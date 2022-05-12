For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Sports comment by Christian Horn

As the spring sports calendar winds down, the weather heats up

For much of this season, athletes have had to compete in less than ideal conditions. With the end of the year around the corner, warmer days are finally on the horizon.

Before this week, I can think of maybe one or two days where we had really good weather for our spring sporting events. Most of the time, it was too windy, too cold, too rainy or a combination of all three.

With the spring sports season in the home stretch, it appears Mother Nature has finally taken a turn for the warmer. In covering York tennis at home on Monday and the Dukes at district track in Waverly on Tuesday, I could finally leave the sweatshirt in the car and walk around in warm, sunny conditions.

Our area athletes have been through a certifiable weather gauntlet this spring and spent many days competing in less than ideal conditions, but at least that seems to be changing in time for the biggest events of the season. Track and field takes center stage this week as athletes look to punch their ticket to Omaha for the state meet, and next week we’ve got district golf plus state track and tennis.

Add it all together and it makes for a busy couple weeks for the two-man wrecking crew that is the News-Times sports desk. Ken and I both made the trip to Waverly for the B-3 district track meet, and by the time this column runs on Friday morning we’ll have gotten back from another long day Thursday.

I’ll be heading a little over an hour west to catch Cross County and Heartland at Centura for the C-6 district meet, while Ken’s got McCool Junction, High Plains, Hampton and Nebraska Lutheran at districts in Osceola.

One of us will get out to Beatrice for York’s district golf meet on Monday and then it’s time for the four-day pressure cooker that is state track and tennis. Class A and B compete at state track on Wednesday and Thursday, so with only one team to cover Ken will head to Omaha and I’ll follow the Dukes’ opening day at state tennis in Lincoln.

Friday and Saturday figure to be full days as Class C and D take the track at Burke, meaning nine of our 10 area schools will be in action that day depending on the results of this week’s district meets.

It’s sure to be a busy and hectic stretch, but you’d better believe we’ll be ready for the challenge – no matter what weather decides to show up.