For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Musings on the NFL Draft and a busy high school prep weekend

Carolina might need a QB, but this Panthers fan is hoping for a different pick at No. 6

It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers need a quarterback. The Sam Darnold experiment last year was nothing less than an unmitigated disaster, and that follows a failed year of Teddy Bridgewater as a bridge QB – no pun intended.

However, to my admittedly unprofessional eye, David Tepper, Matt Rhule and Scott Fitterer should go in a different route with the sixth overall pick.

It’s not that I don’t like prospects like Liberty’s Malik Willis or Kenny Pickett from Pitt, but this quarterback class in general strikes me as one that needs the right conditions surrounding them to really be able to succeed.

Darnold wasn’t very good last season, but the Panthers didn’t do everything in their power to put him in the best position to succeed. The 2021 Carolina offensive line was the epitome of a dumpster fire, and though they made some attempts to patch it up in free agency, but this year’s draft provides an opportunity for the Panthers to acquire a desperately needed gamechanger in the offensive trenches.

Jordan Gross retired in 2013, and Carolina never really made an effort to replace him, instead choosing to adopt a mindset that was essentially “who needs a good offensive line anyway?” The end result is that they’ve had a different starting left tackle every season since Gross hung up the cleats, and a shift in philosophy has been long overdue.

There are three left tackle prospects I really like in this class – Alabama’s Evan Neal, North Carolina State’s Ikem Kewonu and Charles Cross from Mississippi State. All three of them would be very good selections, and while it’s likely that one or two of them go within the first five picks, I think there’s a very good chance at least one of them is still there at No. 6.

If that’s the case, the Panthers would be unwise to pass it up. I’ve seen Kenny Pickett mocked to Carolina at No. 6 a lot, but I question his chances to succeed in the NFL playing behind an offensive line as porous as the one that took the field in Charlotte last season. That’s not a knock against Pickett or his talent, but his playing style doesn’t stand out to me as one that can survive an utter lack of protection.

Now, should all three of the top tackles go within the first five picks and Carolina opted to trade down into the middle of the first round, pick a quarterback there, and then take an offensive lineman with one of the other picks they acquired in the trade, I would be okay with that.

However, as it currently stands, the Panthers wouldn’t pick again until the fourth round after pick No. 6 unless they trade back to acquire more capital or sacrifice future picks to trade back up after making a selection at No. 6. If that pick situation stays the same, taking a QB at six and then waiting until the fourth round to address the offensive line seems like a mistake.

Plus, there’s the not-so-small matter of the coaching situation. In two seasons, Rhule has done next to nothing to suggest he’s the right man for this job, yet Tepper chose to retain him and kick the can down the road.

Because of that, I’m inclined to think this season will likely be an unsuccessful one regardless of who’s taking snaps under center. In fact, my hot take is that the only way Carolina finds any semblance of success this season is if it takes an offensive lineman at six and trades for a quarterback like Baker Mayfield or Jimmy Garoppolo.

Their upside might not be as high as some of the rookies in this draft class, but that scenario seems like the best way for the Panthers to win now and save some jobs. Anything less than that, and it might be wise to draft one of the tackles at No. 6, suffer through a lost season leading to a coaching change, and then let the new coach handpick his QB in next-year’s draft.

No matter what way you look at it, however, the common denominator is that the Panthers need better play from the offensive line to have a chance of winning anything of importance. That’s why, despite the need under center, I firmly believe the smart play is to draft their next franchise offensive tackle at No. 6.

The NFL Draft is the big story this weekend, but equally exciting to me is the return of Ronald Acuña Jr. to the Atlanta Braves lineup Thursday against the Chicago Cubs. Atlanta’s offense has struggled a lot this season outside of guys like Matt Olson, Austin Riley, Travis d’Arnaud and to a lesser extent Ozzie Albies.

Acuña’s return means one of the game’s best young players can return to his role as an offensive catalyst from the leadoff spot in the batting order and Albies can move further down in the lineup to try and add some juice to a bottom half of the order that has been mostly awful so far this season.

The Braves still need more production from their pitchers not named Kyle Wright or Max Fried, and Acuña’s return doesn’t solve that problem, but the offense has been very hit and miss to start the season. That’s where last year’s NL MVP frontrunner prior to his ACL injury can provide a much-needed spark for the team.

In the prep sports world, this weekend is sure to be a busy one. We’ve got the CRC and SNC conference track meets Saturday. The York boys and girls soccer teams are also in action that morning, as they kick off their postseason runs in their subdistrict openers.

Ideally, we’d be able to have someone at all four events Saturday since they’re all key events. Unfortunately, as the only two people currently on the sports staff, Ken and I can only do so much unless we develop a sudden ability to clone ourselves or be in multiple places at once.

Ken will make the trek to Osceola to cover six of our area schools at the CRC, while I’ll cover Centennial, Fillmore Central and Heartland at the SNC in Fairbury. Thankfully, we were able to enlist the help of Steve Moseley and Bobby DeHart to help shoot photos for York boys and girls soccer.