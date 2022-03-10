For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

March Madness comes early as conference tournaments bring heavy doses of drama. The colloquialism usually only refers to the NCAA Tournament, but conference tournaments provide compelling viewing in the lead up to the main event

It’s true that some of the luster is taken off of conference tournaments at the major-conference level because the most likely title contenders have already secured their place as an at-large bid for inclusion in the NCAA Tournament. For the Ohio States, Texas Techs and Kentuckys of the world, conference tournament week is about eventual seeding more than actually getting to the dance.

However – as this year’s slate of conference tournaments has shown – there’s still plenty of drama to go around. For bubble teams, the conference tournament can make or break a team’s at-large case. Just ask Wake Forest, which now has to sweat it out until the bracket reveal on Selection Sunday after a catastrophic overtime loss to 13-seed Boston College in the Demon Deacons’ ACC Tournament opener.

Or ask Xavier, which did its absolute best to torpedo its at-large bid down the stretch. After a 14-3 start, the Musketeers faltered frequently enough in conference play that they slid all the way to the 8-seed in the Big East Tournament. There, they took a two-point lead in the final seconds against Butler, only for Paul Scruggs to inexplicably commit his fifth foul and send the Bulldogs to the line, where they drained both free throws to force overtime and then pulled away in the extra period. Woof.

Of course, conference tournament week is almost always stressful for most teams from mid-major conferences not named Gonzaga (which continues to dominate the West Coast Conference, even in a year the league could get three or even four bids).

This year’s Mountain West is deep enough – Colorado State, Boise State, San Diego State and Wyoming are all in shape for an at-large berth at the moment and schools like Utah State and Fresno State are quality programs that are more than capable of making a run to the league’s autobid – that it could potentially get more bids than the Pac-12, which is seemingly a three-bid league in UCLA, Arizona and USC barring another school making an unexpected run to the conference tournament title.

Yet, there’s still enough ugly losses looming in the Mountain West that the Rams, Broncos, Aztecs and Cowboys should avoid early upsets in the conference tournament to feel comfortable on Selection Sunday.

Then you have the one-bid leagues like the Summit League, where an entire season hinges on this one week. Just ask Rick Pitino and Iona, which cruised to the MAAC regular-season title but got upset by Rider in the conference tournament quarterfinals and are now relegated to the NIT.

That’s not even mentioning the ASUN Tournament, where Bellarmine defeated Jacksonville in the finals. However, the Knights are ineligible for the tournament because of the NCAA’s archaic rules stipulating that a school transitioning from Division II to Division I is ineligible for the tournament for four years. As a result, Jacksonville State – which won the league’s regular-season title but lost to Jacksonville in the conference tournament semis – will receive the league’s autobid.

With the stakes impossibly high, the likelihood of drama is almost inevitable.

Such was the case with the SoCon final between 27-7 Chattanooga and 22-12 Furman, a matchup between two teams with good seasons faced with a win-and-in, lose-and-go-home scenario. The game lived up to the billing, as Furman buried a three late in regulation to force overtime and then went 5 for 5 from the floor and 1 for 1 at the free-throw line in the extra period…and still lost.

March Madness is indeed upon us – and we’re still a week away from the start of the Round of 64.

One quick note before I go: next week’s column will run a day earlier on Thursday instead of Friday so that it can line up with the start of the first day of the Round of 64 (the “First Four” on Tuesday and Wednesday is when the tournament technically starts, but those are glorified play-in games).