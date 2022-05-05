For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Time flies when you’re having fun

Graduation season is right around the corner – and with it comes my first milestone in York

In my time here in York, I’ve given new people I’ve run into at various sporting events the same greeting – my name followed by an introduction as “the new sports guy.”

It’s come to my attention that perhaps that greeting is a tad outdated these days, as my one-year mark with the paper rapidly approaches.

After shadowing a couple track meets in Waverly and York last April while I wrapped up my final semester of school, on the first day of May I hit the road and made the trek to Wilber for the SNC track meet. That was the first event I covered by myself, and a week later I graduated from UNL.

Two days later, on May 10, 2021, I hopped in the car and made the drive west on I-80 from Lincoln to York for my first day in the office as a full-time staff member.

In what has felt like maybe five or six months, somehow a full year has passed and I’m set to officially hit the one-year milestone on Tuesday.

When I was younger, I heard the old adage “If you do what you love, you’ll never work a day in your life” pretty frequently, though it never quite made sense to me. A job is a job, no matter how much you enjoy it, I reasoned.

Now, though, I think I understand where the sentiment is coming from. I’d be lying if I said it was easy – 10 area schools with only two people currently on the sports staff leaves a lot to cover and only so many hands to do it, and the schedule certainly keeps us busy.

With that being said, I never feel tired or worn down when I’m out covering an event. Sometimes I feel a long day after the fact, such as when I left the office at 8:30 on Tuesday to cover this year’s SNC meet in Fairbury and didn’t get back to my apartment until almost 11 at night.

It was a long day, but I didn’t feel tired at all until I got home and fell asleep approximately five minutes later. When I was actually doing the work, I felt great.

That’s a far contrast from the fast food job I worked during my final two years at UNL, when I often spent my shifts counting down the minutes until I could leave and using all the energy I had just to get through the shift. Most days, I found myself thinking “Man, I want to go home” even as I was driving to work.

I assure you that’s not a knock against any of my coworkers there, all of whom were lovely people I enjoyed working with. Instead, it was more a reflection of my utter lack of passion I have for the fast food industry. I did not enjoy a single thing about that job, and even a two-hour shift was a grind. Some people genuinely enjoy working customer service or hospitality, and that’s great for them; I personally am decidedly not one of those people.

I typically worked 20-30 hours a week there during the school year, maybe a little bit more during the summer. Despite a much larger workload here, logging in 40, 50, sometimes even 60 hours a week during the really busy parts of the sports calendar, I have never once felt drained or had no energy while I’ve been working an event.

That’s partly thanks to the many nice people I’ve met over the course of my first year here, but it’s chiefly a testament to the work itself. When I arrived at college, I had no clue if this was what I really wanted to do. I pretty much decided on my major on a whim as I got ready to take my fist college visits because I figured I liked sports and I liked writing so maybe I would like a job where I combined the two.

What can I say – sometimes I’m not the sharpest knife in the place where they keep the knives, but I do occasionally make good decisions from time to time. I can safely say pursuing sports journalism is undoubtedly the smartest choice I’ve ever made.

I genuinely love what I do, from watching the events to writing up the postgame stories or covering college signings to taking photos.

Photography was something I didn’t have to do when I worked at the school paper in college and was never super interested in and so I was uncertain about it when I started, but now it just might be my favorite aspect of the job.

There’s just something so satisfying about getting a really good action photo, and even though we end up taking more pictures than we could ever make room for in the paper, social media gives us a chance to put some of the best ones online and interact with our audience on different platforms than the online or print edition of the paper.

I’ve had the opportunity to experience so many cool things in my first year, from the York girls track state title in my first month on the job to Cross County’s football state championship appearance at Memorial Stadium to state volleyball berths for York and Exeter-Milligan and a state basketball trip for the Duke girls.

I even got to shoot photos of the Husker football spring game this year, my first time covering any sort of Nebraska football.

I’m incredibly grateful to be able to wake up every day and do what I’m doing, and part of the thanks has to go to the York News-Times for taking a chance on a kid fresh out of college without a ton of experience. Part of it also goes to the people in York and our area communities for making this Iowa transplant feel welcomed in an area I don’t have many ties to outside of an aunt and uncle who live in Stromsburg.

The biggest thank you, however, has to go to all of our area athletes. Without them, there would be no sports to cover and Ken and I would have the most boring jobs in human history.

So as I prepare for what lies ahead in the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back and reflect on what has honestly been one of the most rewarding years of my life.

Some people are born to live in big cities and might view a job in a place like this as the gateway to bigger opportunities, a stepping stone on the way to some big-city company, but that’s just not me.

I’m a small-town kind of guy through and through, and a place like Lincoln – which is big by Nebraska standards but really is not that large in the grand scheme of things – is probably about as big as I would ever be willing to get.

I’m happy here in York, and I plan to continue to do my best to provide the best coverage I possibly can for all of our area athletes into year No. 2 and hopefully many more to come.