For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Sorry, Dave Roberts: the AL East is baseball’s top dog

When Dave Roberts was quoted as saying the NL West was actually the best division in baseball a couple weeks ago, I rolled my eyes and chuckled to myself. To me, it seemed Roberts was just looking for an excuse for dropping a series to Colorado in Coors Field.

Now, after a recent hot streak from the Baltimore Orioles, Roberts’ statement seems even more ridiculous. Baltimore’s won its past 10 games through Wednesday, bringing them above .500 this late into the season for the first time since 2017.

Even with a winning record, the O’s are still in the AL East basement, meaning the entire division is above .500 the week before the All-Star break. As far as I can tell, that’s the latest every team in a division has a winning record in the majors since the 2012 AL East, when the Boston Red Sox and Toronto Blue Jays were a game above .500 on July 15 before falling apart down the stretch.

Before that, the 2005 edition of the NL East saw every team finish the season with a record of at least .500, as the Washington Nationals went 81-81 and the other four posted winning records.

Both of those instances are impressive, but there’s one big distinction that I think pushes this year’s AL East to an even higher level – each team is winning despite sharing the division with an absolute juggernaut in the 62-26 New York Yankees, far and away the best team in the majors this year.

The 2012 AL East had three teams finish with 90 wins, but none matched the dominance the Yankees have shown this year. Likewise, the 2005 NL East title went to a 90-win Atlanta Braves. New York is well on its way to surpassing those win totals this year.

On June 13 - 60 games into the season – they were on pace to win an unfathomable 119 games and only needed to play .500 baseball the rest of the way to eclipse 100 wins; they’ve gone 19-10 since.

Additionally, Tampa Bay holds the top Wild Card spot, and Toronto and Boston are tied with Seattle for the second and third Wild Card slots. Baltimore, meanwhile, is just two games back.

At this point, four of the five AL East teams either currently hold or are tied for a postseason berth and the fifth is very much still in the hunt.

Again, that would be rather unprecedented – the 2012 AL East only sent two teams to the playoffs (a 93-win Texas squad took the second Wild Card spot), while the 2005 NL East saw only division champ Atlanta make the postseason back in the days with one Wild Card berth in each league.

All of that is a very long-winded way to say that what we’re witnessing from the 2022 AL East is incredibly rare. Not only does it hold the best team in baseball, but a whopping 80% of the division would be in the playoffs if the season ended today (through Wednesday’s action as I sit down to write this column Thursday afternoon).

So in the end, Dave Roberts can claim the NL West is actually the most challenging division from top to bottom this year to his heart’s content, but he’d be wrong. The numbers don’t lie: the honor of “best division” belongs solely to the AL East, and it’s not even remotely close.

