For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

This weekend, college football officially returns. Yes, there were five games last Saturday – though I’ve tried my hardest to permanently remove the debacle that was Nebraska’s performance against Illinois from my mind – but this is the first weekend with a full slate of games.
College football has long been my favorite sport. For many people across the country, Sundays during the fall are days dedicated to sitting in the living room, watching the day’s NFL slate from 11 a.m. to the end of the Sunday Night Football game. I enjoy NFL Sundays too, but if I had to choose between one it’s no contest. I’d spend all day Saturday curled up on the couch or relaxing in a chair, glued to the television from the moment College GameDay begins to the second the clock hits triple zeros for the late-night games on the West Coast – the so-called “PAC 12 After Dark” games.
Of course, staying up that late was often easier said than done when I was younger. Most Saturdays during my four years of high school, I’d often fall asleep on the couch sometime during the second half of that week’s late-night clash on ESPN and then have to check who won the first thing after I woke up in the morning.
It was easier to stay up for the late games once I hit college and my sleep schedule turned into a typical 2 a.m. or so bedtime on a normal day anyway, but I didn’t watch as much college football across the country as I did in high school. I had student season tickets, so for half of the season my Saturday was spent inside Memorial Stadium with no option to flip the channel to another game during TV timeouts or at halftime.
Last fall, of course, there were no home games to attend once the Huskers’ season finally began in October because fans weren’t allowed inside Memorial Stadium amid the pandemic. I tried watching some games on TV but could never quite get into it the way I normally do. With no non-conference games, no fans in many stadiums and a bunch of teams that either played abbreviated seasons or didn’t play at all, the vibe was different. It simply didn’t feel like college football.
This year, though, things are mostly back to normal schedule-wise. Teams are all scheduled to play the same number of games and fans will once again filter into stadiums across the country on Saturdays. I, for one, couldn’t be more excited.
I caught some of the other Week Zero games last week, but I didn’t get as invested as I usually do. Part of that was because Nebraska failed to get out of its own way for what feels like the 10 zillionth time this century and I was not in the best of moods (Side note: I can’t remember for the life of me who Tweeted it out, but a couple years ago a member of the Nebraska media said “The gun Nebraska football uses to repeatedly shoot itself in the foot has unlimited ammo,” and that Tweet practically lives in my mind rent-free on a continuous loop during football season. So far, it appears that won’t change during 2021. (Same story, different year – and all that jazz.)
I think the bigger reason I never got completely into last weekend’s slate was simply that none of the games turned out to be even remotely good. Coming in, I was excited for Hawaii-UCLA, but the Bruins dominated 44-10. Fresno State predictably annihilated UConn. Even UTEP, which likely won’t be very good, pounded New Mexico State 30-3.
In fact, Nebraska-Illinois wound up as the only game decided by fewer than 27 points, and even that was a three-score Illini lead during the second half before Nebraska got it together enough to keep it close but not enough to actually win.
This weekend, it’s different. There’s more than five games on the schedule, so there’s more opportunity to watch more games. The Week One slate features some pretty good matchups, too. I’m covering York volleyball in Aurora on Thursday night, but you’d better believe I’ll be keeping my eye on Boise State-UCF and Ohio State-Minnesota after the Dukes and Huskies finish up.
Most of my Friday night will be spent at East Hill Field for York’s matchup with Alliance, but North Carolina-Virginia Tech kicks off at 5 so I should be able to at least catch the first hour or so of that game before turning my attention to the Dukes, who kick off at 7.
Michigan State-Northwestern starts at 8 and I’ll hopefully be able to tune in to the end of that game once I get home from covering York and Alliance. Saturday morning I’m in Fairbury to follow Fillmore Central/Exeter-Milligan/Friend and Centennial softball and will miss the start of those early games.
However, the Panthers and Broncos begin play at 9 a.m. so I should be able to catch the end of the early games on radio during the drive back to York and then settle down in my living room for the rest of the day’s action.
Indiana-Iowa, West Virginia-Maryland and Louisiana-Texas (Go Hoosiers and Ragin’ Cajuns) are among the mid-afternoon games I’m most intrigued by. I’ll initially follow Alabama-Miami (FL) too, but the Crimson Tide will probably blow the doors off the Hurricanes and I will likely turn my attention to closer games once that one gets out of hand.
The Georgia-Clemson clash of course dominates the evening schedule, but Texas Tech-Houston and LSU-UCLA could be sneaky good games during that time slot too.
Then, I can close the day by flipping back and forth between BYU-Arizona and Nevada-Cal among the nightcaps on the West Coast.
There’s even an additional game Sunday and Monday evening to complete the first full weekend of college football.
College football is finally back in full swing after the weirdness of the 2020 season, and I cannot wait to waste my Saturday afternoon and evening away watching football instead of doing anything remotely productive.
And, of course, pray for my sanity if the Huskers go out and lay another dud against Fordham this weekend.
To stay up to date on YNT-area sports action, follow Christian on Twitter @YNT_Christian or YNT Sports on Instagram @yntsports.