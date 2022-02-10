For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Some musings on Super Bowl Sunday
The NFL will take center stage on televisions across the country Sunday night, when the Rams and Bengals square off with the Lombardi Trophy on the line
By Christian Horn
Super Bowl parties have become something of a tradition for many people across the country, but truthfully that’s never really been my kind of scene. Sure, I would get together with “the guys” to watch the game when I was in college, the same way we got together for Sunday Night Football most weeks, but those were less parties and more just a group of friends getting together to watch a game, the same way many people go to sports bars to watch games with other people.
In truth, the crux of my enthusiasm for the Super Bowl always centers around the game itself. While other people may enjoy Super Bowl Sunday as an excuse to host or attend a social gathering, I like the day because I enjoy watching sports and the Super Bowl is always one of the biggest events on the entire sports calendar.
Most years, I merely watched the game in the living room with my family, and that’s plenty good enough for me. One year, however, we did go to a Super Bowl party at a friend’s house – 2009, the year the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Arizona Cardinals on Santonio Holmes’ circus catch in the end zone in the final minute of the game.
At the time, I was still young and energetic enough that my friends and I went upstairs to goof around during commercial breaks and at halftime instead of sitting still for the whole game – which was admittedly fun for 9-year-old me, especially because I’ve never really cared about the Super Bowl halftime show or the commercials.
I know a lot of people get really excited for the halftime performance and the commercials – a quick glance at social media at any point during the game will certainly reflect it – but I generally couldn’t care less. Sure, I enjoy making fun of egregiously bad commercials (the one year Nationwide ran an ad in which a child died because his parents didn’t buy Nationwide insurance is a particularly memorable example of this), but I’m not “excited” to watch them.
At the end of the day, Super Bowl commercials are just insanely expensive advertisements, even if companies put a little more work into a Super Bowl ad than they would a regular commercial because it costs so much money to book a spot during the game. I tune into the game to actually watch the game, not to watch Budweiser run an advertisement with a dog and a horse falling in love or something while Passenger’s “Let Her Go” plays in the background as the company attempts to convince people to buy their beer.
It’s the same thing for the halftime show. Sure, most performances are fine, but I watch the game to watch some football, not because I want to see a particular artist perform at halftime. I get the Super Bowl is about the entertainment spectacle as much as it is about a football game these days, and I totally understand people who excitedly tune in on Super Bowl Sunday for the halftime show or for the commercials. If the entertainment is the aspect that gets you excited for the Super Bowl, great, more power to you. I just personally am more interested in the actual game than I am the halftime show or the commercials.
And that, I think, is why I generally don’t go to Super Bowl parties. Sure, I won’t complain if a friend hosts a get-together for the game and invites me over because watching with people you care about is even more fun than watching by yourself, but it’s not a deal breaker for me like it is for other people. As long as I get to watch the game, I’m content.
So if you’re planning on hosting or attending a Super Bowl party on Sunday or you’re excited to watch the game for the entertainment aspect, have fun. Eat food, chat with friends, talk about the good ads and laugh at the bad ones, roast the halftime show on Twitter if it’s awful or praise it if it’s good.
As for me, I’ll be holed up alone in my apartment, eating Kraft macaroni or a frozen pizza or something, enjoying what should be a good football game between two teams I would be happy to see win. If Zac Taylor, Joe Burrow and the Bengals complete the run with the franchise’s first Super Bowl title, great. If Matthew Stafford finally gets to hoist the Lombardi Trophy after escaping the misery that is Detroit, also great.
I like both teams, both coaches and most of the players involved on both sides. Regardless of the winner, I’ll be happy. I just want to watch a good football game.