps rake in the big bucks.

After all, baseball is first and foremost a game of entertainment, and it’s the moonshots that make all the highlight reels. As far as the general public is concerned, home runs are “sexy,” singles are not.

The increasing strikeout rates would make sense if hitters are swinging for the fences rather than simply to make contact, but an even bigger factor is that pitchers are throwing the ball harder than they ever have.

With a higher percentage of pitchers throwing heat compared to previous eras, it’s only logical that batters are going to swing and miss more frequently.

So I get why the shift happened and the rise of the three true outcomes became more pronounced, but I can’t help but think baseball as a whole is better when the rates aren’t sky-high. Sure, home runs are exciting, but when balls aren’t leaving the yard a baseball game can be downright excruciating to watch.

For one, situational hitting becomes almost nonexistent when batters are swinging for the fences every single trip to the plate. Home runs are great, but when they don’t happen, the ensuing out is usually unproductive.

At the end of the day, situational hitting and productive outs are key components of the game. You can’t win if you don’t score. There’s zero need to swing for the fences with a runner on third base and fewer than two outs when a fly ball into the outfield scores a run. Simply make contact, get the ball into the air and take the sac fly.

Likewise, situational hitting matters. If there’s a runner on second base and two outs, a contact swing delivering a well-placed ball into the gap is just as effective in driving the runner in as a homer.

That’s not to say I think the game is in a terrible place right now. Home runs are obviously more valuable than singles, and power matters too. The 2015 Kansas City Royals were the last team to win the World Series despite hitting fewer home runs than their opponent, and that was seven years ago.

The game has changed over the past 30 years, and the rates of the three true outcomes will never return to what they were in the 1980s. Still, if the rates fall a little bit and things like situational hitting or making productive outs becomes a little more prominent, I fail to see how that’s bad for the game as a whole.