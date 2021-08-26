For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

Where it differs from an actual dynasty league in that all of the rosters remain the same, keeper leagues allow each person to designate a certain number of players to carry over to the roster for the next season – those players are each team’s “keepers.” Any players not set as keepers then enter the draft pool with the incoming rookie class for the next year’s draft.

We’re entering our third year in our keeper league this year, and this league has been vastly more enjoyable than any fantasy league I’ve ever been in. We can edit our league settings from year to year, and we’ve already done that a few times in dropping from eight keepers during our first season to five keepers going forward plus reshuffling the divisions ahead of the upcoming season.

We drafted in-person each of the first two years, and this fall we drafted over Zoom with all of us in different places post-graduation. There’s even a small buy-in now – just 20 bucks – and even that hasn’t bothered me as much as I thought it might initially.

All of the guys seem to have taken to this format, and there’s a never ending source of laughs from various memes, and we’ve got someone who’s pretended to take on a breaking news role as our league’s equivalent of an Adam Schefter or Ian Rappaport.