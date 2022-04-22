For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Jay Wright’s retirement announcement signals a changing of the guard in college hoops

The longtime Villanova coach announced his retirement Wednesday, the third Hall-of-Fame coach to call it quits in the past year

I’ve never particularly cared for Villanova, but I could never bring myself to dislike Jay Wright. By all accounts, Wright is a genuinely stand-up dude that I’ve never seen or heard anyone in basketball circles say anything bad about. In turn, that made it hard to hate Villanova.

Wright, who spent 35 years in coaching – including the last 21 as the head coach of the Wildcats’ men’s basketball team – announced Wednesday that he’s retiring.

Given the speed in which Villanova announced Wright’s replacement – the school named Kyle Neptune, a longtime Wright assistant before spending last season as the head coach at Fordham, as the Wildcats’ next head coach later Wednesday evening – it seems likely retirement was something Wright had been contemplating for a while and school officials knew about.

While I understood Coach K’s “farewell tour” this season after he announced last year that he would retire in 2022, I can also respect a coach choosing to hang it up without any fanfare. Despite what Coach K has meant to college basketball and to Duke, and as much as the fanfare of the past year was warranted, there’s no denying the impact it had on the Blue Devils during the course of the season.

If Wright chose to quietly ride off into the sunset to avoid drawing that type of attention to himself and bringing focus away from the team during the season, I don’t see how anyone can begrudge him for that.

With that being said, Wright’s decision does mean that the winds of change appear to be in effect in college basketball. He built Villanova into a juggernaut over the past decade, winning national titles in 2016 and 2018 in addition to Final Four berths in 2009 and 2022 and an Elite Eight appearance in 2006.

Wright took over the Wildcats in 2001. After NIT berths in each of his first three seasons, his fourth Villanova team was the first to make the NCAA Tournament. Since the 2004-05 season, Villanova has not been in the March Madness field twice – once in 2012 and once in 2020 after the pandemic forced the tournament’s cancellation.

The Wildcats have been the premier team in the Big East for much of Wright’s tenure, and his departure means the conference is wide-open at the top for the first time in ages. Outside of the Big East, Wright is now the third Hall-of-Fame head coach to call it quits in the past year, joining Coach K and Roy Williams.

In addition to the three head coaches already retired, John Calipari is 63. I find it hard to believe he’s got a lot of runs still in him at Kentucky. Tom Izzo, whose 2000 Michigan State team remains the last national champion from the Big 10, is 67. Miami’s Jim Larranaga is 72. Jim Boeheim is pushing 80 but is going strong for now at Syracuse.

The time is coming for all those coaches to hang it up, more likely sooner rather than later.

Williams, Coach K and now Wright are gone. The clock is ticking for other successful coaches who’ve dominated the basketball landscape for years. The winds of change are blowing, and who knows what the sport will look like once they’ve stopped.