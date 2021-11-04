For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Three thoughts on a busy week in sports
Usually, I try to stick to a single topic for this weekly column. This week, there was too much I wanted to discuss.
By Christian Horn
I don’t know about anyone else, but the news coming out of Las Vegas this week about former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs just makes me sad. I’m not going to pass any judgment on Ruggs as a person, but there’s absolutely no condoning or excusing his actions.
According to reports, Ruggs was driving at 156 miles an hour, which is reckless behavior even when you’re driving at 100 percent capacity because it leaves you no reaction time to adjust to potential changes to your surroundings. But Ruggs wasn’t driving at 100 percent capacity because he was also driving while intoxicated at twice the legal limit. And as a result of his actions, one life is now lost far too soon.
At this point, everyone knows the risks that come with driving while impaired. We’ve all heard the stories, seen the PSAs and are aware of the impact alcohol has on the brain. There’s no upside to driving drunk – especially in an age where services like Uber and Lyft are readily available – and the potential consequences are horrific.
Whenever you go out for the night and end up drunk, find an Uber, call a friend or family member, do whatever you have to do to get home in a way that doesn’t involve getting behind the wheel. People think that they’ll be fine, this time will be different and something like that could never happen to them…until they aren’t fine and something like that does happen to them.
Atlanta wins the World Series
For years, I’ve wondered what it must feel like as a fan when your favorite team wins a championship. Outside of Nebraska volleyball – which I can’t really count because I never followed volleyball very closely when I was younger and was definitely a casual fan until I enrolled at UNL – the feeling you get watching a team you’ve been emotionally invested in for years finally scaling the mountaintop was something that had eluded me.
Now, I no longer have to wonder what that feels like because the Atlanta Braves toppled the Houston Astros in six games to win the World Series for the second time since moving to Atlanta and the first since 1995 – four years before I was born.
The final score of the clinching game (7-0) might seem a bit anticlimactic, but this is the same organization that once won 14 straight division titles but only one World Series, blew a 2-1 NLDS lead against St. Louis in 2019 to lose the series after allowing 10 runs in the top of the first in Game 5, and then blew a 3-1 lead in the NLCS last year against the Dodgers. I was used to the Braves tearing out my heart in October, and no way was I going to relax until the final out was recorded.
When it finally happened, after shortstop Dansby Swanson fielded the Yuli Gurriel grounder and fired over to Freddie Freeman at first base for the final out of the baseball season, I slunk to the floor of my apartment and just sat there for some 15 minutes, hands on top of my head in disbelief, muttering the same thought to myself ad nauseum.
They really did it. The Atlanta Braves just won the World Series.
I am not ashamed to admit that some tears were shed. All the years of October disappointment, the short rebuild before the most recent string of four straight NL East titles, none of that mattered anymore. The next morning, I woke up and had to check the box score on ESPN to confirm it hadn’t just been a dream.
Atlanta lost Ronald Acuña Jr. in the midst of an MVP-caliber season just before the All-Star break. Mike Soroka didn’t throw a single pitch all year. Travis D’Arnaud missed three months with an injury. The Braves didn’t spend a day over .500 until August, when they suddenly won at a 105-win pace for the season’s final two months.
Trade-deadline acquisitions Adam Duvall, Joc Pederson, Jorge Soler and Eddie Rosario came up huge down the stretch. Rosario singlehandedly terrorized the Dodgers’ pitching staff en route to NLCS MVP honors. Soler hit more home runs in the World Series (3) than the Astros did as a team (2) and won the World Series MVP.
The Braves finished the regular season with 88 wins, the fewest of any playoff team. All they did was mow through 95-win Milwaukee and its vaunted rotation in four games, the 106-win Dodgers juggernaut in six games and the 95-win Astros (three AL pennants in five years) in six games to take home the title. They didn’t lose consecutive games once in the entire postseason, and they never faced an elimination game.
I love this team and this organization unconditionally, and I’ll remember this year’s squad and their magical October run until the day I die. I’ve been on cloud nine for much of the past month and I don’t know when I’ll come back down.
I wish all of you nothing but success for your sports teams in the future and hope if you haven’t already, one day you too will be able to watch them win a championship because the feeling that comes with it is almost impossible to describe.
Covering state volleyball
When I stepped onto the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday morning ahead of York’s opening-round match against Elkhorn North at the state championship, I was again struck by a thought I’ve had numerous times already since starting here full-time back in May.
I get to attend sporting events, take photos of the action and then sit down and write about what I watched every single day. And I get paid to do so. How cool is that?
There’s a distinct vibe surrounding high school sports that’s very enjoyable to be around – the raw joy of playing for the love of the game and nothing more, the sense of school spirit and pride, just overall incredibly high levels of passion. As I took in the scene Wednesday in Lincoln, I got another good reminder of that.
Lots of people over the course of human history have said something along the lines of “Do what you love and you’ll never work a day in your life.” In my brief experience so far, I’ve found that sentiment to be completely true. I’m truly blessed to be here, doing what I do every day, and I know I will always give my best effort to cover our area teams accurately and fairly.