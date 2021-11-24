For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The highlight of the Saturday slate is “The Game,” where both Ohio State and Michigan are ranked inside the top 5. Can Jim Harbaugh finally get over the Buckeye-sized hump in front of what’s sure to be a raucous home crowd in Ann Arbor, or will it be more of the same old OSU dominance? Elsewhere, Florida’s already made the decision to move on from Dan Mullen, but the rivalry clash is still meaningful for both teams as a 6-6 season and bowl eligibility is on the line. Who would have thought the Seminoles would have a chance to make a bowl after they started 0-4 with a loss to Jacksonville State?

The Iron Bowl is interesting because it’s Alabama and Auburn, but I don’t think the outcome of this game matters much since the Crimson Tide can still secure a CFP berth by beating Georgia in Atlanta next week to win the SEC. Oregon-Oregon State also carries intrigue in terms of the Pac 12 North race. The Ducks clinch with a win, while Oregon State can win the division with a win and Washington State loss on Friday (if both the Cougars and Beavers win, Washington State will win the division, according to the Deseret News in Salt Lake City).