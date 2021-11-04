For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

I love this team and this organization unconditionally, and I’ll remember this year’s squad and their magical October run until the day I die. I’ve been on cloud nine for much of the past month and I don’t know when I’ll come back down.

I wish all of you nothing but success for your sports teams in the future and hope if you haven’t already, one day you too will be able to watch them win a championship because the feeling that comes with it is almost impossible to describe.

Covering state volleyball

When I stepped onto the court at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Wednesday morning ahead of York’s opening-round match against Elkhorn North at the state championship, I was again struck by a thought I’ve had numerous times already since starting here full-time back in May.

I get to attend sporting events, take photos of the action and then sit down and write about what I watched every single day. And I get paid to do so. How cool is that?

There’s a distinct vibe surrounding high school sports that’s very enjoyable to be around – the raw joy of playing for the love of the game and nothing more, the sense of school spirit and pride, just overall incredibly high levels of passion. As I took in the scene Wednesday in Lincoln, I got another good reminder of that.