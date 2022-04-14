For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The full fury of the spring sports season has officially been unleashed

After a slow start, the calendar picks up in a hurry

We got off to a bit of a slow start for spring sports this year. Unpleasant weather caused a flurry of early postponements and cancellations, so it took a little bit for the prep sports calendar to find its groove.

That groove has officially been found.

On a hectic Holy Thursday, I was out in Henderson covering Heartland, McCool Junction and Exeter-Milligan track and field at the Heartland Invite. Ken trekked over to Central City to catch York track in the early afternoon, but neither one of us could stay terribly late at our meets because other sporting events beckoned us.

As I sit down to crank out this week’s column after getting back from Heartland, I’ve got about 45 minutes before York tennis begins its home dual with Waverly. That one was a bit of a surprise to us since our calendar somehow had it down that the Dukes were on the road to take on the Vikings instead.

My trip out to shoot some tennis will be required to be a brief pit stop because Ken and I have a pair of soccer games between York and Lexington starting at 5. Those matchups were originally supposed to be contested on March 22 but got postponed and Thursday wound up being the makeup date.

I don’t necessarily mind having a lot of stuff to cover because I enjoy covering all the various sports over the course of the year, but there’s no denying that it can make for a busy day – especially when track and tennis results likely won’t be in until later this evening as we’re coming back from soccer.

With so much going on today, we’ll have to save some of it to run in Saturday’s paper instead since schools are out tomorrow for Good Friday. The Easter season provides a brief reprieve in the sports calendar, so I’ll be out of the office over the weekend to spend the holiday with family.

I wish anyone visiting family this weekend safe travels, and may you all have a blessed Easter.