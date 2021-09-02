For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Last fall, of course, there were no home games to attend once the Huskers’ season finally began in October because fans weren’t allowed inside Memorial Stadium amid the pandemic. I tried watching some games on TV but could never quite get into it the way I normally do. With no non-conference games, no fans in many stadiums and a bunch of teams that either played abbreviated seasons or didn’t play at all, the vibe was different. It simply didn’t feel like college football.

This year, though, things are mostly back to normal schedule-wise. Teams are all scheduled to play the same number of games and fans will once again filter into stadiums across the country on Saturdays. I, for one, couldn’t be more excited.

I caught some of the other Week Zero games last week, but I didn’t get as invested as I usually do. Part of that was because Nebraska failed to get out of its own way for what feels like the 10 zillionth time this century and I was not in the best of moods (Side note: I can’t remember for the life of me who Tweeted it out, but a couple years ago a member of the Nebraska media said “The gun Nebraska football uses to repeatedly shoot itself in the foot has unlimited ammo,” and that Tweet practically lives in my mind rent-free on a continuous loop during football season. So far, it appears that won’t change during 2021. (Same story, different year – and all that jazz.)