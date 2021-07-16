For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Really, I didn’t even remotely understand how much of a “thing” Legion baseball can be until I wrote a story about the impact of Legion baseball in Nebraska as an assignment for my sports media capstone this spring. The reporting I did for that story gave me two key takeaways – first, that the opportunity to play Legion baseball in many parts of the state is huge because many places simply don’t have a school-sponsored team.
Secondly, it taught me that Legion baseball can be a big factor in recruiting. In states like Nebraska, the high school season runs concurrently with the college season during the spring, which can make it difficult for college coaches to do adequate scouting during the high school season alone. Playing in Legion ball gives kids an extra opportunity for potential exposure to college coaches.
Still, while I began to understand how Legion baseball could be important, it didn’t really sink in until I covered it this summer.
I lived in Iowa from first grade until I graduated high school. There, the Legion baseball scene is basically non-existent because the high school baseball season runs during the summer, not the spring. In fact, according to the Iowa High School Athletic Association website, Iowa is the only state to play high school ball in the summer instead of the spring.
At the youth level, there’s a pretty big travel ball scene during the summer like there is in other states – I played through seventh grade and was basically the world’s biggest strikeout machine at the plate during every year but my final one – but none of it is associated with the American Legion. A trip to the American Legion website lists a total of 15 Legion teams across Iowa at both the Junior and Senior levels – and 14 of those 15 are Senior teams.
As a result, while baseball does play an important role during the summer across the state, it’s almost exclusively at the high school level.
So while I knew coming into the summer that Legion baseball was bigger elsewhere, I didn’t truly understand what to expect until I started covering it.
I knew there were a lot of Legion teams across the state and that many of them provided the only opportunity for kids to play baseball, but my experience from my youth had always been that there wasn’t excitement for Legion ball or travel teams because everyone is focused on the high school season.
Now, having been through the entirety of the Junior season and most of the Senior season, I can safely say I understand the key role Legion baseball plays in the summer. The vibe around the games often reminded me more of travel ball during the summer than it did high school baseball in that attendance tended to lean toward parents and other adults rather than teenagers. However, that feels understandable when considering there’s no ties to individual schools like there is during the high school season.
For me, however, by far the biggest takeaway from this summer is just how much passion surrounds Legion baseball – for the game, for the teams, for the Legion itself. The players and coaches don’t just participate because it’s the only option available or because it might be a chance to gain exposure; they genuinely care about Legion baseball, and I felt a sense of pride and passion that rivals that of high school ball.
I have thoroughly enjoyed covering Legion baseball this summer, and I hope that enjoyment has translated to the game stories that show up in the paper. This week, I tackled the Class B Area 4 district tournament held in York, and with Ken out of the office all week, I hope my coverage of the event did the tournament justice.