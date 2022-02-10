For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

At the time, I was still young and energetic enough that my friends and I went upstairs to goof around during commercial breaks and at halftime instead of sitting still for the whole game – which was admittedly fun for 9-year-old me, especially because I’ve never really cared about the Super Bowl halftime show or the commercials.

I know a lot of people get really excited for the halftime performance and the commercials – a quick glance at social media at any point during the game will certainly reflect it – but I generally couldn’t care less. Sure, I enjoy making fun of egregiously bad commercials (the one year Nationwide ran an ad in which a child died because his parents didn’t buy Nationwide insurance is a particularly memorable example of this), but I’m not “excited” to watch them.

At the end of the day, Super Bowl commercials are just insanely expensive advertisements, even if companies put a little more work into a Super Bowl ad than they would a regular commercial because it costs so much money to book a spot during the game. I tune into the game to actually watch the game, not to watch Budweiser run an advertisement with a dog and a horse falling in love or something while Passenger’s “Let Her Go” plays in the background as the company attempts to convince people to buy their beer.