For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Texas is already struggling to regain its footing atop the Big 12 food chain. Nine wins in the SEC might be enough to make the field if the playoff does expand to 12 teams, but if the Longhorns can’t regularly hit that mark in the Big 12, what makes anyone think it can consistently do so in the SEC?

Finally, despite a lack of dominance on the field, Texas still wields a ton of power in the Big 12. It’s why Nebraska, Texas A&M, and even Colorado and Missouri all left the Big 12 during the last round of realignment. In leading talks to join the Pac-12, Texas was able to use its influence to strong-arm the Big 12 into promising the school its own television network. The Longhorns won’t have that kind of pull in the SEC. The conference would certainly accept the addition of two schools with national brands, but it absolutely does not need them in order to thrive.

At the end of the day, money will always be the biggest factor. If all three parties decide the cash gained from Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC outweighs any negatives and they’re able to work through all the potential roadblocks, I don’t see any reason why the move wouldn’t ultimately happen.