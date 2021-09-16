For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Trojans fans expect championships, and when an inept athletics department isn’t meddling around, coaches are going to have a short leash. A coach like Campbell isn’t going to get four to five years to bring in his guys and develop them into good players as upperclassmen like he did at Iowa State, where expectations are lower.

Plus, Campbell has never coached outside of the Midwest and to me, his personality doesn’t scream “I would be right at home in Los Angeles.” I’m not convinced the USC job would be a good fit for Campbell as a person or as a coach.

Like Campbell, Fickell has never coached outside of the Midwest; in fact, he’s never coached outside the state of Ohio. Plus, Fickell strikes me as a guy who knows how good his situation is in Cincinnati – evidenced by his decision to stay with the Bearcats instead of taking the Michigan State job – and I think it would take a nearly perfect situation for him to leave.

Remember, Fickell already has experience as the head man at a prestigious program. He spent a year as the interim coach at Ohio State post-Jim Tressel, and the Buckeyes went 6-6. He’s experienced what it’s like to be at a place with an elite brand and championship-level expectations, and as shown by his willingness to turn down Michigan State, he’s not going to be someone who makes a jump just to chase prestige.