For Whom the Buzzer Tolls

The Ryder Cup is as good as it gets in the world of golf

First, a brief confession: I didn’t get the Ryder Cup when I was younger. My dad loves golf so I watched a lot of the tournaments growing up, but I didn’t really understand the appeal of the Ryder Cup.

The event, which pits golfers from the United States on one team and golfers from European nations on the other, utilizes a match-play format. This style of golf is strikingly different from the stroke-play system used for basically every other tournament on the PGA Tour.

Because the format was so different from what I was used to when I watched golf on TV, I never really got into the Ryder Cup as a child. However, my attitude began to change once I hit high school.

I golfed all four years and while we never played at a match-play event, we would sometimes do some of those things in practice – usually the best-ball format where we’d partner up and each hit a tee shot and then use whichever shot was the best.

For what it’s worth, the Ryder Cup utilizes a similar format in morning foursomes on Friday and Saturday before switching to fourball matches – all four golfers play their own balls but only the lowest score in each pair counts for each hole – during the afternoon sessions on the first two days.