For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

A decade ago, 12-year-old me watched in awe as the first winds of massive change hit the college football landscape. Of course, the winds first reached the sport’s shores one year earlier, when it was announced that Nebraska was moving from the Big 12 to the Big Ten and Colorado and Utah were both joining the Pac-10 to create the Pac-12.
However, the schools didn’t begin play in their new leagues until the 2011-12 season, the same year Boise State officially left the WAC for the Mountain West in every sport but wrestling and BYU football jumped from the Mountain West to independence.
That 2011-12 season kicked off a whirlwind period for college sports, the start of a furious round of conference realignment that lasted through 2015 and permanently changed the college football landscape.
By the time the wave of realignment finally settled at the end of the 2015 season, the Big Ten had grown to 14 teams with the addition of Nebraska, Maryland and Rutgers. The Pac-10 had become the Pac-12 and the ACC added Louisville, Syracuse (and Notre Dame for all sports but football).
The SEC also got in on the realignment action, poaching Missouri and Texas A&M from the Big 12. The Tigers and Aggies jumped ship amid a period of instability within the conference thanks to rumors that Texas, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and even Texas Tech could be on the move to the Pac-12.
In the end, the schools stayed put and the Big 12 survived by poaching TCU from the Mountain West and West Virginia from the Big East.
The wave of realignment did produce two main casualties in college football – the WAC and the Big East. WAC football took a massive hit, losing Boise State, Fresno State, Hawai’i, Nevada, San Jose State and Utah State to the Mountain West, UTSA and Louisiana Tech to Conference USA and Texas State to the Sun Belt.
Today, football in the WAC is played at the FCS level, but it still plays football. The same cannot be said for Big East football, which died in 2013. That season, the conference’s basketball schools – DePaul, Georgetown, Marquette, Providence, St. John’s, Seton Hall and Villanova – separated from its football-playing brethren and joined forces with Creighton, Butler and Xavier to create a basketball conference under the Big East name.
The remaining Big East schools – Cincinnati, Connecticut, Louisville, Rutgers, Temple and USF – allied with Houston, Memphis, SMU and UCF of Conference USA to create the American Athletic Conference. The following year, the American lost Louisville to the ACC and Rutgers to the Big Ten but added East Carolina, Tulane and Tulsa from C-USA.
In turn, C-USA expanded greatly between 2013 and 2015, adding FAU, FIU, Middle Tennessee State, North Texas and Western Kentucky from the Sun Belt and Louisiana Tech and UTSA from the WAC. It also added Old Dominion from the CAA.
The Sun Belt survived realignment by adding Appalachian State, Georgia State, Georgia Southern, Idaho, New Mexico State and South Alabama.
After the 2015 season, realignment finally died down, and the college football landscape has remained relatively unchanged in the years since.
UAB cut its football program in 2015 and then brought it back two years later. Idaho dropped from the FBS to the FCS level and Charlotte and Coastal Carolina jumped from the FCS to C-USA and the Sun Belt, respectively, while Navy went from an independent to the American and BYU, Connecticut, Liberty, New Mexico State, UMass all left their conferences for football independence.
For the most part, though, the conferences remained mostly unchanged after the dust settled in 2015. Now, however, another big shakeup could be on the horizon.
On Wednesday, in the middle of the SEC media days, the Houston Chronicle dropped a bombshell report that Texas and Oklahoma had reached out to the SEC about potentially joining the conference.
At this point, nothing is a done deal (of course), and none of the parties involved outright confirmed the report. Texas and Oklahoma released non-committal statements that mentioned “speculation swirling” and a college sports landscape “shifting constantly” without denying the rumors – nor did they reaffirm a commitment to the Big 12.
SEC commissioner Greg Sankey, when asked about the report during the conference’s media days on Wednesday, made multiple comments about focusing on the upcoming season – but he didn’t say “no.”
I’m inclined to suspect that if there was no truth to the rumor, someone would have flat-out denied it by now. Because none of the three parties involved has done so, it sure seems to suggest there’s something to the report.
Now, just because the report isn’t false doesn’t mean Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC is a done deal. There are still some potential roadblocks to such a potential marriage between the Sooners, the Longhorns and the SEC.
First, SEC bylaws dictate ¾ of the league’s members must approve such a move – meaning 11 of the conference’s 14 teams would have to vote “yes,” and initial rumblings are that Texas A&M and Missouri are solidly opposed to the potential move. Could the Tigers and Aggies convince two other schools to vote with them and nix the plan?
Secondly, the Big 12’s grant-of-rights agreement runs through 2025. As reported by The Athletic, the deal stipulates that any team that would leave the conference would forfeit any remaining rights distributions and pay the remainder of what it would have earned as a buyout. In 2020, the conference paid its schools $37.7 million, meaning the Sooners’ and Longhorn’s buyout would be a pricey one.
The SEC’s third-tier television rights will also all belong to ESPN beginning in 2024, which could make it easier for the absorption of the Longhorn Network – also owned by ESPN – should a Texas move to the SEC require it.
Additionally, while state legislatures couldn’t legally block a move to the SEC, politicians will still get involved. In 2011, Baylor threatened to sue Texas A&M for leaving the Big 12 and would undoubtedly put up a massive fight if Texas were to try and jump ship. The same is true for Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.
State governments might not be able to pass legislation to prevent either school from changing conferences, but politicians with ties to schools being left in the dust will unquestionably use their influence in whatever ways possible to prevent a move – namely, by threatening to withhold funding.
It’s also important to consider the competitive aspect. Oklahoma has dominated the Big 12 in recent years, but it’s clearly behind Alabama in the SEC pecking order.
As long as the Sooners’ defense continues to improve, it should be able to hold its own fairly well in the SEC – but whether holding its own would be good enough to regularly make a potential 12-team playoff when in competition with schools like LSU, Georgia, Florida and Auburn for a spot in the field remains to be seen.
Texas is already struggling to regain its footing atop the Big 12 food chain. Nine wins in the SEC might be enough to make the field if the playoff does expand to 12 teams, but if the Longhorns can’t regularly hit that mark in the Big 12, what makes anyone think it can consistently do so in the SEC?
Finally, despite a lack of dominance on the field, Texas still wields a ton of power in the Big 12. It’s why Nebraska, Texas A&M, and even Colorado and Missouri all left the Big 12 during the last round of realignment. In leading talks to join the Pac-12, Texas was able to use its influence to strong-arm the Big 12 into promising the school its own television network. The Longhorns won’t have that kind of pull in the SEC. The conference would certainly accept the addition of two schools with national brands, but it absolutely does not need them in order to thrive.
At the end of the day, money will always be the biggest factor. If all three parties decide the cash gained from Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC outweighs any negatives and they’re able to work through all the potential roadblocks, I don’t see any reason why the move wouldn’t ultimately happen.
If it does, the effect it’ll have on the rest of the college football landscape will be absolutely fascinating. What becomes of the remaining Big 12 schools? Do they try and poach from the American or the Mountain West, or do they try to get into another Power 5 conference? If the SEC expands to 16 teams, would the Big Ten and the ACC also feel the need to expand to keep pace?