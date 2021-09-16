For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Earlier this week, just a couple of days after USC looked lifeless until garbage time in an ugly home loss to Stanford – which was fresh off an ugly 17-point loss against Kansas State in its opener, mind you – Trojans athletics director Mike Bohn pulled the plug on the Clay Helton era in Los Angeles.
I can’t say the firing wasn’t warranted; Helton won the most games of any USC coach since Pete Carroll, but the Trojans were never serious CFB contenders despite winning a PAC 12 title and a Rose Bowl and USC is a place with championship-level expectations.
Besides, it always seemed to me that USC fans had been tired of Helton for basically all of his tenure and the only reason he hadn’t been fired in the past couple of years was a prohibitive buyout stemming from the unearned extension previous AD Lynn Swann gave Helton back in 2017.
Really, it felt like the Helton era was destined to end this way for almost his entire time in Los Angeles. Instead, the vastly more intriguing situation to me is the upcoming coaching search and who the Trojans ultimately hire.
I’ve heard a lot of high-profile names thrown out already – including Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell. However, I’m not convinced either of those guys would leave their current situations to hop on the earliest plane to Los Angeles.
Don’t get me wrong – there are a ton of positives in the USC job. The Trojans are a historically great program and very recognizable brand located in a talent-rich state, and there’s no reason they shouldn’t always be factors in the PAC 12 race.
However, brand value only goes so far. The fit between coach and program is important, too.
Take Campbell, for instance. The man is a great coach and has built up two programs in Toledo and now Iowa State, but I actually think he would be a terrible fit at USC. At Toledo and then again in Ames, Campbell’s won by recruiting overlooked talent and then developing them – current Cyclones quarterback Brock Purdy is a perfect example of this.
At USC, that approach isn’t going to work. Sure, one could reasonably expect Campbell to recruit better players as the head coach of the Trojans than the Cyclones, but if player development is his bread and butter, I don’t think that will be a recipe for success in Los Angeles.
The only reason Helton lasted as long as he did was because ADs who weren’t qualified for the position paid him way too much money and then signed him to an undeserved extension, making the cost to fire him too great. Bohn isn’t going to run the athletic department that way. He did a great job at Cincinnati, and I would expect him to do the same at USC.
Trojans fans expect championships, and when an inept athletics department isn’t meddling around, coaches are going to have a short leash. A coach like Campbell isn’t going to get four to five years to bring in his guys and develop them into good players as upperclassmen like he did at Iowa State, where expectations are lower.
Plus, Campbell has never coached outside of the Midwest and to me, his personality doesn’t scream “I would be right at home in Los Angeles.” I’m not convinced the USC job would be a good fit for Campbell as a person or as a coach.
Like Campbell, Fickell has never coached outside of the Midwest; in fact, he’s never coached outside the state of Ohio. Plus, Fickell strikes me as a guy who knows how good his situation is in Cincinnati – evidenced by his decision to stay with the Bearcats instead of taking the Michigan State job – and I think it would take a nearly perfect situation for him to leave.
Remember, Fickell already has experience as the head man at a prestigious program. He spent a year as the interim coach at Ohio State post-Jim Tressel, and the Buckeyes went 6-6. He’s experienced what it’s like to be at a place with an elite brand and championship-level expectations, and as shown by his willingness to turn down Michigan State, he’s not going to be someone who makes a jump just to chase prestige.
Additionally, the Bearcats are in an even better position now than they were when Fickell rejected the Spartans. The College Football Playoff is likely going to expand in the near future, perhaps to something similar to the 12-team expansion plan proposed earlier this summer, and Cincinnati is set to join the new-look Big 12 in a couple years. Assuming the expanded CFP field sets aside automatic spots for the highest-ranked champions, the Bearcats should reasonably be able to consider the Playoff a realistic goal in their best seasons.
Fickell’s also currently the second-highest paid coach in the Group of Five, just behind Houston’s Dana Holgorsen. His oldest son is currently a freshman offensive lineman for the Bearcats. Fickell remaining as the Cincinnati coach long-term unless the perfect situation opens up elsewhere seems very sustainable, and despite Fickell’s relationship with Bohn from his time as the Bearcats’ athletics director, I’m not convinced USC would be that perfect situation.
That’s not to say Fickell or Campbell couldn’t ultimately take the job, just that I’m not sure they’d be good fits at USC. More realistically, I could see James Franklin as a good fit with the Trojans and think his personality would work well in Los Angeles. The question would be whether Franklin would want to leave what he’s got in State College for USC, especially if Penn State breaks through in the Big 10 this fall.
If ever there were a year for the Nittany Lions to take a Big 10 title and break into the Playoff field, this year would be it. Ohio State, with its myriad of defensive issues, appears at its most vulnerable since Urban Meyer showed up in Columbus. If Penn State dethrones the Buckeyes, would Franklin really see USC as an upgrade? The Nittany Lions also have a historically relevant brand, after all.
The USC coaching search is in its early stages and it’s too soon to predict how this will ultimately all play out. However, it’ll be interesting to see what happens in Los Angeles, as the Trojans could be set to show the college football world that on the coaching carousel, brand and prestige can only carry a program so far.