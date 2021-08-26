For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The case for fantasy football keeper leagues
The single-season leagues on sites like ESPN or NFL.com are fun but don’t quite match the enjoyment of a keeper league with friends
We’ve reached the time of year that’s always been one of my favorites – the official return of football season. Nebraska football returns to action Saturday for college football’s Week Zero, and the NFL regular season is slated to begin two weeks later on the week of Sept. 12.
With the start of football season comes the return of an enjoyable hobby for myself and many others – fantasy football.
For as long as I can remember, I’ve played fantasy football. It’s just something I’ve always thought was fun. My strategy has evolved from the early years – when basically my only strategy was “get Steve Smith at all costs and add whatever other Carolina Panthers players I can” – but it still remains a fun way to add another level of enjoyment to Sundays during the fall.
I never took fantasy football as seriously as some do – people who spend hours each offseason analyzing stats from the previous season and reading countless articles or guides online because they shell out hundreds of dollars each year to be in a buy-in league – because it’s always been more of a hobby to me, something fun to participate in and add an extra level of excitement to games each week.
Among the yearly options on ESPN, I always found the leagues with auction drafts more interesting because you need to devise a legitimate strategy for drafting on a budget.
Do you shell out a ton of cash for a couple of superstars early and then go super cheap with your bench? Do you avoid the early bidding wars on a Christian McCaffrey, Patrick Mahomes or DeAndre Hopkins and instead go for value in the middle of the draft by targeting guys like Robby Anderson or DeAndre Swift?
This sort of strategy made auction draft leagues more fun than leagues with a typical snake draft, but I never really got too upset by how my team did each year. It was a free ESPN league, and if the team stunk I could always just restart anew next fall.
Things changed for me two years ago, just prior to my junior year at UNL. I’d been in standard ESPN leagues with my buddies – we called ourselves the “’Doz Bros” because we’d all lived in Sandoz Hall our freshman year, with most of us on the fourth floor as part of the media smarts learning community – but that fall a bunch of the guys decided they wanted to do something different and try a keeper league on the site Fleaflicker.
For those who don’t participate in fantasy football or those who only do the standard leagues on sites like ESPN or NFL.com and might not be familiar with the concept of a keeper league, it’s basically a league that carries over each season – kind of like a fantasy football dynasty league, so to speak.
Where it differs from an actual dynasty league in that all of the rosters remain the same, keeper leagues allow each person to designate a certain number of players to carry over to the roster for the next season – those players are each team’s “keepers.” Any players not set as keepers then enter the draft pool with the incoming rookie class for the next year’s draft.
We’re entering our third year in our keeper league this year, and this league has been vastly more enjoyable than any fantasy league I’ve ever been in. We can edit our league settings from year to year, and we’ve already done that a few times in dropping from eight keepers during our first season to five keepers going forward plus reshuffling the divisions ahead of the upcoming season.
We drafted in-person each of the first two years, and this fall we drafted over Zoom with all of us in different places post-graduation. There’s even a small buy-in now – just 20 bucks – and even that hasn’t bothered me as much as I thought it might initially.
All of the guys seem to have taken to this format, and there’s a never ending source of laughs from various memes, and we’ve got someone who’s pretended to take on a breaking news role as our league’s equivalent of an Adam Schefter or Ian Rappaport.
I’ve had so much more fun with this keeper league than really every other league I’ve ever been in combined, and my team isn’t even good. We finished dead last our first year, aided in part by an obscene amount of weeks I wound up facing our league’s top-scoring team, and we weren’t much better last year, going from 3-10 to 5-8 – so three years from now, we might actually make the playoffs for once.