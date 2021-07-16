For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Really, I didn’t even remotely understand how much of a “thing” Legion baseball can be until I wrote a story about the impact of Legion baseball in Nebraska as an assignment for my sports media capstone this spring. The reporting I did for that story gave me two key takeaways – first, that the opportunity to play Legion baseball in many parts of the state is huge because many places simply don’t have a school-sponsored team.

Secondly, it taught me that Legion baseball can be a big factor in recruiting. In states like Nebraska, the high school season runs concurrently with the college season during the spring, which can make it difficult for college coaches to do adequate scouting during the high school season alone. Playing in Legion ball gives kids an extra opportunity for potential exposure to college coaches.

Still, while I began to understand how Legion baseball could be important, it didn’t really sink in until I covered it this summer.

I lived in Iowa from first grade until I graduated high school. There, the Legion baseball scene is basically non-existent because the high school baseball season runs during the summer, not the spring. In fact, according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association website, Iowa is the only state to play high school ball in the summer instead of the spring.