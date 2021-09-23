For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The Ryder Cup is as good as it gets in the world of golf
First, a brief confession: I didn’t get the Ryder Cup when I was younger. My dad loves golf so I watched a lot of the tournaments growing up, but I didn’t really understand the appeal of the Ryder Cup.
The event, which pits golfers from the United States on one team and golfers from European nations on the other, utilizes a match-play format. This style of golf is strikingly different from the stroke-play system used for basically every other tournament on the PGA Tour.
Because the format was so different from what I was used to when I watched golf on TV, I never really got into the Ryder Cup as a child. However, my attitude began to change once I hit high school.
I golfed all four years and while we never played at a match-play event, we would sometimes do some of those things in practice – usually the best-ball format where we’d partner up and each hit a tee shot and then use whichever shot was the best.
For what it’s worth, the Ryder Cup utilizes a similar format in morning foursomes on Friday and Saturday before switching to fourball matches – all four golfers play their own balls but only the lowest score in each pair counts for each hole – during the afternoon sessions on the first two days.
Sunday is reserved for 12 singles matches, which are the most similar to a typical tournament except that score is kept via the number of holes won instead of total strokes.
My experience in high school golf slowly began to open my eyes to the appeal of match-play events, but I still wasn’t completely hooked.
Then came the 2016 Ryder Cup.
I sat on our couch in the living room, catching as much of the action as I possibly could whenever I had free time. I was absolutely mesmerized, especially during the drama of the Sunday singles matches.
The way Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy traded theatrics and insane shots for a thrilling stretch of holes on the front nine, the birdie frenzy that was the halved singles match between Phil Mickelson and Sergio Garcia, all of it gripped me from start to finish.
In the end, the Americans reclaimed the Ryder Cup that Sunday at Hazeltine, and my eyes had thoroughly been opened to the magic of the event.
After the 2016 edition of the Ryder Cup, I spent time reading up on the history of the event, searching for old Ryder Cup clips online, anything I could do to learn more. John Feinstein’s book The First Major: The Inside Story of the 2016 Ryder Cup proved a huge help in that regard.
Not only did Feinstein’s book provide an inside look at the 2016 Ryder Cup, it also spent time digging into the event’s history – the way the Americans dominated the event early thanks to legends like Sam Snead, Jack Nicklaus and Arnold Palmer before Europeans like Seve Ballesteros, Nick Faldo and Colin Montgomerie helped change the tide.
Entering the 2021 Ryder Cup – postponed a year thanks to the pandemic – Europe has won nine of the last 12 meetings. I didn’t get to watch much of the 2018 Ryder Cup, held in France, because of my class schedule, but Europe dominated 17½ - 10½.
The 2018 win marked the European’s sixth consecutive win in Ryder Cup matches held in Europe – the Americans last won on foreign soil in 1993 – but now the Cup returns to the States, with action set to occur at Whistling Straits in Wisconsin this weekend.
Team USA enters this week’s event with 12 golfers ranked in the top 21 of the world rankings compared to just four for the Europeans, but Team Europe has recent history and experience on its side. The European team boasts a combined 38 career Ryder Cup appearances compared to only 12 for the Americans.
Sergio Garcia (22-12-7 record in nine Ryder Cup appearances), Lee Westwood (20-18-6 in 10 Ryder Cups) and Ian Poulter (14-6-2 in six appearances) have all played some of their best golf at recent Ryder Cups. They bring age and experience to the table, something the Americans lack. Team USA features six golfers making their Ryder Cup debuts while three others – Justin Thomas, Bryson DeChambeau and Tony Finau – were Ryder Cup rookies in 2018.
Action from Whistling Straits begins on Friday morning, with coverage on the Golf Channel from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday. Coverage flips to NBC for the Sunday singles matches, with the broadcast running from noon to 6 p.m.
I don’t know if the Americans will rebound from the disappointing 2018 showing and reclaim the Ryder Cup this weekend, but I do know I’ll be glued to the TV in my free time. For my money, the Ryder Cup is the most exciting event in golf, and you’d better believe I’m going to catch as much of the action and drama as I can.
